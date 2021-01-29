25 Years Ago
Jan. 7, 1996-Itasca Ski and Outing Club ski jumpers performed well at the Duluth Nordic Ski Club Tournament at Chester Bowl. Dale Guyer was first in his age class, Rick Anderson won the Masters Class and D.J. Smith won his class.
Jan. 7, 1996-The Rapids girls gymnastics team defeated Bemidji as Abby Kent, Missy Hughes, Andrea Hassel and Betsy Ralston stood out for the T’Hawks.
Jan. 7, 1996-The Greenway hockey team beat Lakeview and Cloquet and lost to Osseo in the IRC Classic.
Jan. 7, 1996-In area girls basketball action, Chisholm beat Hill City 43-21 despite 14 points from the Hornets’ Jennie LaSpina. Bigfork downed Greenway 43-23 led by nine points from the Huskies’ Diane Marthaler.
Jan. 7, 1996-The Rapids boy swim team beat International Falls 112-69. Picking up individual first places for the Thunderhawks were Marty Lantinen, Jeremy Bundermann, Eric Sutherland, Randy Lantinen and Brian Dick.
Jan. 7, 1996-The Rapids Nordic ski team competed in the Brainerd Relays. The boys team was second and the girls were third and fourth.
Jan. 7, 1996-Hibbing beat the Rapids boys basketball team 67-55. Dusty Rychart had 20 points for the T’Hawks.
Jan. 7, 1996-The Rapids hockey team beat Mesabi East 6-1 fueled by a pair of goals from Reed Larson. The Thunderhawks also beat Edina 3-1 as Marcus Peters, Craig Pierce and Max Peters scored goals and Luke Schipper kicked out 27 shots.
Jan. 10, 1996-Ben Dixon and Joel Goeden helped rally the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks past a good Forest Lake team 30-29 in wrestling action.
Jan. 10, 1996-In its debut year, the Grand Rapids girls Peewee hockey team continues to strike gold as it makes its mark on Minnesota girls hockey. The team is currently 9-0.
Jan. 10, 1996-Grand Rapids High School senior Kelly Kirwin, the 1995 state high school champion, has verbally committed to attend Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C., on a golf scholarship.
Jan. 10, 1996-The ICC women’s basketball team beat Hibbing 66-60 as Jenny Bruns scored 22 points.
Jan. 10, 1996-Former Grand Rapids mat star and now 190-pounder for the University of Minnesota wrestling team, made a triumphant return to his home high school. As part of a showcase event to help promote the sport of wrestling and its program, Minnesota topped North Dakota 43-9 as Goeden pinned his opponent in the heavyweight match.
Jan. 10, 1996-In boys basketball action, Rapids ran past Greenway 71-36 as Dusty Rychart scored 22 points. Dan Braaten had 15 for the Raiders. Bigfork beat Remer 59-28 as Brian Johnson scored 16 points. Virginia beat Greenway 67-53 despite 23 points from the Raiders’ Braaten. Bigfork beat International Falls 79-55 as Noah Rounds and Josh Lamppa each scored 21. Remer downed Hill City 64-51 despite 23 points from the Hornets’ Eric Crane.
Jan. 10, 1996-The Rapids hockey team downed International Falls 5-2 to improve to 10-0 for the season. Six different players scored for the Thunderhawks.
Jan. 10, 1996-In girls basketball play, Cherry beat Greenway 46-39 while Cook topped Bigfork 41-34.
Jan. 10, 1996-The Greenway hockey team beat International Falls 5-2 as Brian Schuster scored twice. The Raiders lost to Chisholm-Cook 3-1.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 7, 1971-Grand Rapids and Greenway battled to a 3-3 tie in hockey. Mike Newton, Steve Welliver and Doug Christy scored for the Indians while Dan LeClaire, Brian Aimonetti and Mark DeMarais scored for the Raiders.
Jan. 7, 1971-The Itasca wrestling team downed Brainerd 25-8 as Al Goeden remained undefeated at 22-0.
Jan. 7, 1971-Peder Gaalaas placed first to lead Rapids to first place in a ski meet with Greenway and Bemidji. Jeff Carter was third.
Jan. 7, 1971-Brainerd pounded the Itasca basketball team 101-65. Greg Cornell had 21 points and Sam Gebhart added 16 for the Vikings.
Jan. 11, 1971-The Rapids basketball team dumped Bemidji 59-44 as Paul Miltich scored 16 points. The Indians also beat Bigfork 98-46 as Ross Peterson scored 21 points.
Jan. 11, 1971-The Rapids wrestling team won its own invitational. Individual champions for the Indians were Ken Whitted, Dave Burt, Rich Clayton, Larry Curtis and John Chatley.
Jan. 11, 1971-The Itasca hockey team defeated the North Dakota University junior varsity. Stacklie had two goals for the Vikings.
Jan. 11, 1971-Hibbing tipped the Rapids hockey team 2-1. Doug Christy scored the Indians goal with Bill Downing assisting.
60 Years Ago
Jan. 5, 1961-In Grand Rapids VFW League hockey, Grand Rapids Loan beat Kiwanis 4-0 as Pat Downing scored twice. Firemen beat Leitch 2-0 led by Chopp. Clay’s Super Service topped Rotary 5-1 with Billy Rossman scoring four goals. Itasca Heating-Rapids Electric edged Mager’s 3-2 as Dishon scored twice. The Lions downed Rapids Flour 5-0 led by Ronnie Hafer.
Jan. 5, 1961-The Rapids hockey team pounded Proctor 10-2 as Holum recorded the hat trick.
Jan. 9, 1961-Four area young men returned from a 10-day trip to the West Coast to see the Minnesota Gophers play in the Rose Bowl game. Attending the parade and football game were George Fondrulia of Bovey, Steve Shelton of Lawrence Lake, Jerry Robinson of Grand Rapids and Bert Ingemansen of Askov.
Jan. 9, 1961-The Rapids basketball team beat Virginia 75-61 as Jere Mossier scored 28 points and Ray Tomberlin added 18.
Jan. 9, 1961-Grand Rapids won the Rapids Wrestling Invite. Division champions for the Indians were Frank Anderson, Tom Rajala, Richard Tinquist, Jerry Beier, Jim Beier, and Norm Mattson.
Jan. 9, 1961-The Rapids hockey team lost to Eveleth 3-1. Pat Patten scored the lone Indian goal and Bob Clafton was great in the nets. Rapids also lost to Gilbert 3-1 with Patten scoring the lone goal.
Jan. 9, 1961-The Itasca Junior College basketball team downed Manitoba University 68-57. Fremont had 17 points for the Vikings.
