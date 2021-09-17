25 Years Ago
Aug. 11, 1996-The Marble Mallards earned a berth in the state amateur baseball tournament by taking second place in the Arrowhead League Playoffs. Jeremy Tammi, Greg Tulla, Eric Gangl, Jerry Gernander and Jeff Marolt led the Mallards.
Aug. 11, 1996-John Ofstedal was the overall male winner and Carissa Roåmberg was the overall female winner in the YMCA/Tall Timber Days 10K Run.
Aug. 11, 1996-Alissa Herron of Wayzata overtook Grand Rapids’ Kelly Kirwin to win the Minnesota Women’s State Amateur. Kirwin, the defending champ, finished fourth.
Aug. 14, 1996-The Nashwauk-Keewatin Legion baseball team won two of three games to place fifth in the Divison II state tournament. Jackson beat N-K 2-1 in the first round despite a well-pitched game by G.J. Rajkovich. Brian Gangl had two hits. N-K downed Sacred Heart 4-1 as Frank Huffman was winning pitcher and Luke Buescher and Rajkovich both had two hits. N-K beat Red Lake Falls 14-4 for fifth place as Rajkovich was winning pitcher and Jason Garr, Shem Krueger, Buescher and Lenny Mayerle led the offense.
Aug. 14, 1996-The Rapids VFW baseball team lost to Alexandria 7-4 in the first round of the state tournament despite two hits each from Lance Kuschel and Gary Dick. Rapids won its second game 9-3 over Austin as Kevin Desnoyers was winning pitcher and Dick and David Rajala both had two hits. Minneapolis eliminted Rapids with a 3-2 win. Dick was losing pitcher and had two hits.
Aug. 14, 1996-Al Rudquist of Grand Rapids and Paul Facteau of Virginia Beach, Va., took first place in the Tall Timber Days Canoe Race.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 12, 1971-Top shooters in the Grand Rapids Trap League are Jerry Washburn, Don Wendt, Bill Cook, Walt Smith and Gary Akre.
Aug. 12, 1971-The Rainbow Club team beat the Dutch Room 15-10 to win the Grand Rapids Softball Playoff. It now will play in the state slowpitch softball tournament.
Aug. 12, 1971-Winners at the Grand Rapids Speedway were Maynard Nason, Loren Pagel, Bruce Niemi, Don Mohawk Jr., Rudy Aho, Carl Lindquist, Bill Matzdorf, John McKeever and Steve Carron.
Aug. 12, 1971-The Rapids Legion baseball team was eliminated from the district tournament. Duluth Lakeview beat Rapids 10-2 and Wisted of Duluth beat the local team 10-0. Ely won the overall championship.
Aug. 16, 1971-Lee’s North Star beat Ray’s Sport and Cycle 4-2 in 17 innings in the championship game of the fastpitch softball league. Mike Tok hit an inside-the-park home run for the winning runs. Bruce Whitted was winning pitcher. Charlie Moen was tough on the mound for Ray’s.
Aug. 16, 1971-John Bowman of Grand Rapids was one of 272 local champions who arrived in Chevrolet convertibles in the National Soap Box Derby in Akron, Ohio.
Aug. 16, 1971-Miller’s Red Owl will be facing Clusiau’s in the final round of the Women’s Slowpitch Tournament in Grand Rapids.
Aug. 16, 1971-The Tok Furniture team is the champion Pokegama Women’s Golf Association’s league play.
60 Years Ago
Aug. 10, 1961-Richard L. Knox, state land management chief in the forestry divison, was annunced as deputy commissioner of Conservation in Minnesota. He was a forester in the Hill City area until he was named forest management supervisor at Grand Rapids in 1951.
Aug. 10, 1961-Itasca Recreation Association officials will start a $100,000 fund drive for an indoor recreation building.
Aug. 10, 1961-The West Range Athletic Association accepteda title to 3 1/2 acres of land in Coleraine contributed by the Oliver Iron Mining Division for the new West Range Arena. Excavation for the new arena neared completion this week.
Aug. 10, 1961-A total of 500 seats will be added to the bleachers at the Grand Rapids High School football field.
Aug. 10, 1961-In racing action at the Hibbing Fair, Bob Percy won the time trials while Don Kilen, Orville Krueth and Harold Carron won heat races. Rich Milovich won the consolation race, Del Potter won the semi-feature and Percy won the feature race.
Aug. 10, 1961-One-hit pitching by Bud Bauer and Bruce Whitted sparked Blandin’s to a 12-0 defeat of Nashwauk in the Grand Rapids Softball League. Bovey beat Dutch Room 9-6 behind the pitching of Ploof and Hoard. Bob Hagy belted a home run for the Dutch Room.
Aug. 14, 1961-Muskies were stocked this year in three Itasca County lakes, Spider, Johnson and Little Long.
Aug. 14, 1961-The Southwest Small Fry team is the Grand Rapids
champion for the second consecutive year. Coached by Mrs. Ray Erven, team members include Jay Trygstad, Donald Erven, Bill Elkington, Mike Lang, John Saxhaug, Vern Radke, Danny Erven, Robert Moors, Jay Columbus, Danny Monroe, David Warren, James Frey, Bill Frey, David Monroe, Gregg Aune and Mark Olander.
Aug. 14, 1961-The Southwest Peewees won the Grand Rapids championship. Members are Bob Willey, Bob LaCroix, Leo Willey, Larry Lofstrom, Dan Erven, David Erven, Bill Trembath, Donald Erickson, Tom Saxhaug, Dan Erickson, Brian Stenlund, Randy MacDonald, John Latimer and Jim Muench.
Aug. 14, 1961-Tim Jolin defeated Ty Preston 1-up in the finals of the Itasca County Golf Championship at Pokegama Country Club.
