25 Years Ago
Sept. 28, 1997-The Rapids boys soccer team defeated Duluth Marshall 6-1. Ryan Lahti, Edmar Carvalho, Matt Bothma, Jason Joseph, Tim Clafton and Peter Silvis scored for the Thunderhawks.
Sept. 28, 1997-Duluth Marshall tipped the Rapids girls soccer team 3-1. Elizabeth Friend scored the Rapids goal.
Sept. 28, 1997-Virginia defeated the Greenway girls tennis team 6-1. Kara Smiley won the first singles match for the Raiders’ lone point.
Sept. 28, 1997-The Rapids girls tennis team beat both Duluth East and Princeton 4-3. In addition, Greenway downed the Thunderhawks 5-2.
Sept. 28, 1997-The Rapids girls swimming and diving team dunked Mesabi East 121-59. Winning individual events for the Thunderhawks were Brenna Rutherford, Jenny Pattison, Shyla Wilson, Trisha Jensen, Rachel Gordon, Robin Olson and Molly Dick.
Sept. 28, 1997-In area volleyball action, Deer River beat Chisholm led by Ronni Brown, Nika Stayline and Trisha Peterson. Greenway stopped Littlefork-Big Falls and was led by Tiffany Hill, Carrissa Cochran, Dani Gross and Holly Saccoman. Hill City tipped LaPorte led by Tiffany Villebro and Tina Berg.
Sept. 28, 1997-Hermantown ripped Greenway in football action 35-8. Jon Herschbach scored the lone Raider touchdown. Chisholm downed Nashwauk-Keewatin 27-2. In other games, Cromwell pounded Hill City 50-0 and Orr topped Bigfork 36-13. Josh Powell scored both Huskies touchdowns.
Sept. 28, 1997-The Rapids football team tipped Hibbing 14-6. Rob Hurst and Eric Engesser scored the Thunderhawk touchdowns.
Sept. 28, 1997-Many area athletes competed in the Walker North Country Marathon/10K Run. Paul Paine of Grand Rapids won the 55-59 age group and Dennis Hier of Grand Rapids was first in the 60-64 age division.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 28, 1972-Buddy Lawrence and Dr. Robert Oftelie were named to a District 318 School Board committee to meet with a Grand Rapids Amateur Hockey Association committee to iron out details of a proposal for erecting a 100 x 200-foot steel building for an enclosed skating rink on district-owned property.
Sept. 28, 1972-The Rapids cross country team placed fourth in a meet at International Falls. Randy Bailey led Rapids with an eighth place finish followed by Ron Campbell, 10th, and Dick Wagner, 16th.
Sept. 28, 1972-Top bowlers in area leagues were LaVonne Johnson, K. Streu, J. Pierzina, Russ Olds, J.O. Jacobson, Ron Gowell, Andrea Peterson, Gerald Stejskal, Jean Hall, Joanne Jacobson, Emogean Cheney, Donna Fox, and Ida Adams.
Sept. 28, 1972-A reorganizational meeting of the Itasca Ski and Outing Club was conducted at the Coleraine City Hall. Officers are Paul Laramie, Jack Shoemaker, Nelson Frets and John Stangl. Members of the board of directors are Cliff Maki and Bob Riley. Plans are for a new 35-meter jump.
60 Years Ago
Sept. 27, 1962-Winners in the weekly fishing contest were Fred Menth, Minneapolis, 6-4 black bass from Prairie Lake, K.W. Scott, Creve Coeur, Mo., 4-8 smallmouth bass from Three Island Lake, Geranld Gardner, Grand Forks, N.D., 36-0 muskie from Lake Winnibigoshish, D.A. Haeg, Grand Rapids, 17-5 northern from Pokegama Lake, and Gary Sellers, 4-13 walleye from the Mississippi River.
Sept. 27, 1962-Top bowlers from area leagues were J. Lindgren, Evelyn Columbus, Maxine Rajala, F. Erskine, Rose Tok, and H. Salo.
Sept. 27, 1962-The Rapids B team football team defeated Chisholm 14-7. Jim Danielson, Dan Patten and Rod Kekkonen led the way.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.