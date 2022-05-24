25 Years Ago
April 6, 1997-The Rapids boys tennis team lost to Bemidji 5-2. Getting points for the Thunderhawks were Jake Downing in singles and Jeff Henrichsen and Adam Gaede in doubles.
April 6, 1997-Senior Ben Dixon of Grand Rapids High School has been selected to play in Minnesota’s 24th annual High School Football All-Star Classic to be conducted at Macalester College. He has signed a letter of intent with the University of North Dakota.
April 6, 1997-Taking first place in doubles in the Women’s City Bowling Tournament were Doreen Simone and Mary Millard. The winning team was the Country Geese team made up of Cherie Nichols, Becky Iverson, Lucy Smith, Joan Rowe and Chris Cint.
April 9, 1997-The Rapids girls basketball team proved it could perform both on the court and in the classroom as it was named Section 8AAAA Academic Champion.
April 9, 1997-Named to the Iron Range Conference All-Conference Girls Basketball Team from Grand Rapids are sophomore Kim Toewe and senior Andrea Paul. Kendra Roberts was Greenway’s lone representative.
April 9, 1997-Named to the Iron Range Conference All-Conference Hockey Team from Grand Rapids are Aaron Miskovich, Joe Melquist and Resed Larson. Selected from Greenway are Adam Hauser, Paul Koski, Brian Schuster and Beau Geisler. Other members are Pete Capouch, B.J. Willis, Mike Perpich, Joe Locher, Dave VonderHaar, Chad Kolar, Steve Suihkonen and Rico Fatticci, all of Hibbing, Shawn Sirptoak, International Falls, Steve Johnson, Brian Strukel and Aaron Hawley of Eveleth-Gilbert, and Andy Allen, Virginia.
April 9, 1997-Named to the Iron Range Conference All-Conference Boys Basketball Team from Grand Rapids are Dusty Rychart, Eric Engesser and Mike Bobrowski. Jeff Doughty was named from Greenway.
April 9, 1997-Three Grand Rapids Bantam hockey players are participating in the Minnesota Amateur Hockey Association Select 15 Spring Festival in New Hope. They are Andrew Downing, Randy Greniger and Louie Kellin.
April 9, 1997-Named to the Northern Lakes Conference All-Conference Girls Basketball Team are Mia Peterson, Tracy Knapp, Steph Bright and Dara Hillstrom of Northland-Remer, Sarah Ojanen, Autumn Dahlberg and Kari Ott of Deer River, Diane Marthaler and Allison Taylor of Bigfork, Kendra Roberts, Greenway, and Jenny Gustafson, Nashwauk-Keewatin.
April 9, 1997-Several area youth hockey players participated in the fourth annual Super Series in Eden Prairie. Selected to the North Minor Squirt team were Austin Tavis and Aaron Ferguson of Grand Rapids. Selected to the North Major Squirt Team, coached by Dave Ferguson and Brian Crippa of Grand Rapids, were Alex Goligoski and Arie DeGrio of Grand Rapids and Joe Schuster of Greenway. In Minor Peewees, Mike Glorvigen of Grand Rapids is on the team while Nathan Moran of Greenway is on the Major Bantam Team. Mike Forconi of Greenway played on the Minor Bantam Team.
April 9, 1997-The Taconite Hornets traveled to Wisconsin and came home with the first place trophy in a tournament at Eagle River. Members of the Hornets are Todd Lawson, Bird Lawson, Ace Lawson, John Elioff, Danny Andrews, Dick Frings, Block Hanson, David Bruns, Jim Gareri, Brian Harling and Tom Peterson.
April 9, 1997-Two University of Minnesota-Duluth hockey players with local connections have been named award winners for the team this season. Adam Roy of Grand Rapids was named Most Improved Player and Mike Peluso of Bismarck, N.D., the son of former Greenway star Jim Peluso, was named Most Valuable Player.
50 Years Ago
April 6, 1972-Lonnie Warwick, middle linebacker for the Minnesota Vikings, will be the chief speaker for the Grand Rapids Sports Boosters Club’s annual High School Lettermen’s Banquet at the Rainbow.
April 6, 1972-The Brainerd rifle team avenged its earlier loss to Itasca Gun Club by defeating it at Brainerd. John Yurrick of Itasca was high scorer for the night.
60 Years Ago
April 5, 1962-Sugar Hills, Inc., an organization to develop a ski area south of Sugar Lake, was incorporated. Officers are W.K. King, Charles M. Skinner, Ted Blonski, Harold Zigmund and John W. Freeman.
April 5, 1962-Department of Conservation game managers have noted an important fringe benefit resulting from the construction of a dam in the Mud-Goose Wildlife Management Area in nearby Cass County. Designed to stabilize water levels in order to make the area attractive to ducks and other waterfowl, the dam also has had the effect of encouraging a rapid build-up in the muskrat population.
April 5, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were Bob Wirtanen, Wally Herschbach, Rose Tok, and B. Gaydosh.
April 9, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were Dee Romans, Blanche Bowman, A. Tok, B. Nordskog, Dodo Weihe, Carole Olds, Delores Morgan, Carol Knutson, Maxine Rajala, and Louise Racine.
Ed, note: There were pages missing in April 9,1962 edition.
