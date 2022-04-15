25 Years Ago
March 9, 1997-The Rapids girls basketball team lost to Brainerd 59-36 in the Section 8AAAA championship game. Angie Swanson had 20 points for Brainerd while Kim Toewe led the Thunderhawks with 15 points.
March 9, 1997-In boys basketball tournament action, Bigfork downed Tower-Soudan 93-66 as Josh Powell scored 27 points. Paul Kocian scored 17 and Justin Dauenbaugh had 16. Pequot Lakes beat Deer River 61-48 despite 13 points from the Warriors’ Jake Olson. Pine River-Backus eliminate Greenway 67-28 as Jeff Prell had nine points for the Raiders.
March 9, 1997-The Northland-Remer girls basketball team downed Barnesville 42-39 to advance to the Section 6A championship game. Mia Peterson had 17 points for the Lady Eagles.
March 12, 1997-Aaron Miskovich of the Grand Rapids High School hockey team was named Minnesota’s Mr. Hockey.
March 12, 1997-Olympic Gold Medalist Billy Mills will be addressing school and community groups throughout the area. His program will address issues of diversity and personal excellence, and how we as a community can counteract drugs and alcohol in our schools and community.
March 12, 1997-In boys basketball tournament action, Bigfork advanced to the Section 7A championship game with a 57-54 win over Barnum. Paul Kocian had 22 points for the Huskies. In quarterfinal action, Bigfork tipped AlBrook 61-59 as Noah Rounds scored 19 and Kocian added 15.
March 12, 1997-The Northland-Remer girls basketball team defeated Cass Lake 45-40 to win the section championship. Tracie Knapp exploded for 25 points.
March 12, 1997-The Northland-Remer girls basketball team lost its first game of the state tourney to Hancock 55-31. Mia Peterson had 17 points for the Lady Eagles.
50 Years Ago
March 9, 1972-Itasca Junior College’s four wrestlers in the national tournament were unable to place. They were Jay Columbus, Dick Clayton, Larry Kern and Tom Goeden.
March 9, 1972-Coach Orrin Mangseth’s Eagle River High School hockey team captured the consolation championship for the second consecutive year in Wisconsin. He is a Greenway High School graduate.
March 9, 1972-The Grand Rapids Bruins will play the Virginia Cubs Bar for the right to represent the Iron Range in the Minnesota State Senior Tournament. The Grand Rapids team is comprised mostly of former Bruins and Taconite Hornets players. Forwards are Mike Tok, Bob Tok, Bob Vekich, Bob DeGrio, Gary Murphy, Joe Parkinen, Bob Bymark, Dave Sandstrom and Jim Hernesman. Defense will have Mike Sertich, John Bymark, John Carpenter, Craig Buetow and Ralph Guentzel. In the nets will be Jim Nelson.
March 9, 1972-Deer River gave the District 28 Basketball Tournament its wildest finish in years as it upended favored Chisholm in overtime 53-52 and sending a deluge of jubilant fans onto the court. Dale Hedquist had 14 points for the Warriors while Steve Preble and Doug Peterson both had 12. Mike Kochevar had 23 for Chisholm. In earlier action, Chisholm thumped Nashwauk-Keewatin 58-38 despite seven points from the Spartans’ Bob Bolf while Deer River beat Hill City 70-56 as Doug Peterson scored 22 points and Steve Preble and Dale Hedquist both had 17. Pete O’Fallon had 20 points for the Hornets. Hill City beat Nashwauk-Keewatin 80-69 in the third place game as Pete O’Fallon scored 26 points and Jim Baratto added 21.
March 9, 1972-The Rapids basketball team finished the regular season with a 17-3 record after an 87-56 loss to Duluth East. Chip Wagner and Ross Petersen both had 17 points for the Indians.
March 13, 1972-The Rapids hockey team upset No. 1 ranked Edina in state tournament quarterfinal action. Jim Stacklie, Donny Madson, and Doug Christy all scored.
March 13, 1972-The Rapids hockey team topped South St. Paul 5-4 in state tournament semifinal action to advance to the championship game. Greg Stanley scored twice while Jim Stacklie, Doug Christy and Tom Clusiau all had one goal.
March 13, 1972-International Falls downed Grand Rapids 3-2 in the state championship game. Donny Madson and Doug Christy scored for the Indians.
March 13, 1972-Wildly-happy fans formed a long caravan at Swan River and packed the senior high gymnasium to salute the Grand Rapids High School hockey team which won second place in its first state tournament.
60 Years Ago
March 8, 1962-The Keewatin Tigers and the Grand Rapids Indians will be the favored teams in the semifinal round of the District 28 Basketball Tournament. Rapids beat Greenway 73-44 in the first round as Ray Tomberlin scored 19 points and John Martinetto added 17. Bruce Mangseth led Greenway with eight points.
March 8, 1962-Top bowlers in area bowling leagues were Ann Sturk, J. McArdle, Hubert Schmidt, J. Avenson, D. Moorhead, B. Jones, G. Thompson, and L. Hamar.
March 12, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were Jane Forneris, Evelyn Columbus, Ann Georgiff, J. Avenson, G. Stejskal, Frank Garro, Bernice Motto, Sharon Houff, I. Norgard, K. Lanum, Delores Morgan, Elva McClintick and Ruth Acheson.
March 12, 1962-The Rapids basketball team beat Hibbing 63-57 in the semifinals of the District 28 Tournament as Ray Tomberlin scored 19 points and Jere Mossier added 16. Martella had 23 for Hibbing.
March 12, 1962-The Rapids basketball team won the District 28 title with a 68-65 win over Chisholm. Paul Schendel had 21 points for the Indians while Ray Tomberlin added 16. R. Salvi had 21 points for Chisholm.
