10 Years Ago
Dec. 26, 2010-The Rapids girls basketball team lost to Duluth East 62-51. Kenzie Kane and Jessi Corrick both scored 15 for the T’Hawks in the loss.
Dec. 26, 2010-Freshman Solveig Viren of Grand Rapids was selected as the All-Iron Range Girls Swimmer of the Year.
Dec. 26, 2010-The GRG girls hockey team tied Duluth 2-2. Aspen Anderson and Kaya Baker scored for the Lightning.
Dec. 26, 2010-The Greenway hockey team lost to Hibbing-Chisholm, Ely and Proctor.
Dec. 26, 2010-In boys basketball play, Bigfork beat Tower-Soudan 79-64 as Andrew Anderson scored 28 points, Hawken Watson, 27, and Zac Lovdahl added 17. The Huskies also beat Blackduck 77-70 as Watson scored 25 and Anderson added 23. Proctor beat Greenway 48-44 as Trevor Craiglow scored 13 for the Raiders in the loss. Greenway also lost to Virginia 78-43. Hill City lost to Lakeview Christian Academy 77-70 despite 29 points from Tim Benson and 15 for Austin Lamke of the Hornets.
Dec. 26, 2010-In area girls basketball action, Bigfork beat Cotton 59-55 and Devin Jensen scored 21 points. The Huskies lost to Cherry 64-56 despite 18 points from the Huskies’ MacKenzie Meyer. Greenway lost to Eveleth 58-19 while Esko beat Deer River 63-34.
Dec. 26, 2010-Morgan Hanson of Cherry was named the All-Iron Range Volleyball Player of the Year.
Dec. 29, 2010-The Rapids boys hockey team rolled over Spring Lake Park 12-4 while receiving goals from eight different players.
Dec. 29, 2010-Christian Pearson of Grand Rapids was named the All-Iron Range Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
Dec. 29, 2010-Erin Baker of Grand Rapids was selected the All-Iron Range Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.
Dec. 29, 2010-Jessica Dvergsten of the ICC volleyball team has been named to the NJCCA Division III All-American Team.
Dec. 29, 2010-The Bigfork boys basketball team advanced to the championship game of the Cook Holiday Tournament with a 64-54 win over Cook. Andrew Anderson scored 26 points for the Huskies while Zac Lovdahl added 15. The Huskies also beat Babbitt-Embarrass 76-45 as Tony Anselmo scored 29 points and Anderson and Lovdahl both added 16.
Dec. 29, 2010-The Lightning girl hockey team lost to Coon Rapids 6-1 and defeated Irondale 4-2.
Dec. 29, 2010-Cliff Kauppi of Grand Rapids will be inducted into the Minnesota Hockey Coaches Association Hall of Fame on March 10.
25 Years Ago
Dec. 24, 1995-The Rapids hockey team defeated Bloomington Jefferson 4-2 led by two third-period goals from Joe Melquist.
Dec. 24, 1995-The Rapids wrestling team thumped Aitkin 37-21. Jeremy Hanson, Josh Goeden, Lenny Schaefer, John Hoard, Charlie Osborn, Jake Hanson, Jon Lachowitzer and Joel Goeden took wins.
Dec. 24, 1995-Preliminary results of the 1995 deer season show hunters harvested 199,000 deer, an 11 percent increase from 1994 and the third highest harvest on record.
Dec. 24, 1995-The Rapids Nordic ski team competed in the Duluth Invitational. Tim McMullin was the top T’Hawk boy and Toni McKnight was the top girl.
Dec. 24, 1995-In area boys basketball action, LaPorte topped Northland-Remer 77-55 despite 16 points from the Eagles’ Aaron Jackson. Deer River beat the Bug School 91-51 as Joe Olson scored 30 points and Josh Tupper added 17. Nashwauk-Keewatin tipped Greenway 70-69 as Jason Garr scored 27 points for the Spartans. Aaron Carlson had 22 and Dan Braaten had 20 for the Raiders. Littlefork-Big Falls stopped Greenway 67-46 as Braaten had 17 for the Raiders. Bigfork downed Cook 68-38 as Neil Chiabotti and Noah Rounds both scored 16. Deer River defeated Nashwauk-Keewatin 74-36 as Olson scored 20. Hill City topped the Chief Bug School 73-45 as Eric Craine scored 32.
Dec. 27, 1995-The Rapids boys swimming team defeated Hibbing 98-88 for the first-ever dual meet victory over the Bluejackets. Taking individual first places for the T’Hawks were Brian Dick, Eric Sutherland and Jeremy Bunderman.
Dec. 27, 1995-Named All-Division on the ICC football team are Ross Kuehn was selected for All-Division and All-Region squads and has been nominated for All-American status. Named First Team All-Division with Kuehn are Jason Hall, Jason Lyon and Deer River’s Adam Rasley. Earning Second Team All-Division honors were Ted Anderson, Scott Verbeck, Clint Lee, Mike Nielsen, and Jamie Spry.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 28, 1970-The Rapids gymnastics team placed fifth out of 15 teams in the St. Cloud Invite. Scoring high for the Indians were Jim Wilson, Mark Fulton, Jim Johnson, Bill Bennett and Bruce Anderson.
Dec. 28, 1970-The Rapids wrestling team lost dual meets to Armstrong and Coon Rapids. Stan Hoard and John Chatley were the lone Indians to win twice.
Dec. 31, 1970-ABC television has confirmed that the ?American Sportsman” show on Jan. 10, will feature muskie fishing action filmed near Grand Rapids. The show will feature “Doc” (Milburne Stone” and “Festus” (Ken Curtis) of “Gunsmoke.”
Dec. 31, 1970-The ICC team split with Alaska Methodist University. Flinck led the Vikings with hat tricks in both games.
Dec. 31, 1970-Bigfork downed Kelliher 50-42 in basketball action as Ron Dauenbaugh scored 14 points.
