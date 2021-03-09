25 Years Ago
Feb. 11, 1996-The Rapids hockey team tipped Greenway 2-0 in a battle of Rapids and Greenway goaltenders Luke Schipper and Adam Hauser. Jeff Wigfield and Aaron Miskovich scored the T’Hawk goals.
Feb. 11, 1996-The Rapids Nordic ski team qualified one girl and four boys for the state meet. BethAnn Ellingson finished fourth to qualify for the girls while qualifying for the boys was the relay of Tim McMullin, Jared Eklin, Paul Eckert and Josh Bobich.
Feb. 11, 1996-The Rapids Alpine ski team qualified one girl and one boy for the state meet. They are Sarah Soltys and Ryan Longtin.
Feb. 11, 1996-The ICC hockey team ripped Hibbing 9-3. Jason Beyers and Cory Colter figured in seven of the Vikings’ nine goals.
Feb. 11, 1996-The Rapids wrestling team beat Bena-Cass Lake-Blackduck 37-24. Getting wins were Lenny Schaefer, John Hoard, Charlie Osborn, Jon Lachowitzer, Luke Johnson, Joel Goeden and Steve LaMont.
Feb. 14, 1996-The Rapids boys swimming team placed fifth in the Virginia Invitational. Brian Dick of the T’Hawks was first in the 200-yard freestyle.
Feb. 14, 1996-The Rapids boys basketball team lost to highly-ranked Moorhead 65-63 on a tip-in at the buzzer. Mason Pender had 20 points for the T’Hawks. It then beat Virginia 81-53 as Dusty Rychart scored 25 points.
Feb. 14, 1996-The Rapids hockey team beat International Falls 6-1 as Aaron Miskovich and Mike Christensen each scored two goals. The T’Hawks also downed Bemidji 2-1 as Miskovich and Lucas Peters scored goals.
Feb. 14, 1996-The Greenway hockey team ripped Mesabi East 8-2 as Perry Smiley and D.J. Hill both scored twice.
Feb. 14, 1996-The Rapids girls basketball team lost to Virginia 53-40 despite 13 points from the T’Hawks’ Kim Toewe.
Feb. 14, 1996-In area girls basketball action, International Falls pounded Greenway 66-16 despite 11 points from the Raiders’ Leah Mattifield. Chisholm topped Deer River 40-29 as Angie Seelye had 10 points for the Warriors. Northland-Remer ripped Greenway 63-16 as Mia Peterson scored 24 points. Cotton beat Hill City 51-27 despite 14 points from the Hornets’ Jenny LaSpina. International Falls pounded Deer River 68-31.
Feb. 14, 1996-In area boys basketball play, Bigfork topped Northland-Remer 60-51 as Josh Lamppa scored 21 points. Greenway topped Hill City 88-71 as Jeff Doughty scored 21 points followed by Dan Braaten, 18, Aaron Carlson, 17, and Jared Bartz, 16. Mitch Watkins and Eric Crane both had 20 points for the Hornets.
Feb. 14, 1996-The outdoor hockey rink in Taconite was renamed the Beefy Lawson-Vince Saleture Memorial Rink.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 11, 1971-Greenway beat the Rapids hockey team 6-4 as Jim Peluso and Dick Brown each scored twice. Steve Welliver had two goals for the Indians.
Feb. 11, 1971-Grand Rapids will participate in a new method of determining the seventh region high school hockey tournament champion for 1971. The Iron Range Conference will have a playoff to eliminate all but the top four teams. A playoff will be held to determine the other teams in the Region 7 Tournament.
Feb. 11, 1971-The Itasca hockey team ripped Northland 10-3 as Flinck recorded the hat trick.
Feb. 11, 1971-The Rapids ski team placed second in a 10-team tourney at Sugar Hills. Casey Mahon of the Indians won the slalom with teammate Jeff Carter finishing second.
