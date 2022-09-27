25 Years Ago

Aug. 3, 1997-Area players participating in the Arrowhead League Fastpitch League All-Star Softball Game were Heidi Madsen, Grand Rapids, Heather Dutton, Deer River, Abbie Feldt, Greenway, Jinny Ackerman, Grand Rapids, Amy Johnson, Greenway, Jackie Moran, Greenway, Kim Toewe, Grand Rapids, and Rachel Houdek, Deer River.

