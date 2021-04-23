25 Years Ago
March 24, 1996-The DNR announced that Ron Deppa has been named as project manager for the Minnesota Shooting Sports Center which will be located at Sugar Hills, near Grand Rapids.
March 27, 1996-The Northeast squad, consisting of three Grand Rapids players and another from Greenway, won the championship of the Great 68 High School Hockey Festival. The team included defenseman Craig Pierce, goalie Luke Schipper and forward Mike Christensen of Grand Rapids and forward D.J. Hill of Greenway.
March 27, 1996-The Grand Rapids/Greenway Peewee girls hockey team finished its season with a third place finish in regional/state competition at the Benson Civic Center. Years from now, people will look back at 1995 as the year ice was broken for girls hockey in Grand Rapids.
March 27, 1996-Sarah Welk of Northland-Remer High School was named to the Duluth News Tribune All-Area Girls Basketball Second Team. She set a career scoring record with 1,038 points.
March 27, 1996-Two college hockey coaches with local connections are finalists for the Spencer Penrose Award as NCAA Division I College Hockey Coach of the Year. Don Lucia, a former Grand Rapids star athlete and now coach at Colorado College, and Mike Sertich, former Grand Rapids coach and now at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, are finalists for the award.
50 Years Ago
March 25, 1971-James K. Knight remembers the total disappearance of caribou in this area in less than one generation.
March 25, 1971-Winners in the various youth hockey leagues in Grand Rapids were the West Ponies team, the North Bantams, the North Peewees and the West Cadets.
March 25, 1971-Jim Stacklie, a Grand Rapids junior wing, has been named to the Iron Range Conference All-Star Team. Senior defenseman Ed Chop and senior wing Steve Welliver of the Indians were placed on the Second All-Conference Team. First Team choices, in addition to Stacklie, are Mike Dalton, Ron Bernard and Mike Holland and John Prettyman, all of International Falls; Pete LoPresti, John Perushek and Jim Spolarich, all of Eveleth; Mike Polich and Jeff Poacich, both of Hibbing; Jim Peluso, Greenway; Dave Tomassoni, Chisholm; Tom Peterson, Virginia; Mike Virant, Aurora-Hoyt Lakes, Brian Hiti, Gilbert; Bill Schneider, Babbitt; and Marshall Skule, Ely.
March 25, 1971-Paul Miltich and John King of the Rapids basketball team are members of the Iron Range Conference All-Star Team. Others on the squad include Gary Mesich and Tom Ronchetti of champion Hibbing, Mark Wanio, Eveleth, Jeff Norstad and Tedd Dimbero, Virginia, Paul Zagar, Greenway, Greg Mirau, Aurora-Hoyt Lakes, and Richard Thomson, International Falls.
March 25, 1971-Heavyweight John Chatley received the Kamman Award for the most falls and a plaque as the season’s outstanding wrestler.
March 29, 1971-Jim Tuorila was presented the award for being the wrestler with the most pins and for having the fastest pin and Mike Bibich, the most valuable wrestler award, during the Greenway Booster Club banquet for wrestlers. Joe Haverkost was named wrestling captain for 1971-72.
March 29, 1971-Brainerd edged the Itasca Gun Club smallbore team 1,901 to 1,900. High scorer was Dick Rudquist.
60 Years Ago
March 23, 1961-Minnesota has a healthy and increasing moose herd, Izaak Waltons were told.
March 23, 1961-John Bymark, former University of Minnesota-Duluth co-captain and Grand Rapids athlete, reported on his world Olympics tour with the U.S. national hockey team.
March 23, 1961-Goalie David Hyduke of Grand Rapids and defenseman Douglas Woods of Exeter, N.H., have been named co-captains of the Carleton College hockey squad.
March 23, 1961-Ralph Brandon was elected president of the Grand Rapids Baseball Association to succeed Robert “Bob” Johnson. Edward Gregerson is secretary and Harold Peterson is treasurer. Directors in addition to the officers are Mike Hawkinson, Carol Vipond, Robert Elkington, Bernard Trygstad, Robert Johnson, Ray Garberding, John Benton, John Oakes and Roger Isaacson.
March 23, 1961-Ray Tomberlin, high-scoring junior forward and co-captain of the Grand Rapids High School basketball team, has been named on the Iron Range Conference All-Star Team. Jere Mossier and Ron Tomberlin of the Indians received honorable mention. First Team members include Tomberlin, Gary Keenan and Tony Lynch of International Falls; Gary Richards, Ely; Bob Dropp, Ed Kotzbach and Ron Novoselec, all of Chisholm; Dennis Ahlin, Eveleth; Jim Urick, Virginia; and Bob Perfetti, Hibbing. Honorable mention included Mickey Bonovich of Greenway.
March 27, 1961-The Pokegama Sportsmen’s Club conducted a shoot for the week. Tying for first place were Gene Erven and LeRoy Garner.
March 27, 1961-Representatives of three groups had informal discussion of possibilities for an all-purpose arena for county use.
March 27, 1961-Top bowlers of the week in various local leagues were R. Nordmark, May Yelle, June DeWitt, B. McDonald, Evelyn Columbus, Donna Gilmore, Marlys Robertson, Dee Romans, Blanche Bowman, R. Acheson, Bob O’Neil and Larry Allard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.