Feb. 11, 1971-In youth basketball, in the NBA, team of the week on offense went to Steve Iwasko, Rick Scherf, Del Erickson, Rich Waller and Tom Hoffman. In the ABA, the players were Rich Aune, Mike Portugue, Jim Bischoff, Roger Bishop and Kevin Kellen.
Feb. 11, 1971-The Dick Scanlon rink representing the Itasca Curling Club of Grand Rapids, captured second in the main event of the 16th annual Earl Hunt Memorial Mixed Bonspiel at Bemidji. Other members of the rink are Lois Scanlon, Max Hirt and Norma Mohler.
Feb. 11, 1971-The Rapids wrestling team blasted Walker 33-9.
Feb. 11, 1971-Ending months of speculation since the retirement of Noble Hall as head football coach, the Grand Rapids school administration announced that they have chosen Mario Lucia, currently an assistant coach and formerly head coach at Bigfork, as the new head coach.
Feb. 15, 1971-The Rapids wrestling team blasted Brainerd 33-8. Winning matches were Stan Hoard, Ron Campbell, Curt Johnson, Ken Whitted, Rich Clayton, John Whitted, Duffy Lentz, Larry Curtis and John Chatley.
Feb. 15, 1971-The Rapids gymnastics team took first in the Princeton Invitational. Leading the way were Bill Bennett, Jim Wilson, Mark Fulton, Jim Johnson and Tom Carlson.
Feb. 15, 1971-Jim Mazzitelli, former Itasca Junior College and Greenway High School athlete who starred at Drake University, has been appointed assistant wrestling coach at Drake.
Feb. 15, 1971-The Rapids hockey team swamped Virginia 10-2 as Mike Newton scored four goals. It also blanked Babbitt 5-0 as Rick Christy scored twice.
Feb. 15, 1971-The Rapids basketball team lost to International Falls 64-63. Paul Miltich had 15 points for the Indians.
60 Years Ago
Feb. 9, 1961-The Rapids wrestling team stayed in third place in the statewide rankings this week. Two members of the team – Norm Mattson and Frank Anderson – are undefeated.
Feb. 9, 1961-Standouts in youth hockey in Grand Rapids for the week were Kent Anderson, Bob Acheson, Pat Downing, Chopp, Kirwin, Gulseth, Rossman, Tregills, Rassmussen, Reardon, Burns, Hernesman, Dean Randall, Bowman. Hoolihan and Fider.
Feb. 9, 1961-Top bowlers in the various local leagues were Maxine Rajala, Ann Michaels, Wanda Wilson, Ruth Martin, Dolores Parker, Ruth Acheson, Ann Sturk, R. Forneris, B. Wirtanen, J. Murphy, Larry Allard, R. Isaacson, R. Slifer, L. Bishop.
Feb. 9, 1961-The Rapids Comets hockey team beat Hoyt Lakes 5-3 as Dick Gregg recorded the hat trick. The Taconite Hornets downed the Comets 5-3 as Gregg scored twice. Jim Troumbly, R. Lawson, D. Troumbly, Hess and Bjorkman scored for the Hornets.
Feb. 13, 1961-In the first round of the district playdown tournament, the Rapids hockey team pounded Babbitt 11-0. Richard Chopp and Terry Holum each had the hat trick while Ken Maki had two goals and Mike Jetland, John Costello and Mike Berg all had one. Bob Clafton had to stop just five shots to record the shutout in the nets. The Indians now have to play Eveleth, ranked third in the state, in the next round.
Feb. 13, 1961-Chisholm pounded the Rapids basketball team 81-43. Jere Mossier scored 19 points for the Indians.
Feb. 13, 1961-The Rapids wrestling team downed Hibbing 30-14 with Frank Anderson, John Johnson, Tom Rajala, Richard Tinquist, Tim Nelson, Jerry Beier, Jim Beier and Norm Mattson all getting wins.
Feb. 13, 1961-Bemidji State College sent three ex-Grand Rapids athletes to the Northwest Gymnastic Society annual meet at Minneapolis. They were Pat Chmel, Darrell Stokes and Cliff Davis.
