25 Years Ago
Aug. 3, 1997-Area players participating in the Arrowhead League Fastpitch League All-Star Softball Game were Heidi Madsen, Grand Rapids, Heather Dutton, Deer River, Abbie Feldt, Greenway, Jinny Ackerman, Grand Rapids, Amy Johnson, Greenway, Jackie Moran, Greenway, Kim Toewe, Grand Rapids, and Rachel Houdek, Deer River.
Aug. 3, 1997-The Rapids Legion baseball team split a pair of games in the District 8 Tournament. Rapids lost to Cloquet 10-4 as Marc Lane was losing pitcher. Dan Persons, Kevin Desnoyers and Lance Kuschel all had RBIs for Rapids. Rapids rebounded for an 11-1 win over Marble as Gary Dick had two doubles and a triple.
Aug. 3, 1997-Marble lost to Mt. Iron-Buhl-Cherry 4-2 as Corey Kemp was winning pitcher. Perry Smiley and Mark Gibeau drove in runs for Marble. Marble then was eliminated by Rapids.
Aug. 3, 1997-Winners in the Blue Book Fishing Contest were Chuck Behrends, Lakefield, 17-12 northern from North Star Lake, Ron Berger, Lincoln, Ill., 4-12 walleye from Spider Lake, Ronald Price, Erie, Ill., 1-8 crappie from Winnie, John Yeager, Galesburg, Ill., 1-0 sunfish from Little Sand Lake, Ben Kellin, Grand Rapids,5-15 largemouth bass from Pokegama Lake, and Patti Bushie, Grand Rapids, 24-15 muskie from Deer Lake.
Aug. 3, 1997-The Deer River VWF baseball team finished as the runner-up team in District. Members of the team include Matt Erzar, Jeff Arsenault, Todd Snow, Travis Saxton, Brent Magnuson, Ryan Coil, Mike Gebhart, Ryan Wendt, Ryan Sutherland, Andy Radermacher, Brian Harden, Ryan Davies, David Rajala, Andy Klous, Tim Gillson, David Nikkel. Gary Dick, Lance Kuschel and Brad Virden. Bill Kinnunen is coach.
Aug. 3, 1997-The Itasca Little League All-Star baseball team coached by Sheldon Hedlund went undefeated in regional play and will be participating in state competition. Members of the team are Craig Larson, Trevor Michaud, Tony Bourassa, Brady Geving, Paul Bunkowske, Noel Sweeney, Brett Hedlund, Pat O’Toole, Micah Hovet, Tony Smith, Zach Melhus and Austun Tavis. Dave Hovet is assistant coach.
Aug. 3, 1997-The Grand Rapids Running Rebels ripped the Marble Mallards 16-2 in its first game of the Arrowhead League Baseball Tournament. Travis Holte pitched the distance for Rapids while Terry Hamar and Ryan Longtin led the offense.
Aug. 6, 1997-Pete Capouch of Hibbing won the Star of the North Lions Club Junior Tournament at Pokegama Golf Course.
Aug. 6, 1997-The Marble Mallards and Grand Rapids Running Rebels both qualified for the state baseball playoffs.
Aug. 6, 1997-Ely defeated Nashwauk-Keewatin for the District 2 American Legion baseball championship in District 8.
Aug. 6, 1997-The Rapids Legion baseball team was eliminated from the district tourney with a 5-2 loss to Hibbing. Dave Nikkel was losing pitcher and Jake Stalboerger had a three-run homer for Hibbing.
Aug. 6, 1997-Mike Christensen of Grand Rapids ran away from the field during the Pokegama Amateur at Pokegama Golf Course. Chris Carlson was second while Chris Snell placed third.
Aug. 6, 1997-American Legion Post No. 452 of Keewatin and Post No. 307 of Nashwauk will serve as hosts for the 10th annual American Legion Division II State Baseball Tournament.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 3, 1972-A resolution to enter into a long-term lease agreement with the Itasca County Curling Club to provide land for a curling facility near the county home was passed by the county board.
