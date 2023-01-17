25 Years Ago
Jan. 18, 1998-Mushers and their teams from Itasca County dominated the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon and the John Beargrease 190-Mile Race. Jamie Nelson of Togo won the Marathon for the fourth time while and Dan Bergerson of Grand Rapids won the 190-mile race.
Jan. 18, 1998-The Rapids Alpine boys ski team was third and the girls team was ninth in competition at Giants Ridge. Jessie Ekholm was the top Rapids finisher in 12th place for the boys. For the girls, Heather Hawkinson was the top placer in 22nd place.
Jan. 18, 1998-The ICC hockey team beat Hibbing 6-3 as Ted Anderson scored a pair of goals and Steve Maki, Charlie Nelson, Brian Miller and Derek Sprague all had one.
Jan. 18, 1998-The Rapids hockey team blanked Virginia 6-0 as Corbett Bjerk recorded the shutout in the nets. Dan Schipper had two goals while Brandon Kleinendorst, Josh Edwards, Mitch Kellin and Andrew Friberg all had one. The Thunderhawks also beat Mesabi East 6-0l as Gary Dick recorded the shutout in the nets. Kellin and Friberg both had two goals while Jeff True and Edwards both had one.
Jan. 18, 1998-The Rapids girls basketball team ran past Greenway 70-30 as Kim Toewe scored 35 points. Carissa Cochran had 12 points for the Raiders.
Jan. 21, 1998-The Rapids wrestling team took second at the Park Center Dual Meet Tournament.
Jan. 21, 1998-The Rapids boys basketball team downed Greenway 77-54 as Ryan Burke scored 18 points and Eric Engesser added 17. The Thunderhawks also beat Eveleth-Gilbert 87-45 as David Nikkel scored 25 points and Engesser added 17.
Jan. 21, 1998-The Rapids boys hockey team downed Duluth Denfeld 4-1. Brandon Kleinendorst, Jeff True, Andrew Friberg and Lucas Peters tallied for the T’Hawks.
Jan. 21, 1998-The Rapids girls gymnastics team placed fifth in a meet in Princeton.
Jan. 21, 1998-The Rapids Nordic ski team at the Hovland Pursuit Meet.
Jan. 21, 1998-The Rapids girls hockey team beat Eveleth-Gilbert-Virginia 2-1 as Kate Perrott and Staci Skelly scored goals. Shyla Wilson was tough in the nets.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 18, 1973-The Bigfork basketball team downed Hill City 88-64 as Brad Grove scored 21 points and pulled down 22 rebounds. Larry Kaczor scored 19 points and Ray Cole added 16. John Kortekaas had 17 points for the Hornets. The Huskies lost to Cook 67-57 despite 17 points from Grove.
Jan. 18, 1973-The Itasca Junior College girls intramural hockey team will take on Hibbing.
Jan. 18, 1973-Rapids skiers placed first in the Bemidji Invitational which had 15 teams. The Indians’ Mark Yelle was first overall.
Jan. 18, 1973-The Rapids basketball team defeated Greenway 73-65 as Alan Waller scored 25 points and Mick Lucia and Joe Pollard both had 17. Bill Tveite led the Raiders with 14 points.
Jan. 18, 1973-The Greenway wrestling team returned from the North Branch Viking Invitational with three place winners. Dan Kessler and Doug Green won championships and Mike Kessler was fourth.
Jan. 18, 1973-Top bowlers in area leagues were Joan Anderson, Russ Rima, Sandy Williams, Kathleen Virden, Chuck Dudley, Gerald Stejskal, Blanche Bowman, Mitzi Frets, Randy Ruppelius, and Ruth Acheson.
Jan. 18, 1973-Stars of the week for Rapids youth basketball were Kevin Kellin, David Stanelle, Rich Aune, Don Skarsten, Lyle Shuey, Mark Randall, Mike Dowling, Doug Johnson, Mark Portugue and Scott Sarkela.
60 Years Ago
Jan. 17, 1963-Top bowlers in area leagues were Fay Erskine, Bill Wirtanen, Dolores Parker, R. Lattimore, T. Sturk, L. Horn, Rose Tok, G. Stejskal, L. Jensen, Shaloy Manginen, Rosalyn Ojala, Blanche Bowman, D. Wagner, B. Whitted, and B. Venne.
Jan. 17, 1963-The Rapids gymnastics team won Class A and Class B and placed third in Class C at Glencoe. Alan Curran, Ronald Rassmussen and Dean Radueg led the way.
Jan. 17, 1963-In Grand Rapids youth hockey, the Rapids Pony Team tied Congdon Park 1-1. Steve Welliver scored the Rapids goal. The Rapids Peewee team tied Congdon Park 2-2 as Jon Stacklie scored both Rapids goals. In town Pony League play, Grand Rapids Loan downed Kiwanis 2-0 as Dan Skelly and Steve Welliver scored. Firemen beat Leitch Sheet Metal as Bob Buckman scored two goals and Mike Newton and Don Lieske each had one. In Peewee League play, Rotary beat Clay’s 2-1 as Richard Tervo and Tom Tervo scored. State Bank topped Eagles 5-1 led by two goals each from Stacklie and Eddy Chopp. In Bantam play, Lions beat Rapids Flour 3-1 as Ron Hafar had two goals and Brad Hafar added another. Mager’s Music beat Itasca Heating 4-1 as John Hernesman scored the hat trick.
Jan. 17, 1963-The Taconite Hornets hockey team beat Eveleth 12-4. Jerry Drewes, Richard Hess and Pecky Guyer all had two goals for the Hornets.
Jan. 17, 1963-The Grand Rapids Bruins hockey team downed Hibbing 5-2 as Mike Mithrush scored two goals and Don Carlson kicked out 31 shots.
Jan. 21, 1963-Top scores at a Grand Rapids Archery Club event were posted by Al Legore, Dick Hodge and Eldon Bartell.
Jan. 21, 1963-International Falls tipped the Greenway hockey team 4-3. Gary Murphy and Bob Zuehlke supplied the Raider goals. Greenway led 3-2 in the third period before the Broncos rallied to keep their 43-game winning streak intact. The Raiders downed Duluth Denfeld 5-1 as Murphy scored twice and Jim Barle, Tom Holland and Kent Nyberg all added one.
Jan. 21, 1963-The Rapids hockey team lost to Gilbert 4-3 as Dick Erchul scored the hat trick.
Jan. 21, 1963-The Rapids wrestling team rolled over Greenway 37-8. Wining for the Indians were Tuffie Hoard, Richard Blake, Jerome Snetsinger, Bob Soular, Keith O’Brien, Don Axtell, Jon Tinquist, Pat Stram, Marv Mortenson and Blake Hanson. Taking wins for the Raiders were Mike Ellis and Jim Smothers.
Jan. 21, 1963-The Rapids basketball team downed International Falls 57-42 as Libbey scored 15 points.
Jan. 21, 1963-Top bowlers in area leagues were E.A. Eastman, Dorothy Blade, Dolores Parker, Will Swanson, Rudy Prazak, C. Richardson, B. Smith, Dolores Morgan, Mary Ann Ham, J. Stall, and B. Nordskog.
