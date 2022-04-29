25 Years Ago
March 30, 1997-Carrie Soderman, a freshman basketball player at Itasca Community College, was named to the All-Northern Division Women’s Basketball Team.
March 30, 1997-Two Grand Rapids curlers, Billy Hilback and Mark Stevens, are members of two Hibbing rinks that will compete in the National Olympic Qualifying Round to be conducted at Hibbing. It gives them a chance to compete in the 1998 Olympics in Tokyo.
March 30, 1997-Named to the Iron Range Conference All-Conference Boys Basketball Team from Grand Rapids are Dusty Rychart, Mike Bobrowski and Eric Engesser. Selected from Greenway was Jeff Doughty. Rounding out the team are Todd Ciochetto and Barry Gornick of Chisholm, Todd Bigelow and Rob LaTendresse of Hibbing, Jered Roustalainen and Tom Radtke of Mesabi East, David Nguyen of International Falls, Ed Indihar of Eveleth-Gilbert, and Nick Epp of Virginia.
March 30, 1997-Named to the Northern Lakes Conference All-Conference Boys Basketball Team are Noah Rounds, Paul Kocian and Josh Powell of Bigfork, Steve Gilbert and Jason Thompson, Deer River, Jeff Doughty, Greenway, Joe Watkins, Hill City, Nathan Hiebel and David Treat, Littlefork-Big Falls, and Aaron Jackson and Kris Carlson of Northland-Remer.
March 30, 1997-Jon Lachowitzer, a Grand Rapids High School graduate and a freshman wrestler for Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Ind., was honored with the Most Valuable Wrestler Award, the Most Takedowns Award and the Most Pins Award.
April 2, 1997-The Rapids fifth grade girls basketball team took third in the Minnesota Sports Federation State Tournament in Becker. Members of the team are Danielle Whirley, Ashley Erickson, Amy Fiala, Adrian Borg, Kristina Randall, Katie Kasper, Kate Leibfried, Kari Lunemann, Lisa Hoff, Amber Vos, Katie Helmbrecht, Jessica Dowling, Lisa Bildeaux and Amy Lucas. Coaches are Deb Fiala, Tony Erickson and Bob Leibfried.
April 2, 1997-Several youth hockey players from Grand Rapids and Greenway have been selected to play in the Far North All-Star Hockey Series in Warroad. Local players named are Mathew Almquist, Brandon Hager, Aaron Whirley, Matt Miskovich, and Adam Leistikow, all of Grand Rapids, and Joseph Badavinac and Brian Wilson of Greenway.
April 2, 1997-Sarah Soltys, a freshman Alpine skier from Grand Rapids, has received a letter as a member of the St. Olaf College team.
April 2, 1997-Dusty Rychart of Grand Rapids has been invited to play in the Minnesota Coaches All-Star Basketball Games.
April 2, 1997-Dusty Rychart of the Rapids boys basketball team has been named Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Also named to the First Team were Eric Goerdt, Cherry, Jim Herberg, Ely, Ryan Moore, Northwestern, Wis., and Eric Sundberg, Ashland, Wis.
April 2, 1997-A pool team from Mike’s in Bovey captured second place in the state tournament. Members of the team are Gary Sears, Steve Meinzer, Dick Sturk, Don Foster, Mike Bibich and Roger Harju. The Rendezvous II team from Grand Rapids was third with members being Greg Mathews, Duane Gauthier, Todd Godfrey, Mike Delich and Mike Nuzum.
50 Years Ago
March 30, 1972-University of Minnesota head hockey coach Herb Brooks was the keynote speaker at the second annual Grand Rapids Hockey Banquet.
March 30, 1972-Coach Sally Curran’s girls gymnasts won honors at the Northern Area Invitational Meet at Aurora. Standing out for Rapids ninth graders were Gayle Mann, Janet Fleck, Patty King and Sue German. Doing well for sophomores were Coy Howard and Sue German. Other gymnasts who did well were Dianne Hauff, Darlene Gilbert and Jean Martin.
March 30, 1972-Top bowlers in area leagues were Lee Jensen, Elaine Machen, Gerry Lowe, Fred Beaty, Etta Jane Flohaug, Mary Rahne and Ione Racine.
March 30, 1972-Marv Mortenson, former All-State football player and wrestler at Grand Rapids High School, will be an assistant football coach at the University of South Dakota.
March 30, 1972-Dick Bunker and John Yurrick both did well at the NRA National Sectional Smallbore Tournament in Minneapolis.
March 30, 1972-Named to the 16th annual WCCO Radio Basketball Team of the Year were Ross Petersen, Grand Rapids and Mike Vesel, Tower-Soudan.
March 30, 1972-Named to the 16th annual WCCO Radio Hockey Team of the Year were John Sheridan, Minneapolis Patrick Henry, Steve Eichorn, Edina, Mike Newton, Grand Rapids, Charles Zupetz, Virginia, Kelly Cahill, Grand Rapids, Peter LoPresti, Eveleth, Dick Spannbauer, Hill-Murray, John Shewchuck, South St. Paul, Tom Sundberg, St. Paul Harding, Dave Otness, Edina, Paul Green, International Falls, Jim Clauson, Crookston, Dan Benzie, Grand Rapids, Peter Waselovich, International Falls Brad Morrow, Anoka, Steve Alley, Anoka, Gary Sargent, Bemidji, Jim Warden, Blake, Terry Martin, Duluth East, John Taft, Minneapolis Southwest, and Warren Miller, South St. Paul. Gus Hendrickson of Grand Rapids was coach of the year.
April 3, 1972-Ex-Greenway High School star Tom Peluso, the second leading scorer in the WCHA, has been voted All-America honors as a University of Denver player. He was Denver’s leading scorer with 69 points. He is now in Romania playing on a U.S. team in a World B Hockey Tournament. A younger brother, Jim, also plays for Denver.
60 Years Ago
March 29, 1962-Don Kuusinen, Grand Rapids High School junior, who won the region title and finished fourth in the state wrestling tournament, was elected captain of the wrestling squad for the 1962-63 season.
March 29, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were W. Smith, B. Jones, Pat Hanson, E. Jokinen, and B. Benzing.
March 29, 1962-Members of the 1962 Radio All-State Hockey Team are Mike Curran, International Falls, Jim Branch, Richfield, Coach of the Year is Larry Ross of International Falls, Bruce Larson, South St. Paul, Doug Woog, South St. Paul, John Torrel, Gilbert, Steve Nelson, Eveleth, Bob Lillo, Roseau, Jerry Swenson, Roseau, Paul Rygh, Roseau, Jim Boosalis, Minneapolis Washburn, John Lothrop, Greenway, Mike Tok, Greenway, Richard Swenson, Minneapolis Roosevelt, Bill Johnson, St. Paul Washington, Keith Christiansen, International Falls, and Don Milette, International Falls.
April 2, 1962-Work will start this spring on another recreation improvement on the Mississippi River Headwaters Lakes in this area. Under terms of a $1,547 bid submitted by Gene Brink of Grand Rapids, a new parking area at the Leech Lake Dam at Federal Dam will be developed.
Ed. note: There were pages missing in the April 2, 1962 edition.
