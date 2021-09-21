25 Years Ago
Aug. 18, 1996-Four members of the Lagergren family of Grand Rapids will join Pokegama Golf Course’s Kelly Hain after winning the Oldsmobile Scramble Net Division at the sectional championships in Nisswa. They will travel to Walt Disney World in Florida for the national championships in October.
Aug. 18, 1996-Three men will make up the Class of 1996 for the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame. They are Noble Hall, Jack Buckley and Don Lucia.
Aug. 18, 1996-The nine-and-10-year-old All Star team from the Itasca Little League of Grand Rapids won the Chisholm Invitational. Members are Dan Gebhart, Mark Columbus, Pat O’Toole, J.J. Swobolski, Alex Goligoski, Mark Henry, Jeremy Hince, Zack Wood, Brett Hedlund and Jon Holst. Sheldon Hedlund is coach.
Aug. 18, 1996-Three teams from Grand Rapids and one from Deer River qualified for the state slowpitch softball tournament. Teams going to state from Grand Rapids are 4th Street Station, Arrow/4th Street Outlaws and Eagles Club while Lucky Strike Bar of Deer River also qualified. Greg Mathews, pitcher for 4th Street Station, was most valuable player of the tournament.
Aug. 18, 1996-The Stamson and Blair women’s softball team placed third in the state tournament. Joline Leone and Anne Bylkas were named to the All-State Tournament Team from Stamson and Blair. Other team members are Linda Bender, Patty Schmidt, Elaine Klennert, Micky Norris, Jennie Norris, Kristin Rolle, Betsy McBride, Laurie Larson, Leeha Petrich and Gayle Cooper.
Aug. 21, 1996-Robin Baker of Cohasset and Tom Sobolik of Grand Rapids, local canoe racers, placed fourth in the Deux Pipes Canoe Race on the St. Louis River in Duluth.
Aug. 21, 1996-Two area volleyball coaches were among the first coaches who were inducted into the Minnesota State High School Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. They are Karen Tomberlin and Gail Nucech, two Greenway High School graduates.
Aug. 21, 1996-Jason Troumbly, former Greenway baseball player, will play in the National American Fastpitch Association’s World Series in Hutchinson, Kan. He plays for Fargo Kegel Sign Co. of Fargo, N.D.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 19, 1971-Gary Grierson won the first Super Stock feature at the Grand Rapids Speedway and Steve Carron won the second. In Hobby heats, Loren Tardy and John Schultz were winners. Winners in Super Stock heats were Myron Kwipius and Bruce Niemi and Bill Matzdorf won the Hobby feature for the sixth straight time.
Aug. 19, 1971-Two stars of Ray’s Sport Shop summer basketball team will be on the Iron Range Basketball Association All-Star team which will play a Duluth NBA All-Star squad in Duluth. Paul Miltich and Greg Johnson are the Rapids athletes selected. Both are former Grand Rapids High School stars.
Aug. 19, 1971-High score in the Summerettes Bowling League was 523 by Dot Pierce. Joyce Kennedy was second while Carolann Mager was third.
Aug. 23, 1971-Grand Rapids racers won nine races at the county fair. Local winners were Howard Clementti, John Schultz, Bill Shannon, Steve McNamara, Wally Fox, and Don Matzdorf.
60 Years Ago
Aug. 17, 1961-Virginia placed first in the final standings of the Arrowhead Baseball League. Grand Rapids was second. The Marble Mallards were fourth.
Aug. 17, 1961-In the Summerettes Bowling League, the Unmentionables made up of Phyllis Ruppelius, Dee Romans and Cy Peterson was first. Dee Romans had the high scores for single games with 203 and 200.
Aug. 17, 1961-Trout Lake will represent the Chippewa Forest League in the Itasca County and Region 13 State Amateur Baseball Tournament. The Lakes beat Inger 8-4 in their final game as Alf Madson struck out 15. Geri Tomberlin pitched Grand Rapids to a one-run victory over Cohasset in another game. In East Itasca League results, Dahline and Delich boosted Lawrence Lake into the tournament with a 10-6 win over Balsam. Palisade will represent the Lakeland League.
Aug. 21, 1961-In the Arrowhead League playoffs, the Grand Rapids Braves beat Ely 5-0 as John Ozbun hurled a three-hitter.
Aug. 21, 1961-In racing action at the Itasca County Fair, Harold Carron won the time trials while heat winners were Ken Hawkinson, Dave Miller and Bob Percy won heats while Roger Kackley won the consolation race. Don Matzdorf won the semi-feature while Percy won the feature.
Aug. 21, 1961-Low scores in the Blandin Golf League were posted by Ben Gilman, Art Kaatiala, John Russell and Dr. Ireland. In the Thursday Golf League, top scores was by Dennis LaRoque.
Aug. 21, 1961-Trout Lake beat Palisade 11-6 in an Itasca County playoff game as Alf Madsen was winning pitcher.
Aug. 21, 1961-It will be Blandin’s and Dutch Room in the playoff finals of the Grand Rapids Diamondball Association. Blandin’s conquered Nicholas Construction while Dutch Room shaded Bovey. It will be a best-of-five series.
