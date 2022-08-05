25 Years Ago
June 1, 1997-Rapids boys and girls golfers who will compete individually in the state meet are Toni Peluso, Ali Weber and Zach Dagel.
June 1, 1997-Senior Nick Brown of the Rapids boys tennis team took second in Section 7AA singles and will compete at state.
June 1, 1997-Sophomore Anne Barle and junior Jill Barle, both graduates of Greenway High School, were letterwinners on the St. Olaf College women’s tennis team this year.
June 1, 1997-The ICC baseball team finished second in the state tournament. Members of the team include Ryan Longtin, James Brubaker, Shawn Hylla, Jared Rocker, Jason Brayere, Dan Piilola, Dale Dingman, Chad Spanier, Keith Anderson, Jon Cleveland, Clint Gustafson, Ryan Wuertz, Scott Marquardt, Simon Waltman, Bill Miskovich and Roger Wuertz. Coaches are Justin Lamppa and Jamie Gilbert.
June 1, 1997-The Rapids girls track and field team stood in first place after the first day of competition in the Section 7AA Meet. Veronica Sackett was fourth in the 3,200 run while Ann Marie Gorath was sixth. Aimee Ross was third in the long jump and Jennie Erickson placed third in the discus. Heather Shaner was fourth in the discus.
June 1, 1997-Warba beat Red Lake 9-3 as Vince Bulson and Kyle Krumrei led the way.
June 1, 1997-Rapids graduate Christina Ley, a freshman on the St. Olaf College women’s golf team, earned All-Conference honors and was named the team’s most valuable player.
June 4, 1997-The Rapids girls track and field team placed second in the section meet. Earning state berths were Gina Zakariasen in the 100 hurdles, Jenny Hoard in the 300 hurdles, and Aimee Ross in the triple jump and high jump.
June 4, 1997-Earning state berths for the Rapids boys track and field team were Rob Hurst in both hurdling events, Mark Lickteig in the 300 hurdles, and the 4 x 400 relay of Hurst, Lickteig, Reed Larson and Eric Engesser.
June 4, 1997-The Deer River baseball team lost to Ely 5-3 in quarterfinal action in the Section 7A Tournament.
June 4, 1997-The Greenway girls track and field team was second in the Section 7A Meet. Double champions for the Raiders were Melanie Hoheisel in both hurdling events and Kendra Roberts in the 400 dash and the 800 run. Salli Erickson of Nashwauk-Keewatin earned a state berth in the 200 dash.
June 4, 1997-Rapids golfer Zach Dagel was in sixth place at the state, three shots off the pace, with a round to go.
50 Years Ago
June 1, 1972-The Rapids baseball team was the runner-up in the District 28 Tournament. Members of the team, coached by Bob Streetar and Dean Bailey, are Mike King, Brian McCauley, Tom Graupman, Mike Johnson, Ken Trembath, Ed Hietala, Jack McCauley, Bryan Trygstad, Greg Schreader, Jim Columbus, Mick Lucia, Dan Makinen, Bill Baker, and Vern Schroeder. Greenway tipped Rapids 2-1 in the title game as Bob Anderson won a tense pitching duel with Brian McCauley. Dan Guyer also was a hero for the Raiders.
June 1, 1972-Breaking 25 straight at the Grand Rapids Trap Club were Bill Miller, Bernard Chandler, Bill Cook, Gary Akre, Duke Olson, Herman Suemnick, Bill Broberg and Brian Aimonetti.
June 5, 1972-Spider Lake Resort, operated by Hilmer and Evelyn Brekke, was named Big Fish Headquarters in the World’s Largest Fishing Contest sponsored by the St. Paul Dispatch and Pioneer Press newspapers. A certificate was awarded for a 32-pound, 9-ounce muskie caught by Fred J. Honer of Duluth in Spider Lake.
June 5, 1972-Receiving awards at the Bigfork Athletic Banquet were Vince Holsman, Ron Dauenbaugh and Dale Schaal.
June 5, 1972- Hitting 25 straight at the Grand Rapids Trap Club were Ed Felosi, Willard Braunworth, Darryl Rollins, Denny Buckley, Al Hovi, Jim Quigg, Denny Green, Jerry Lorbiecki, Stan Kantor, Bill Felosi, Duane Inglebret, Bruce Kolu, Don Wendt, Bob Tok, Mike Bunes, Russ Catlett, Darrell Lauber, Walt Smith, Bill Cook, Dick Sturk, Gary Akre, Denny Johnson, Jim Crotteau and Earl Peterson.
60 Years Ago
May 31, 1962-In county league baseball, in the Chippewa Forest League, Bovey beat Balsam 5-4 in 11 innings as Bob Marcella was winning pitcher and Larson took the loss. Herschbach, Card and Erholtz led Trout Lake past Remer 15-6. LaPrairie, led by Robinson and Stockwell, downed Cohasset 10-5. In the East Itasca League, Lawrence Lake beat Keewatin 12-4 as Hartje struck out 12. Eilertson, Potter, Elich and Prich guided Pengilly to a 15-10 victory over Goodland’s McCauley. In the Lakeland League, Swatara beat Spang 9-8. Stansberry was winning pitcher and Paul Oleheiser hit a home run.
June 4, 1962-In stock car racing action, Chub Christy won the time trials while Bobe Jackson and Bob Percy won heat races. Jackson won the semi-feature and Percy took the feature race. In a special 10-lap Barsdahl race, Carl Lindquist placed first.
June 4, 1962-The Rapids baseball team saw its season come to an end with a 2-1 loss to Greenway in the district semifinals at Buhl. Tellor pitched a four-hitter on the mound for the Raiders while Chopp pitched well in taking the loss. Hibbing defeated Greenway the following day to earn a berth in the region tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.