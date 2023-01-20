25 Years Ago
Jan. 25, 1998-Blade Metzer scored with 11 seconds remaining in regulation to lift Greenway to a 5-4 victory over Grand Rapids. Joe Lawson, Brian Schuster, Beau Geisler and Josh Miskovich also scored for the Raiders. Jeff True, Michael Miskovich, Dan Schipper and Brandon Kleinendorst scored for the Thunderhawks. Rapids beat Bemidji 4-2 as Tim Clafton, Andrew Friberg, Lucas Peters and Josh Edwards tallied for the Thunderhawks.
Jan. 25, 1998-The Rapids Nordic ski team played host to the Grand Rapids Invitational. Jared Eklin led the boys team with a sixth place finish and Simon Lick was 10th. Deb Ralston of Rapids was second, Amy Ellingson, seventh, and Toni McKnight, eighth.
Jan. 25, 1998-The Rapids girls basketball team tipped Mesabi East 55-52 as Shannon Warner and Kim Toewe both scored 14 points.
Jan. 25, 1998-The ICC wrestling team defeated Augsburg junior varsity 23-18. Simon Kern won the heavyweight match to clinch the victory.
Jan. 25, 1998-The ICC women’s basketball team beat Mesabi 68-53 as Megan Hieb scored 27 points and Andrea Paul added 17.
Jan. 25, 1998-Rainy River defeated the ICC hockey team twice. Chris Olson and Matt Troumbly led the Vikings.
Jan. 25, 1998-The Rapids boys swim team competed in the Maroon and Gold Invite in the Twin Cities. Ryan Dewey and Randy Lantinen both posted fifth place finishes for the Thunderhawks.
Jan. 25, 1998-The Rapids wrestling team beat Virginia but lost to Forest Lake.
Jan. 25, 1998-Sportscaster Dick Bremer will be joined by current and former Minnesota Twins stars Kirby Puckett, Bert Blyleven and Denny Hocking as the annual Twins Caravan makes a stop in Grand Rapids.
Jan. 25, 1998-The Rapids girls hockey team beat Brainerd 9-1 as Jennifer Rothstein and Kelly Sherman each scored two goals and Cory Ivanca, Nikki Barton, Katie Perrott, Tawni Hauser, and Lisa Medved all had one.
Jan. 28, 1998-Dusty Olson of Duluth was the men’s winner and Sara Kylander of Duluth was the women’s winner in the Vinterloppet 24K Freestyle Race at Sugar Hills.
Jan. 28, 1998-The Rapids boys basketball team stopped Hibbing 69-54 as Ryan Burke scored 20 points and Eric Engesser added 15. The Thunderhawks lost to Duluth Denfeld 66-57 despite 15 points from Burke.
Jan. 28, 1998-Kirby Puckett highlighted a Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan stop in Grand Rapids which included Bert Blyleven, Denny Hocking and broadcaster Dick Bremer.
Jan. 28, 1998-The Rapids girls basketball team won its ninth game in a row with victories over Little Falls and Chisholm. Kim Toewe had 22 points and Shannon Warner added 19 in the win over Little Falls while Toewe scored 16 and Jenna Webb added 15 in the victory over Chisholm.
Jan. 28, 1998-The Rapids wrestling team won two of three matches in a quadrangular in Grand Rapids.
Jan. 28, 1998-The ICC women’s basketball team beat Northland 75-66. Megan Hieb scored 26 points for the Vikings while Andrea Paul had 18 and Shelly Myrvold added 15.
Jan. 28, 1998-The Rapids girls hockey team lost to Proctor-Hermantown 4-2. Scoring the T’Hawk goals were Cory Ivanca and Lisa Medved.
Jan. 28, 1998-The Greenway hockey team lost to Hibbing 3-1. Blade Metzer had the lone Raider goal.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 22, 1973-The Rapids basketball team lost to Bemidji 80-55 despite 15 points from Mick Lucia.
Jan. 22, 1973-Wayne Madson scored four goals including the overtime winner and Joe Miskovich scored twice as the ICC hockey team topped Rainy River.
Jan. 22, 1973-Deer River beat the Bigfork basketball team 77-59 as Steve Preble established a Deer River scoring record with 39 points. Larry Kaczor had 21 points for the Huskies.
