25 Years Ago
Jan. 4. 1998-The top story in the year of sports was the Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team earning its first state tournament appearance in 72 years.
Jan. 4. 1998-The Greenway hockey team beat Eden Prairie 5-2 as Jon Liesmaki scored twice and Mark Gibeau, Joe Lawson and Josh Miskovich all had one.
Jan. 4. 1998-The Rapids boys basketball team lost two of three games at the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud. The Thunderhawks suffered their first loss of the season to St. Cloud Tech but then beat Sartell 65-51 as David Nikkel and Eric Engesser combined for 35 points. Rapids also lost to Bemidji.
Jan. 4. 1998-In area boys basketball action, Bigfork beat Tower-Soudan 78-37 as Justin Dauenbaugh scored 18 and Brian Johnson added 15. Cook beat Bigfork 60-57 despite 14 points from the Huskies’ Josh Powell. Nashwauk-Keewatin downed Hill City 71-31 as Tom Salmi scored 18 points and Dan Randall added 16. Brent Weyer had eight points for the Hornets. Ely topped Nashwauk-Keewatin 55-51 as Beau Wright had 17 points for the Spartans.
Jan. 4. 1998-In area girls basketball play, Mt. Iron-Buhl beat Bigfork 61-46 despite 14 points from the Huskies’ Kayla Scrivner. Hill City topped Toivola-Meadowlands 41-26l as Jenny Kingsley scored 16 points. AlBrook downed Nashwauk-Keewatin 55-26 despite seven points from the Spartans’ Joanie Rebrovich.
Jan. 7. 1998-The Rapids hockey team tied Moorhead 1-1 as Seth Nelson scored the lone Thunderhawk goal and Kris Olson played well in the nets. Rapids blanked International Falls 3-0 as Mitch Kellin scored twice and Michael Miskovich added another. Olson recorded the shutout in the nets.
Jan. 7. 1998-The Rapids girls basketball team beat Superior 58-41 as Kim Toewe scored 14 points. The Thunderhawks also downed Bemidji 54-45 as Shannon Warner scored 21 points.
Jan. 7. 1998-The Greenway hockey team beat International Falls 4-2 as Blade Metzer, Perry Smiley, Mark Gibeau and Joe Lawson scored. The Raiders lost to Duluth East 6-4 as Brian Schuster, Beau Geisler, Lawson and Metzer scored for Greenway.
Jan. 7. 1998-The Rapids girls hockey team lost to Bemidji 1-0.
Jan. 7. 1998-The Rapids girls gymnastics team was third in an invitational at Chisago Lakes. Thunderhawk Missy Hughes was second in all-around among 68 gymnasts while Molly Dick was sixth and Ellie Lewis, eighth.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 4, 1973-Officers at the Itasca Curling Club are Frank Rahne, Dick Scanlon, Jack Kellin, Terry Taylor and Harold Goetzman.
Jan. 4, 1973-Mitzi Frets of Coleraine bowled a 653 series to join the 600 Club.
Jan. 4, 1973-The Rapids wrestling team nipped a team from Sweden. Rich German, Ron Campbell, Curt Johnson, Jerry Allen, Jim Columbus and Dan Jinks.
Jan. 4, 1973-Minnesota hunters took 56 bear in the state this fall.
Jan. 4, 1973-The Bigfork basketball team beat Kelliher 73-50 as Brad Grove scored 19 points and pulled down 15 rebounds. Laporte tipped Bigfork 56-54 despite 15 points from the Huskies’ Ray Cole.
Jan. 8, 1973-The Rapids hockey team lost to Virginia 4-2. Doug Christy and Donny Madson scored for the Indians.
Jan. 8, 1973-The Rapids wrestling team won the 15th annual Grand Rapids Invitational. Champions were Mike Rogich, Hibbing, Chris Lynch, Grand Rapids, Ray Torgerson, Aitkin, Ron Campbell, Grand Rapids, Terry Johnson, John Ahonen, Grand Rapids, Ken Whitted, Grand Rapids, Jerry Allen, Grand Rapids, Mike Terch, Virginia, Mark Kaushagen, Thief River Falls, Bob Farden, Virginia, and Tom Welander, Virginia.
Jan. 8, 1973-The Rapids gymnastics team beat Princeton 83.75 to 69.20. Bill Bennett, Dave Zaffke and Dean Skallman led the Indians.
60 Years Ago
Jan. 3, 1963-Defending for the upcoming Grand Rapids Wrestling Invitational who will be back are Rich Hill of Aitkin, Frank Anderson, Grand Rapids, John Johnson, Grand Rapids, Bernie Bizal, Hibbing, Jim Kamman, Grand Rapids, and Tom Detschman, Bemidji.
Jan. 3, 1963-Gary Gambucci’s second goal gave Hibbing an exciting 2-1 win over the Rapids hockey team. Chuck Kauppi scored the Indian goal while Wayne Cole played well in the nets.
Jan. 3, 1963-Top bowlers in area leagues were Mickey Jetland, Dolores Parker, and Rose Tok.
Jan. 3, 1963-The Itasca State Junior College basketball team will play its alumni team. Members of the alumni team include Bob Nordskog, Bud Grell, Dave Anderson, Gary Ahlgren, and Al Lillestol.
Jan. 3, 1963-The Taconite Hornets beat the Grand Rapids Bruins hockey team 6-3. Tallying for the Hornets were Pecky Guyer with the hat trick, Don Troumbly had two goals and Drewes scored one. Scoring for the Bruins were Gary Boudreau, Bill Olson and Bob Gernander.
Jan. 3, 1963-In Rapids youth hockey, in the Pony League, Grand Rapids Loan beat Leitch Sheet Metal 8-0 as Steve Welliver had the hat trick while Jon Martineau scored twice. Firemen beat Kiwanis 4-2 as Steve Lieske and Bob Buckman each scored twice. In Peewee League action, Eagles beat Clay’s Super Service 2-1 as Ronnie Rassmussen scored twice while Pat Downing scored for Clay’s. In the Bantam League, Steve Downing scored two goals to lead Rapids Flour and Feed to a 3-0 win over Itasca Heating/Rapids Electric and Pete Bowman scored in the last 10 seconds to lead Mager’s Music to a 1-0 win over Lions.
Jan. 7, 1963-The Rapids wrestling team had six title winners as it won the Grand Rapids Wrestling Invitational convincingly. Winning titles in the event were Tom Burlingame, Bemidji, Dennis Thompson, Aitkin, Frank Anderson, Grand Rapids, Don Kuusinen, Grand Rapids, John Johnson, Grand Rapids, Jim Kamman, Grand Rapids, John Nelson, Grand Rapids, John Nylund, Hibbing, Tom Detschman, Bemidji, Frank Shuster, Hibbing, John Brouillard, Bemidji, and Don Fitzgerald, Grand Rapids.
Jan. 7, 1963-Bemidji defeated the Rapids basketball team 86-47 despite 20 points from the Indians Joe Demarais.
Jan. 7, 1963-The Grand Rapids Bruins hockey team beat the Hibbing Flyers 4-2 while the Taconite Hornets beat Fort Frances 14-11.
Jan. 7, 1963-The Greenway hockey team blanked Rapids 4-0 as Rich Metzer recorded the shutout with 15 saves. Gary Murphy scored a pair of goals while Jim Barle and Tom Holland each had one.
