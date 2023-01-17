25 Years Ago

Jan. 18, 1998-Mushers and their teams from Itasca County dominated the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon and the John Beargrease 190-Mile Race. Jamie Nelson of Togo won the Marathon for the fourth time while and Dan Bergerson of Grand Rapids won the 190-mile race.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments