25 Years Ago
Aug. 25, 1996-The Rapids girls tennis team lost to Thief River Falls 7-0 to kick off the high school sports season.
Aug. 25, 1996-Mike Barle of Coleraine won the first ever Eagle Ridge Men’s Club championship.
Aug. 25, 1996-The Marble Mallards were eliminated from the Minnesota Class B Baseball Tournament in a 12-7 loss to Delano. Greg Tulla drove in five runs for the Mallards and hit a three-run home run. Mike Vekich, Jerry Gernander, Justin Lamppa and Jeff Marolt all had two hits.
Aug. 28, 1996-The Rapids girls tennis team on its first match of the season, beating Cambridge 7-0. It also lost to North Branch 6-1. Winning singles matches against Cambridge were Jill Snell, Kendra Snell, Hoolihan and Baker. Winning doubles matches were the duos of Kristel Glorvigen/Welsch, Lessman/Watson, and Katie Glorvigen/Clusiau.
Aug. 28, 1996-The Rapids girls cross country team was first and the boys team placed third at the Ranger Invitational in Virginia. Rachel Sackett placed third for Rapids in the girls race while BethAnn Ellingson was fifth, Veronica Sackett, sixth, and Ann Marie Gorath, eighth. For the boys. Nathan Coleman of Grand Rapids won the boys race. Derek Jackson finished eighth while Josh Edwards was ninth.
Aug. 28, 1996-Betty Brasgala of Grand Rapids placed first among all women in the Brimso SISU 4.4 Mile Run at Brimson.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 26, 1971-Save Minnesota Deer members met to re-organize for a drive to save the deer habitat program they were instrumental in obtaining two years ago.
Aug. 26, 1971-Ninety-six of the top bowlers from a five-state area will compete at Midway Bowl for a $1,000 first prize in the Central Bowlers Association August tour stop.
Aug. 26, 1971-Top bowlers in the Summerette Bowling League were Sandy Paine, Etta Jane Flohaug and Ruth Cartwright.
Aug. 26, 1971-Inger captured the round robin tournament for the Chippewa Forest Little League. Coaches and assistants for the teams in the league are Sam Johnson and Archie Robinson of Inger, Gordy Giffen, Slim Whitebird and Jim Wake, Pokegama Lakers; and Darrel Harwood and Leo Gotchie, Ball Club.
Aug. 26, 1971-Miller’s Red Owl won the championship of the village women’s slowpitch softball tournament. Members of the team are Barb Sherman, Sharon Madsen, Corine Daley, Susie DeWitt, Jan Edgeton, Gayle Erickson, June Hjelden, Jean Hulbert, Carol Moen, JoAnn Rajala, Jeanette Rustad, Kathy Shannon, Peg Greenside and Chris Growth.
Aug. 30, 1971-Minnesota’s 1971 wild rice harvest, as the result of a spectacular increase in paddy rice acreage, will scarcely resemble any rice gathering seasons which have gone before.
Aug. 30, 1971-Dennis Savoy of St. Paul won the $1,000 first prize in the Central Bowlers Association tour stop at Midway Bowl in Grand Rapids. Bob Howard of Grand Rapids was second.
60 Years Ago
Aug. 24, 1961-The Virginia Rangers beat the Grand Rapids Braves 9-2 in the first game of a three-game series in Arrowhead League playoff action. Tom Modec was winning pitcher for Virginia while P. Hansen, D. Hansen, Thomas, Constantine, Robertson and Modec all had two hits. Card, B. Lesar and R. Anderson all had two hits for the Braves.
Aug. 24, 1961-The Bovey Midgets finished undefeated to win the District 316 Summer Baseball title. Ducky Richardson won all the games on the mound for Bovey. Leading hitters for the teams in the league were Mike Tok and Bob Zuehlke, Bovey, Ken Schmidtbauer, Cloverdale, Krist Marinoff, Pengilly, Rich Ollila, Coleraine, Doug Walters. LaPrairie, Don Rollins, Marble, Gary Lawson, Taconite, Gordy Mischke and Terry Mattson, Trout Lake, Wayne Gardiner, Lawrence Lake, and Jim Laager, Calumet. In the Peewee division, Coleraine and Lawrence Lake tied for the championship. Leading hitters were Duke Skorich, Lawrence Lake, Jack Flatley, Coleraine, Mike Fortune, Calumet, Bob Perry and Dan Zobenica, Bovey, Mike Adams, Taconite, Gordy Mischke, Trout Lake, Brad Aimonetti, Marble, Terry Funk and George Walker, Pengilly, Larry Steinhart, LaPrairie, and Irwin Landela, Cloverdale.
Aug. 28, 1961-Joan Richardson of Grand Rapids was medalist at the Minnesota Women Golf Association’s Northern League Tournament at Alexandria.
Aug. 28, 1961-County league baseball stars of past years staged a rugged battle with East Itasca League champion Lawrence Lake before losing 6-5. Al Anderson, 61, struck out seven as he allowed Lawrence Lake no earned runs in four innings. Veterans George Polzin and Wiz Risse divided the remainder of the pitching chores. Norm Polzin and Al Hupila caught for the Old Timers. In other games, Deer River beat Trout Lake 10-7 with Lubkin leading the way. Jerry Snyder had a grand slam home run for Deer River.
Aug. 28, 1961-Virginia beat the Grand Rapids Braves 6-3 to win the Arrowhead League championship. Streetar had two hits for the Braves and Roger Anderson had a home run.
Aug. 28, 1961-Tying for low honors in a men’s golf league were Art Kaatiala, Karl Ryan, Cliff Nelson and Jim Williams.
Aug. 28, 1961-Ageless Buddy Bauer did it again. Bauer limited Dutch Room to 12 hits in three games to guide Blandin’s to the Grand Rapids Diamondball Association playoff championship.
