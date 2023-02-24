25 Years Ago
Feb. 22, 1998-The Rapids girls basketball team defeated Bemidji to finish the regular season with a 20-2 record. Jenna Webb had 15 points for the Thunderhawks.
Feb. 22, 1998-Two area football players have committed to playing for Bemidji State University next fall. They are Jon Crowe of Grand Rapids High School and Quinn Hastie of Deer River High School.
Feb. 22, 1998-The Rapids boys hockey team tipped Hibbing 3-2 Section 7AA quarterfinal action as Andrew Downing, Jeff True and Brian Hendrickson scored the Thunderhawk goals and Kris Olson was tough in the nets.
Feb. 22, 1998-The Greenway boys hockey team defeated Cloquet 5-2 in the quarterfinals of the Section 7AA Tournament. Brian Schuster had two goals and two assists for the Raiders.
Feb. 25, 1998-Two sophomores on the Rapids wrestling team earned berths in the state tournament. They are Chris Thompson and Phil Hendrickson.
Feb. 25, 1998-Ten ICC wrestlers will begin their quest for a national wrestling championship. They are Joe McEachern, Durand Brown, Matt McAlpine, Anthony Jackson, Jeremy Pierce, Aaron Craig, Jake Huebsch, Luke Neville, Matt Katterhagen and Simon Kern.
Feb. 25, 1998-The Rapids boys hockey team lost to Duluth East 2-0 in the section semifinals as Greyhound goalie Adam Coole kicked out 22 shots. Mike Marshall and Rheese Carlson scored for East.
Feb. 25, 1998-The Greenway boys hockey team lost to Elk River 3-0 in section semifinal action as Mark Strange had 12 saves for the shutout.
Feb. 25, 1998-The Rapids boys basketball team was tipped by St. Paul Tartan 73-72. Eric Engesser had 24 points for the Thunderhawks while David Nikkel scored 20 and Mark Zeige added 18.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 22, 1973-Itasca State placed three wrestlers in the Minnesota State Junior College Wrestling Tournament in Jay Columbus, Dave Burt and Dick Clayton. Columbus won the 177-pound state title while Burt was fourth and Clayton was fifth in their weight divisions.
Feb. 22, 1973-The fourth annual Jack Frost Speed Skating Derby was conducted in Grand Rapids with 85 boys and girls participating. Winners in various classes were Tony Kellin, Tom Rothstein, Gaye Schroeder, Allan Cleveland, Sandy Benzie, and Dan Bonner.
Feb. 22, 1973-The Rapids gymnastics team beat Brainerd 102-100. Dave Zaffke led the Indians.
Feb. 22, 1973-In district playoff competition, the Rapids hockey team ripped Ely 7-1. Donny Madson had two goals and two assists for the Indians.
Feb. 22, 1973-About 1,200 fans watched 130 drivers compete in snowmobile races at the well-groomed Rice Bowl Track at Bigfork.
Feb. 22, 1973-The Rapids basketball team lost to Deer River 62-53. Mark Rittmiller had 23 points for the Warriors while Joe Pollard had 18 for the Indians.
Feb. 22, 1973-Grand Rapids Middle School wrestlers who were champions at Virginia, a tournament the Rapids team won, were Tom Dahline, Rick Marsh, Chris Baker, Kevin Adolfs, Mark Allen and Mark Curtiss.
Feb. 22, 1973-The Grand Rapids Peewee hockey team will compete at state.
Feb. 22, 1973-The Itasca hockey team split a pair of games. Leading the Vikings were Wayne Madson, Mark Helmer, Kevin Singpiel, and Dan LeClair.
Feb. 22, 1973-The Itasca basketball team ended the season with a 5-15 record.
Feb. 22, 1973-The Grand Rapids State Bank women’s bowling team was the Class A winner in the Grand Rapids Women’s Bowling Association Tournament. Members of the team are Jalene Felosi, Garda Andrews, Myra Venne, and Ione Hedin. Judy Lange was first in the singles event and Mitzi Frets and Joyce Adams were doubles winners.
Feb. 22, 1973-Biwabik beat the Bigfork basketball team 78-65 despite 17 points from the Huskies’ Larry Kaczor. Bigfork beat Kelliher 65-58 as Ray Cole scored 19 points.
Feb. 26, 1973-The Rapids gymnastics team topped 10 teams to win an invitational in Moorhead. Leading the Indians were Bill Bennett, Dave Zaffke and Dave Miller.