Aug. 3, 1972-Hobby stock driver Bill Shannon of Grand Rapids is leading all other competition in total points at both the Grand Rapids and Hibbing raceways. Rudi Aho of Chisholm is second. In the Late Model class, Loren Lindquist of Hibbing leads at Grand Rapids with Don Rossen of Duluth leading in Hibbing.
Aug. 3, 1972-In county league baseball, Swatara played under protest in a 16-9 loss to Splithand. Grand Rapids Dutch Room/Dave’s Ace beat Floodwood 8-4 as Doyle Hartje was winning pitcher.
Aug. 3, 1972-Grace Bible Chapel won first place in the Great River Church League by defeating West Cohasset 14-6. Winning pitcher was Len Peterson Sr.
Aug. 3, 1972-Hitting 25 straight at the Grand Rapids Gun Club were Denny Green, Stan Kantor, Bill Felosi, Bill Bouvette, Bill Miller, Hans Johnson, Bruce Kolu, Bernard Chandler, Don Wendt, Walt Smith, Bill Cook and Clyde Duncan.
Aug. 3, 1972-Top shooters in the third annual Roy Thorson Memorial Trapshoot were Dick Clabo, Minneapolis, Dick Sturk, Bovey, Chet Lanager, Alexandria, and Francis Hall, Superior, Wis.
Aug. 3, 1972-Big Balsam Camp near Grand Rapids was named Big Fish Headquarters in the World’s Largest Fishing Contest sponsored by the St. Paul Dispatch.
Aug. 7, 1972-A pair of 2-pound crappies topped the Rapids Tackle Booster Contest entrants. The fish were caught by Barney Weaver, Alton, Ill., in Clear Lake, and Robert Rudd, Eskomo, Ind., in Johnson Lake. Other winners were Jay R. Rizzoli, Wood River, Ill., 5-3 smallmouth bass from Pokegama Lake, Russell Bently, Waterloo, Iowa, 6-14 walleye from Portage Lake, David Krust, St. Paul, 25-11 northern from unnamed lake, Leonard Bloomquist, New Hope, 13-0 muskie from Moose Lake, and Audrey Gable, North Syracuse, N.Y., 4-11 largemouth bass from Big Trout Lake.
Aug. 7, 1972-The LaPrairie Small Fry team won the District 316 Baseball Tournament. Members of the team include Ron Johnson, Mark Sobtzak, Duey Magnusen, Gary Hovi, Steve Flaherty, David Bruns, Brian Sobtzak, Dean Zimmerman, Eric Gager, Mike Stoltz and Matt Tveite. Dan Ellis is coach.
Aug. 7, 1972-Low scores in league play at Pokegama Golf Course were by K. Ericson, R. Fox and J. Kellin.
60 Years Ago
Aug. 2, 1962-Bigfork’s Art Manske will defend his chopping and sawing titles at the International Falls Timbertennial.
Aug. 2, 1962-Grand opening for the new Rapids Lanes below Redding’s Cafe on Fourth Street is Aug. 4.
Aug. 2, 1962-In league softball action, Blandin beat Bovey 11-4 while Don Waddell held Air Force to three bunt singles in a 16-0 win for Dutch Room.
Aug. 6, 1962-A total of 23 boats competed in seven classes at the second annual Camp Mishawaka Sail Regatta at Pokegama Lake. Winners in the classes were Bill Sullivan, Prairie Lake, the Harold Zigmund family of Grand Rapids, Huck Patterson, Camp Mishawaka, Jim Peiper, Mishawaka, Tom Cabalka, Robert Fredrickson, Grand Rapids, and John Strenger, Mishawaka.
Aug. 6, 1962-Big fish caught in the local contest were by Lyman Newlin, Hackensack, 22-0 muskie from unnamed lake, Paul Green, 23-8 northern from Pokegama Lake, and Wayne Weger, Flat Rock, Ill., 7-3 walleye from Moose Lake.
Aug. 6, 1962-Blandin completed the 1962 softball season with a 15-0 record. Bob Hagy of Blandin led with 15 RBIs and leading home run hitters were Jim Stahl and Gary Ahlgren of Blandin, and Russ Dahl of Dutch Room. The leading hitter was Daniels of Air Force followed by Norm Sandberg, Bovey, Barry Nelson, Blandin, Ahlgren, and Ernie Ploof,