Jan. 22, 1973-The Rapids wrestling team beat Bemidji 25-15. Winning matches for the Indians were Karl Greniger, Ron Campbell, Curt Johnson, Ken Whitted, Jerry Allen, Jim Columbus and Dan Jinks.
Jan. 22, 1973-The Rapids hockey team edged Gilbert by a 3-1 score. Mark DeCenzo, John Rothstein and Donny Madson tallied for the Indians.
Jan. 25, 1973-The Itasca hockey team split a pair of games with Lakewood.
Jan. 25, 1973-Top players in Rapids youth basketball for the week were Rich Aune, Don Karsten, Lyle Shuey, David Stanelle, Mark Portugue, Mike Portugue, Scott Sarkela, Tim Heitz, David Bischoff and Mike Dowling.
Jan. 25, 1973-The Rapids wrestling team improved to 7-1 with a 43-9 win over Greenway. Winning for the Indians were Karl Greniger, Chris Lynch, Keban Yessak, Vern Schroeder, Ron Dahline, Ken Whitted, Jerry Allen, Jim Guertin, Jim Columbus and Jeff Mutchler. Taking wins for Greenway were Doug Green and Dan Kessler.
Jan. 25, 1973-The Rapids basketball team lost to Virginia 71-67 despite 30 points from Joe Pollard.
Jan. 29, 1973-The Rapids basketball team downed Ely 73-66 as Joe Pollard scored 31 points.
Jan. 29, 1973-The Rapids wrestling team overpowered Virginia 36-18. Getting wins were Karl Greniger, Chris Lynch, Rich German, Ron Campbell, Curt Johnson, Jerry Allen and Dan Jinks.
Jan. 29, 1973-The Rapids girls and boys slalom ski teams won an invitational at Sugar Hills. Leading the girls was Sue Stolem while Jeff Carter and Casey Mahon topped the boys. Jennifer Trebnick of Greenway also performed well.
Jan. 29, 1973-The Rapids hockey team lost to Virginia 3-1. Doug Christy scored the lone Indian goal. Rapids beat Chisholm 5-3. Christy recorded the hat trick while Johnny Rothstein and Donny Madson also scored.
60 Years Ago
Jan. 24, 1963-The Grand Rapids Bruins hockey team lost two close games at Fort Frances. Mike Mithrush, Johnny McCormick and Harvey Roy stood out for the Bruins.
Jan. 24, 1963-In Rapids youth hockey, Congdon Park defeated the Rapids Pony team 4-1 as Bill Shea scored all four Duluth goals. Steve Welliver scored the Rapids goal. The Rapids Peewee team downed Congdon Park 4-2 as Pat Downing, Jon Stacklie, Mike McDonald and Bob Hernesman scored goals. In town Pony League games, Firemen and Kiwanis played to a 0-0 tie. In Peewee play, State Bank beat Rotary 2-1 on goals from Stacklie and Ed Chopp. Clay’s Service downed Eagles 1-0 with Bob Acheson scoring the lone goal. In Bantams, Mager Music beat Lions 5-1 as Dave Christy scored four goals. Itasca Heating and Rapids Feed played to a 1-1 tie as Pat Whaling and Jeff Tregillis scored the goals.
Jan. 24, 1963-An old photo showed Grand Rapids’ first senior hockey team comprised of Cliff Kauppi, Andy Passard, Lyle Hodgson, Ray Hernesman, Bob St. Cyr, Cal Patten, Jack Tregillis, Dee Holum, Buck Scott, Wayne Holum, Sid Van Kirk, and Jack Ahcan.
Jan. 28, 1963-The Rapids wrestling team pounded Park Rapids 38-8. Getting wins were LaVerne Hoard, Duane Hoard, Frank Anderson, Don Kuusinen, Jim Kamman, John Nelson, Bob Graff, Pat Stram, Marv Mortenson and Don Fitzgerald.
Jan. 28, 1963-The Rapids basketball team lost to Brainerd 63-57 despite 21 points from the Indians’ Bob Libbey.
Jan. 28, 1963-The Taconite Hornets hockey team beat Fort Frances 9-8. Richard Hess scored four goals for Taconite while Jim Troumbly recorded the hat trick.
Jan. 28, 1963-The Rapids hockey team beat Aurora-Hoyt Lakes 1-0 as Lonnie Anderson scored the lone goal and Wayne Cole recorded the shutout in the nets.
