25 Years Ago
July 2 1997-Eden Prairie defeated Superior 8-2 to win the championship of the Grand Rapids American Legion Baseball Tournament. Rain caused other tournament games to be postponed. Grand Rapids lost to Calhoun/Northside 3-2 as Gary Dick was tough loser on the mound.
July 2 1997-The Grand Rapids Running Rebels baseball team tipped the Marble Mallards 5-4. Eric Simonson tied the game with a home run in the ninth inning for the Rebels and Gary Dick knocked in Bill Kinnunen with eventual game-winning run. Mark Hanson was the winning pitcher. Brett Holum had a three-run home run for Marble.
July 2 1997-Former Greenway High School star athlete Frank Serratore was named head hockey coach at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.
July 2 1997-Mark Frie and Grady Anderson of the Twin Cities shot a 9-under-par 99 over 27 holes to win the first Lou Barle Memorial Tournament at Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Coleraine. Griffin and Joe Jeannette and local team John Bauer and Steve Forneris finished one stroke back. In the Net Division, Chris and Mike Tok teamed to play first.
50 Years Ago
June 29, 1972-In county league baseball, Blackberry downed Deer River 10-5 as Gary Sutherland got the win on the mound with Ed Hietala getting the save. Swatara beat Splithand 7-4 as Clark Bailey struck out 12 and Bob Amundson had a home run.
June 29, 1972-A total of 6,650 persons were arrested in Minnesota last year by conservation officers for violation of game, fish, snowmobile and watercraft laws.
June 29, 1972-Rookie Late Model stock car drivers Paul Scholler of International Falls and Frank Porten of Grand Rapids were trophy winners in the Late Model Rookie Race at Grand Rapids Speedway. In Late Model action, Hibbing’s Carl Lindquist won the time trials and the first heat but Bob Gherardi won the feature. In Hobby Stock point standings, the top three are Bill Shannon, Wallace Brottem and Rudy Aho. Top three in the Late Model division are Lindquist, Gherardi and Wally Fox.
June 29, 1972-Top bowler in the Summerettes Bowling League was Ruth Acheson.
50 Years Ago
July 3, 1972-Larry Kaczor of Bigfork won the state championship in the bareback bronco riding division of the Minnesota State High School Rodeo.
July 3, 1972-
Shooting 25 x 25 at the Grand Rapids Gun Club were Darryl Rollins, Bill Miller, Don Schumacker, Doug Walters, Stan Kantor, Al Lilgreen, Rick Hunter, Orson Weekly, Clayton Rabey, Don Wendt, Russ Catlett, Earl Heingardner, Bill Cook, Dick Sturk, Gary Akre and Tim Broberg.
July 3, 1972-Top scores in league play at Pokegama Country Club were by K. Nyberg, M. Latimer, G. McLeod and O. Braun.
60 Years Ago
July 2, 1962-In American Legion baseball, Erv Richardson pitched the win for Coleraine against Nashwauk 14-7. Catcher Bob Zuehlke was 4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs. John Lothrop, Mike Tok and Jim Barle had doubles .
July 2, 1962-The Rapids American Legion baseball team beat Keewatin 8-5l as Rod Kekkonen was winning pitcher. Mossier and Erholt both had two hits for Rapids. Anzelc was loing pitcher for Keewatin.
July 2, 1962-Mones Implement has a large lead in a Rapids golf league. Low scorers were Lou Barle, Frank Ericson and Bob Shaw. In another league, Vanity Cleaners is on top with low scores being recorded by Harry Wenner and Bill Shoaff.