Feb. 26, 1973-Forest Lake won team title at the section wrestling tournament. Region champions were Dave Levasseur, Chisago Lakes, 101; John House, Forest Lake, 108; Ron Campbell, Grand Rapids, 122; Ken Whitted, Grand Rapids, 129; Roger Kolbow, Forest Lake, 135; Dan Bina, Pine City, 141; Paul Miron, Chisago Lakes, 148; Bob Farden, Virginia, 158; Tom Welander, Virginia, 165; John “The Bear” Holler, International Falls, 183; and Dan Jinks, Grand Rapids, heavyweight.
Feb. 26, 1973-The Rapids Rainbow Peewee team lost to Roseau 5-2 in the state championship game. Neal Broten led Roseau with the hat trick. Dave Akre and Don Lucia scored for Rapids.
Feb. 26, 1973-The Rapids basketball team lost to unbeaten Chisholm 71-59. Alan Waller and Joe Pollard both scored 18 for the Indians while Mick Lucia added 15.
Feb. 26, 1973-The Rapids hockey team saw its season come to an end with a 7-6 overtime loss to Virginia as Jim Nekich scored in OT. Doug Christy had two goals for the Indians while Denny Doyle, Mark DeCenzo, John Rothstein and Bill Baker all had one.
60 Years Ago
Feb. 21, 1963-Unbeaten Grand Rapids wrestlers who will try to keep their winning streaks intact in the regional tournament are Frank Anderson, Don Kuusinen, Jim Kamman and John Nelson.
Feb. 21, 1963-Southwest Elementary fifth grade basketball team defeated Cohasset 14-10 for the championship. Southwest beat Edna I. Murphy School 31-15 for the sixth grade championship as Dave Monroe scored 10 points and Don Erven had nine.
Feb. 21, 1963-In village youth hockey for the week, in the Pony League, Leitch Sheet Metal beat Kiwanis 2-0 on goals from Ed Harwood and Tom Berg and Grand Rapids Loan upset the Firemen 3-2 as Bill Downing scored twice. In Peewee action, Eagles beat Rotary 2-0 as Jim Desnoyer scored twice. State Bank topped Anderson Glass on goals from Jon Stacklie and Steve Lieske. In Bantam play, Lions downed Itasca Heating 3-0 on two goals from Ron Hafar. Mager’s Music downed Rapids Feed 2-0 as David Christy scored twice.
Feb. 21, 1963-The Grand Rapids Bruins split a pair of games with the top-ranked Minneapolis Royals, losing 10-8 and then winning 6-4.
Feb. 21, 1963-The Rapids wrestling team beat Greenway 52-0 in its final dual meet of the regular season.
Feb. 21, 1963-Six teams will compete for the Itasca County basketball crown. Teams and their records are Marble-Twin Lakes, 13-0; Dutch Room, 12-2; Deer River 7-8; Lawrence Lake 7-9; Bovey 5-10; and Air Force 2-13.
Feb. 25, 1963-The Rapids VFW Bantam hockey team bowed to Roseau 3-1 in the state championship game. Coach Ray Hernesman’s team beat St. Paul 3-2 in the first game on goals from Dave Christy and Ron and Brad Hafar. Rapids then beat Thief River Falls 2-1 as Brad Hafar and John Hernesman scored. Christy scored the goal in the championship game. Goalie Jim Carlson was outstanding in the tournament.
Feb. 25, 1963-The Rapids wrestling team repeated as Region 7 champions. Eleven of the 12 Rapids wrestlers were in the championship round. Region champions were Luverne Hoard, Grand Rapids, 95 pounds; Duane Hoard, Grand Rapids, 103; Frank Anderson, Grand Rapids, 112; Don Kuusinen, Grand Rapids, 120; Ken Carpenter, Hibbing, 127; Jim Kamman, Grand Rapids, 133; John Nelson, Grand Rapids, 138; John Nylund, Hibbing, 145; Tom Wood, Hibbing, 154; Frank Schuster, Hibbing, 165; Marv Mortenson, Grand Rapids, 175; and Don Fitzgerald, Grand Rapids, heavyweight.
Feb. 25, 1963-The Rapids basketball team lost to Nashwauk-Keewatin 79-56. Jim DeJarlais scored 27 points for the Spartans while Joe Demarais had 18 for the Indians.
