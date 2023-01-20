25 Years Ago

Jan. 25, 1998-Blade Metzer scored with 11 seconds remaining in regulation to lift Greenway to a 5-4 victory over Grand Rapids. Joe Lawson, Brian Schuster, Beau Geisler and Josh Miskovich also scored for the Raiders. Jeff True, Michael Miskovich, Dan Schipper and Brandon Kleinendorst scored for the Thunderhawks. Rapids beat Bemidji 4-2 as Tim Clafton, Andrew Friberg, Lucas Peters and Josh Edwards tallied for the Thunderhawks.


