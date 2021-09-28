25 Years Ago
Sept. 1, 1996-The Rapids girls tennis team split a pair of matches, losing to Bemidji 7-0 and beating Cloquet 7-0.
Sept. 1, 1996-The Rapids girls cross country team was second and the boys were fourth in the Brained Invite. Rachel Sackett of Rapids was second while other top 10 Thunderhawk runners were Veronica Sackett and BethAnn Ellingson.
Sept. 1, 1996-St. Cloud Tech ruined the head coaching debut of Rapids’ Tim Botsford as it beat the Thunderhawk football team 17-7. Marcus Peters scored the lone touchdown.
Sept. 1, 1996-In area football action, Babbitt-Embarrass ripped Hill City 56-8 as Mitch Watkins scored the lone Hornet touchdown. Deer River ripped Barnum 44-14 as Quinn Hastie scored three touchdowns. Floodwood topped Bigfork 30-22.
Sept. 1, 1996-Jan Maki won the first-ever Eagle Ridge Ladies League championship.
Sept. 4, 1996-The ICC football team lost to the Alumni team 18-7. Mike Bergloff scored the ICC touchdown. Rod Piechowski and Wade Johnson scored two of the Alumni touchdowns.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 2, 1971-The Grand Rapids men’s slowpitch softball league came to an end with the Rainbow and Dutch Room meeting in the championship game, with the Dutch Room winning.
Sept. 2, 1971-Winner of the wreck ‘em rodeo at the Grand Rapids Speedway was John Schultz of Grand Rapids. The V-8 feature race went to Bob Gherardi while Super Stock heat winners were Myron Kurpius and Phil LeNoie while Hobby heat winners were Loren Tardy and Bill Shannon. Howard Clementti won the Hobby Stock consolation race and Shannon won the feature race.
Sept. 2, 1971-The Rapids football team will open against a highly-rated Eveleth squad. Mick Lucia and Greg Schreader are the quarterbacks. Players with experience returning include halfback Dale Heffron, end Ross Peterson and tackle Mike Lynch. Allan Waller will be at a halfback position and Jim Rothstein and Kelly Cahill are the fullbacks. Other players are end Brian Gildemeister, tackles Dennis Beem, Ted Fulton and Randy King, guards Tom Sobolik and Jerry Allen, and center Bud Vann. Defensively, the Indians have ends Fred Winberg and Adam Selmsemeyer, interior linemen Lynch, Larry (Bucko)M Smith and Dan Jinks.
Sept. 2, 1971-The Greenway football team is ready to go under coach Lou Barle. Some top players include quarterback Greg Mackley, tackle Pat Ritter, center John Elioff, fullback Kim Nyberg, tackle Dave Rantala, tackle Tim Lawson, end Richard Brown and halfback Reed Erickson.
Sept. 6, 1971-The first bear hunting season in Minnesota since 1942 will open.
Sept. 6, 1971-A kokanee salmon weighing 2-pounds, 15-ounces from Caribou Lake is a new state record.
Sept. 6, 1971-Aurora-Hoyt Lakes ripped Greenway 35-0 in the football opener for the Raiders.
Sept. 6, 1971-Eveleth defeated the Rapids football team in the opener 28-6. Jim Rothstein scored the lone Indians touchdown.
60 Years Ago
Aug. 31, 1961-Top bareback bronc riders will compete in the Minnesota State Championship at the North Star Ranch at Effie.
Aug. 31, 1961-Minnesota’s predator bounty law remains effective and counties will be reimbursed for bounties paid since July 1, according to a ruling obtained from the office of the state attorney general.
Aug. 31, 1961-Blandin’s softball team will play Alexandria in the state softball tournament at Cloquet. Members of the team are Dick Schugel, Fran Hake, Bruce Whitted, Buddy Bauer, Don Anderson, Barry Nelson, Duane Orhn, Jim Andrews, Bob Hagy, John Miner, Larry Shustarich, John Bymark, Gary Ahlgren, Jim Hall, Tom Eilertson and Art Guerard. Manager is Leroy Woodbury.
Aug. 31, 1961-Coach Noble Hall’s Grand Rapids High School football team will open its season against Duluth Denfeld. Coming off an undefeated season, the Indians have 18 seniors on the squad, all veterans of last fall’s team. The backfield will consist of Ray Tomberlin, Jim Beier, Jerry Beier, Bill Beasley and Bill Lesar. Quarterback is Gary Monson. The defensive lineup includes Gene Pollard, Paul Schendel, Don Smith, Pat Patten, Gary Luoma, Terry Erholtz, the Beier twins, Tomberlin, Monson, Beasley, Lesar, Larke Huntley, Gordon Zaiser, Ken Johnson, Tom Pinette, Tom Reif, Bill Varani and Schaefer.
Sept. 4, 1961-Vanity Cleaners breezed to the Thursday night golf league title at Pokegama Country Club. Members of the team are Jim Hall, Merle Bauder, Bob Crippa and Will Sarkela.
Sept. 4, 1961-The Bigfork High School football team, trying 11-man football for the first time, lost to Keewatin 26-7. The Huskies had a 30-game winning streak in eight-man football, led by coach Mario Lucia. Martindale and Bill Skarich both scored two touchdowns for Keewatin while Eliason scored for Bigfork.
Sept. 4, 1961-The Rapids football team beat Duluth Denfeld 32-20. Jim Beier scored two touchdowns while Jerry Beier, Ray Tomberlin and Bill Lesar all had one. Larry Topper and Pat Francisco led Denfeld.
Sept. 4, 1961-The Blandin’s softball team won its first two games in the state tourney before bowing to Upper Tonka 6-5 in the quarterfinals. Bud Bauer hurled a no-hitter as Blandin beat Alexandria 2-1. Hagy and Bauer pitched in the second game for the win. Bauer was losing pitcher in the quarterfinal game. Hagy and Barry Nelson led the hitting attack.
Sept. 4, 1961-A record Farmer’s Day crowd saw Trout Lake defeat Lawrence Lake 12-10 for the county league crown and a chance to enter the state amateur baseball tournament. Allen and Keith Becicka, drawn from Goodland, worked for Lawrence Lake. Dale Robinson pitched six innings for Trout Lake while Inger’s John Bowstring held the losers to one run the rest of the way.
Sept. 4, 1961-The Greenway football team pulled a last-minute thriller to defeat Brainerd 20-14. Rian Tellor flipped a pass to Mike Tok who scored with two minutes remaining. Tellor also hit Rukavina with a scoring pass and Johnny Lothrop also scored a touchdown for the Raiders.
