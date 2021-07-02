25 Years Ago
May 19, 1996-Bill Soltys, head football coach at Grand Rapids High School, recently submitted his resignation as head coach. He joined the football staff in 1977 as an assistant to Mario Lucia and was elevated to head coach in 1980. He compiled a 101-62 record.
May 19, 1996-Rapids pitchers Becky Sjostrand and Joni Evans both pitched shutouts as the Thunderhawks beat Mesabi East in a doubleheader 4-0 and 1-0.
May 19, 1996-The Rapids boys tennis team downed Bemidji 6-1 led by singles players James Winberg, Luke Schipper and Jeff Henrichsen.
May 19, 1996-The ICC baseball team belted 10 home runs in a doubleheader sweep of Northland. Paul Oelerich had three home runs while Mike Thyen and Dan DeChaine both had two.
May 19, 1996-The Rapids baseball team downed Virginia 6-5. Bob Kuschel and Ryan Longtin led the T’Hawks.
May 19, 1996-In area baseball action, Deer River topped Nashwauk-Keewatin 3-1 as Mike Fairbanks hurled a one-hitter. Greenway pounded Hibbing 10-0 as Aaron Carlson fired a one-hitter and Bill Miskovich, Jamie Steinberg and Perry Smiley all had two hits.
May 19, 1996-In area softball play, Greenway ripped Northland-Remer 17-1 as Tara Heikkinen had two triples and four RBIs. The Raiders topped Nashwauk-Keewatin 8-7 as Abbie Feldt was winning pitcher and Rhea Kessler had three hits including a grand slam home run. Greenway lost to Barnum 1-0 despite a three-hitter on the mound for Feldt. Jenny Gustafson and Laura Gustafson both had two hits for the Spartans. Deer River beat Hill City 11-6 as Melissa Villeneuve was the winning pitcher and Mary Luko led the offense.
May 19, 1996-Amy Porter, a 1992 graduate of Grand Rapids High School, has been named to the All-American Rugby Team. She is a member of the Virginia Tech team, located in Blacksburg, Va.
May 22, 1996-The Rapids softball team lost to Cloquet 2-0 in the first round of the Section 7AA Tournament.
May 22, 1996-The Rapids baseball team lost two of three games. Duluth Denfeld scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Rapids 4-3. The Hunters’ Jason Belich hit a two-out, two-run home run off Justin Longtin for the win. Guy Clairmont had four hits for Rapids. The T’Hawks won the first game of a doubleheader over Bemidji 7-3 as Longtin pitched the distance and Clairmont ripped a grand slam home run. Bemidji tipped Rapids in the second game 5-4 as Jereme Desnoyers was losing pitcher.
May 22, 1996-The Rapids boys tennis team shut out Cloquet 5-0 to advance in tournament play.
May 22, 1996-In subsection tournament action, the Greenway softball team tipped Chisholm 2-0 as Abbie Feldt pitched a two-hitter and struck out 12. In other games, Deer River thumped Floodwood 19-1, Nashwauk-Keewatin tipped Northland-Remer 6-5 in eight innings, and Chisholm beat HIll City 8-5.
May 22, 1996-The ICC baseball team split a pair of doubleheaders. It will take part in the state tournament on May 25 and 26.
May 22, 1996-The ICC softball team finished third at the state tournament. It lost to North Hennepin 3-2 in its first game as Mick Walz was losing pitcher. ICC beat Vermilion 7-1 as Walz was winning pitcher and Laurie Larson, Kristin Rolle and Mickie Norris led the offense. The Vikings next dumped Rochester 12-3 as Walz was winning pitcher and Longtin, Schneider and Larson led the offense. ICC then beat Fergus Falls 4-2 before losing to Willmar 5-2 to finish in third place.
50 Years Ago
May 20, 1971-Mrs. Norbert Harms of Pokegama Lake and Paul Riehle of Grand Rapids each won $25 from the Retail Trade Committee of the Chamber of Commerce for contributing 6-pound, 6-ounce walleyes to Pike for Vets on the opening weekend.
May 20, 1971-The Rapids junior high track and field team won the district tournament, edging out Greenway. Taking first place finishes for Rapids were Jim Miltich, Ken Bartz, Bill Sackett and Del Erickson.
May 20, 1971-Hibbing tipped Rapids 84-79 in a dual track meet. Winning events for the Indians were Kelly Cahill, Mark Johnson, Pat Wiswell, Heinen, John Smolke and Shields.
May 20, 1971-The Itasca State Junior College golf team won the conference title. Leading the way were Dean Pennala, Curt Flinck, Gary Sutton and Dana Flinck.
May 20, 1971-The Grand Rapids city baseball team is ready to go under Manager Mike Mandich. Veterans of the team include Randy Melquist, Doyle Hartje, Bob Streetar, Don Anderson, Ray Tomberlin, Don Erven, Tom Eilertson, Roger Anderson and Len Mutchler. New players are Lefty Kane, Tom Peletier and Gary Hassel while Lynn Wilson and Ken Hupila will join the team after the high school season.
May 24, 1971-In the opening night of the season at the Grand Rapids Speedway, winners were Steve Carron and Duane Hill.
May 24, 1971-The Itasca golf team placed sixth at the state and regional golf championships at Brainerd. Curt Flinck of the Vikings tied for third.
May 24, 1971-A new name and a new league are the big changes for the Grand Rapids city baseball team this summer. Previously, the club was known as the Grand Rapids Eagles. The new name is the Red Sox.
60 Years Ago
May 18, 1961-Bigfork beat the Rapids baseball team 6-4 in action at Gunn Park. Tim Bischoff was the winning pitcher in relief while Don Smith took the loss. Chopp had three hits for the Indians while Ray Tomberlin had two.
May 18, 1961-The Rapids golf team played in two tournaments. It placed ninth in the Bemidji Invitational and fourth at a tourney in Virginia. Tom Jolin stood out for the Indians while Jim Barle did well for the Raiders.
May 18, 1961-Top bowlers in area bowling leagues were Betty Bloomquist, Dee Romans and Lucy Marsh.
May 22, 1961-Minnesota baseball coach Dick Seibert and his staff will conduct a baseball clinic in Grand Rapids.
May 22, 1961-The Rapids baseball team ripped Deer River 15-3 as Don Smith was winning pitcher while Roger Anderson had three hits and Ray Tomberlin and Ron Tomberlin both had two. L. Schaar had three hits for the Warriors and Torkkola had two.
May 22, 1961-The Rapids track team was second in the District 28 Championships. Jim White led Hibbing to the win as he set two new sprinting records. Cal Blakesley took two first place finishes for Rapids.
