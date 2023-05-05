25 Years Ago
April 19, 1998-The Rapids softball team lost both ends of a doubleheader to Buffalo and then lost to Eveleth-Gilbert.
April 19, 1998-The ICC baseball team split a doubleheader with Mesabi. The Vikings won the opener 7-2 as Ryan Longtin was winning pitcher and Dale Dingman picked up the save. The Vikings lost the second game 7-6 as Dingman was losing pitcher. Scott Marquardt hit a home run for ICC.
April 19, 1998-Adam Hauser, former Greenway goaltender who is playing for the U.S. National Under-18 Team located in Ann Arbor, Mich., and he has enjoyed a great season.
April 19, 1998-Alan King of Warba is a member of the men’s golf team at Cornell College, Mount Vernon, Iowa.
April 19, 1998-Virginia tipped the Rapids boys tennis team 5-2. Getting points for the Thunderhawks as Andy Downing won the second singles match and Sam Johnson won the fourth singles match.
April 19, 1998-In area baseball action, Greenway pounded Floodwood 16-2 as Ted Yoder was winning pitcher and Josh Miskovich had two doubles and three RBIs. Hill City topped Chisholm 9-5 as Steve St. Martin was winning pitcher and Justin Leech and Wade Jannsen both had two hits. Nashwauk-Keewatin downed AlBrook 8-4 as Jesse Larcom was winning pitcher and Brian Gangl had two hits with a home run.
April 19, 1998-In area softball play, Mesabi East topped Greenway 3-2 as Liza Matanich led the way for the Giants with a home run. Cromwell ripped Northland-Remer 21-11.
April 19, 1998-Sarah Soltys of the St. Olaf College women’s Alpine ski team, finished her second season as an Academic All-American and also helped her team get into national competition.
April 19, 1998-Grand Rapids youth hockey players on the various Select hockey teams which competed in the Minnesota Select Festival were Randy Greniger, Lewie Kellin, Steve Wagner, Leif Knutson, Alex Goligoski, Mark Columbus, Justin Gambill, Joe Stejskal and Mike McInerney.
April 19, 1998-The fourth annual Steiny’s Crappie Tournament on Bowstring Lake drew more than 200 anglers.
April 22, 1998-The Rapids baseball team won all three weekend games as it outscored opponents 58-6. The Thunderhawks beat Superior 15-1 in the first game of a doubleheader as Gary Dick hit a grand slam home run and Dan Persons had three hits and scored four runs. Dick was winning pitcher. In the second game, Rapids won 25-1 as Lance Kuschel drove in four, Andy Radermacher blasted a home run and drove in four while David Nikkel had three RBIs and was winning pitcher. The Thunderhawks then ripped Duluth Central 18-4 as Brad Virden homered and drove in three and David Rajala also had three RBIs.
April 22, 1998-The Rapids boys track and field team was sixth out of 13 teams at the St. Francis Invitational. Rob Hurst won both hurdling events while Shawn Matteson was first in the shot put.
April 22, 1998-Dave “Chico” Avenson of Grand Rapids was the overall winner in the Fitger’s 5-Kilometer Run/Walk in Duluth with a time of 15 minutes and 47 seconds.
April 22, 1998-The ICC softball team won four of six games led by Abbie Feldt, Amy Johnson, Misty Hieb, Michelle Simmens, Paula Maki and Jackie Moran.
April 22, 1998-The ICC baseball team swept Hibbing in a doubleheader, It won the first game 7-3 as Simon Waltman pitched a complete game and Mike Rotes, R.J. Herdman and James Brubaker all had two hits. The Vikings won the second game 14-9. Dale Dingman and Scott Marquardt slugged home runs.
April 22, 1998-The Rapids boys tennis team beat Greenway 7-0 and then lost to Hibbing 7-0.
April 22, 1998-The Rapids softball team won three straight games. It beat Greenway 13-7 as Marcie Barse was winning pitcher and Sarah Radermacher was losing pitcher. Shyla Wilson had three hits with a home run for the Thunderhawks while Nikki Barten, Kim Toewe, Andrea Threinen, Abby Guertin and Brandy Griffith all had two hits. Jill Barle had two hits for the Raiders. The T’Hawks then swept a doubleheader from Bemidji, winning the first game as Jinny Ackerman hurled a shutout while Toewe and Wilson had three hits. Corey Ivanca pitched a shutout in the second game while Toewe had a pair of triples.
April 22, 1998-Team Minnesota won the championship of the Chicago Showcase High School Hockey Tournament by beating Wisconsin 5-2. Rapids’ Michael Miskovich and Greenway’s Perry Smiley stood out in the event.
April 22, 1998-In area baseball action, Virginia dumped Nashwauk-Keewatin 11-1 and Deer River topped Eveleth-Gilbert 12-0 as Curtis Jackson hurled the shutout and Kevin Fairbanks had three hits. Littlefork-Big Falls tipped Hill City 3-2 as Seth Amundson was losing pitcher for the Hornets and Justin Leach had two hits. Nashwauk-Keewatin pounded Floodwood-Toivola-Meadowlands 12-1 as J.R. Burgess was winning pitcher and Ryan Gangl and Dan Mell each had two hits. Cromwell beat Hill City 7-4.
50 Years Ago
April 23, 1973-South, comprised of wrestlers from Riverview and Southwest elementary schools and coached by Rod Dimich, won its first grade school wrestling championship.
April 23, 1973-Former Major League baseball player George Thomas will speak at the Grand Rapids Sports Boosters Banquet.
April 23, 1973-Young local bowlers qualifying for the district meet include Scott Olson, Jim Hendrickson, Tim C. Wilson, Paul Diekmann, Mark Wagner, Scott Martin, Bob Rowe, Dan Ross, Glenda Snyder, Cheryl Gambill and Connie Morrow.
April 23, 1973-The Rapids track and field team won the Class AA division of the Grand Rapids Invitational. Indians placing first were Al Waller in the 120 high hurdles and 180 low hurdles, and Curt Ruschmeyer in the high jump.
April 23, 1973-Members of the state champion Rapids Peewee hockey team include Greg Kaczor, Bill Rothstein, Paul Wick, Steve Anderson, Jerry Oakley, Greg Bounds, Ted Kelly, Pat Smith, Joe Akre, Scot Kleinendorst, Gary DeGrio, Kurt Kleinendorst, Steve Swentkofske, Jeff Tabaka, Dave Welliver, Irwin Frizzell and Jack Bowe. Coach is Ted Brill.
April 23, 1973-Ron Johnson, 25, Deer River native who earned widespread recognition as a guard on the Minneapolis Association of the Deaf basketball team which won a national title, has been selected for the USA team in the World Games for the Deaf.
April 23, 1973-University of Minnesota-Duluth hockey coach Terry Shercliffe, director of the West Range Hockey School in Coleraine, announced that three professional hockey players, all former local standouts, will be on the school’s staff. They are former Greenway star Mike Antonovich, now with the Minnesota Fighting Saints, former Greenway star Tom Peluso, now with the Chicago Blackhawks, and Walt Ledingham, former UMD star also in the Blackhawks’ organization.
60 Years Ago
April 18, 1963-Nets have been in Little Cutfoot Sioux for days but stripping operations for the 1963 spawning run have not started.
April 18, 1963-Top bowlers in area leagues include W. Wirtanen, J. Rosato, Bucko Troumbly, D. Black, and D. Schaar.
April 22, 1963-Greenway hockey coach Rube Bjorkman, 34, has been appointed head hockey coach at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute at Troy, N.Y.
April 22, 1963-The Rapids baseball team beat Hibbing 5-2 in its opener as Richard Chopp pitched a seven-hitter and Ray Sarff had a two-run double while Arnie Nellis had three hits.
April 22, 1963-Top bowlers in area leagues were Shaloy Manginen, Merle Bymark, Marie Benzing, Ardis Patton, Verna Maki and M. MacRostie.
