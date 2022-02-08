25 Years Ago
Jan. 19, 1997-A contingent representing the Minnesota Twins was in Grand Rapids to give area baseball fans an early rundown on the prospects for the 1997 season. Visiting Grand Rapids were manager Tom Kelly, pitcher Rick Aguilera, former player and now minor league manager Al Newman, and radio broadcaster John Gordon.
Jan. 19, 1997-The Rapids girls gymnastics team placed second at the Grand Rapids Invite. Missy Hughes led the Thunderhawks in all-around followed by Andrea Hassel, Molly Dick, Jenny Fordham and Ellie Lewis.
Jan. 19, 1997-The Rapids Nordic ski team competed in meets at Deer River and Duluth.
Jan. 22, 1997-The Rapids and Greenway hockey team skated to a 2-2 tie in action in Coleraine. Jeff Wigfield and Mike Miskovich scored for Rapids while Paul Koski scored two late goals for the Raiders. Rapids’ Steve Arbour and Greenway’s Adam Hauser were both outstanding in the nets.
Jan. 22, 1997-The Rapids girls basketball team beat Greenway 56-14 as Jenna Webb scored 11 points. The Thunderhawks also beat Mesabi East 55-24 as Webb again led in scoring with 11 points.
Jan. 22, 1997-The ICC women’s basketball team dumped Mesabi 62-54 as Carrie Soderman scored 16 points.
Jan. 22, 1997-The Rapids boys basketball team improved to 12-0 with an 88-40 thumping of Eveleth-Gilbert. Dusty Rychart scored 28 points for the T’Hawks.
Jan. 22, 1997-The Rapids wrestling team took third at the Falcon Wrestling Classic at Foley. Ben Dixon was the lone Rapids champion.
Jan. 22, 1997-The Rapids hockey team beat Mesabi East 7-6 as Aaron Miskovich recorded the hat trick with Josh Edwards scoring twice and Mike Miskovich and Reed Larson adding single goals. The Thunderhawks also beat Duluth Denfeld 6-1 as Dan Schipper, Nick Brown, Jake Downing, Marcus Peters, Aaron Miskovich and Joe Melquist scored goals.
Jan. 22, 1997-The Greenway hockey team skated to a 2-2 tie with Hibbing. Chris Olson and Paul Koski scored for the Raiders.
Jan. 22, 1997-The Augsburg junior varsity wrestling team tipped Itasca 24-21.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 20, 1972-The Rapids basketball team tipped Duluth Denfeld 74-69. Ross Petersen had 23 points for the Indians while Dale Heffron tallied 18 and Mick Lucia added 15.
Jan. 20, 1972-The Grand Rapids High School curling team lost its first meet to Buhl 5-4. Boys on the team are Mike Aultman, Mark Comeau, Norm Brooks, and Jeff Yeschick.
Jan. 20, 1972-The Rapids wrestling team ripped Greenway 51-3.
Jan. 20, 1972-Top players in youth basketball in Grand Rapids for the week were Steve Maasch, Richard Aune, Lyle Shuey, Jim Peterson, Larry Goodrie, Kevin Rohling, Mike Portugue, David Stanelle, Randy Olson and Roger Bishop.
Jan. 20, 1972-The Rapids ski team placed first in a three-team meet at Sugar Hills. Top skiers for the Indian boys were Mark Yelle, Casey Mahon, Dave Karkela, and Mike Schack. Top girls were Denise Yelle from Rapids and Jennifer Trebnick and Cathy Trebnick from Greenway.
Jan. 24, 1972-Minnesota’s deer season will be open for the entire month of November in 1972.
Jan. 24, 1972-The Rapids hockey team pounded St. Paul Johnson 7-4. Doug Christy, Don Madson, Brian McDonald, Dennis Doyle, Mike Newton, Greg Stanley, and Tom Clusiau scored for the Indians. Rapids also ripped Chisholm 7-1 as Wayne Madson scored two goals and Doug Christy, Rick Christy, Newton, Jim Rothstein and Jim Stacklie all had one.
Jan. 24, 1972-The Rapids wrestling team was forced to stage a determined rally to defeat powerful Coon Rapids 26-18. Heavyweight Dan Jinks put the frosting on the cake with a pin, The win halted a nine-meet winning streak for Coon Rapids. The Indians also beat Bemidji 30-16.
Jan. 24, 1972-Bigfork topped Hill City 74-71 in basketball as Ed Olson scored 18 points. Pete O’Fallon had 27 points for the Hornets while Jim Baratto added 21 in a losing effort.
Jan. 24, 1972-The Itasca Junior College hockey team lost its first game of the season to Rainy River 8-3, it rebounded to win the next day over Rainy River 6-3. Dale Flinck, Tom Robillard and Gene Gustason scored for the Vikings in the loss while Robillard had two goals and Flinck, Butch Butler, Kevin Roth, and Mark “Toad” Demarais each had one in the win.
60 Years Ago
(Ed. note: Pages were missing from the Jan.18,1962 edition.)
Jan. 18, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were Rose Tok, L. Michels, Bill Wirtanen, P. Libby, G. Tweet, Ned Powers, and L. Lausing.
Jan. 18, 1962-The Grand Rapids Bruins hockey team is 7-2-1 on the season with its losses coming to the Green Bay Bobcats and the Crookston Pirates. The Bruins beat St. John’s 5-4 in their last game.
Jan. 18, 1962-Area skiers have an opportunity to take lessons from a certified instructor with the opening this week of a ski school in Grand Rapids. The school will be conducted by Jon Hanson.
Jan. 18, 1962-Coleraine skiers won five places in the third annual Mount Sabi Junior Alpine Invitational Ski Meet at Virginia. The skiers are Molly Laramie, Tom Stebe and Dave Stangl.
Jan. 22, 1962-Northern pike and crappies cooperated with anglers at the annual fishing contest at Big Splithand Lake. Mike Carpenter caught the biggest fish while Craig Lathrop, 6, was second and Barney Heck was third. Top female angler was Mrs. Cliff Schroeder.
Jan. 22, 1962-International Falls defeated the Rapids basketball team 46-42 despite 14 points from the Indians’ Ray Tomberlin. The Indians beat Greenway 54-21 as Tomberlin scored 15 points; Unger led the Raiders with 13 points.
Jan. 22, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were Bernice Motto, Cy Peterson, Ione Hedin, Gerry Berg, Dee Romans, Ruth Martin, A. Tok, L. Horn, Gerry King, and Connie Boldc.
Jan. 22, 1962-Ely shut out the Rapids hockey team 5-0. Ed Smrekar scored two goals for Ely while Pete Erickson recorded the shutout in the nets.
Jan. 22, 1962-The Grand Rapids Bruins beat the Taconite Hornets in senior hockey action 10-7. Coach Johnny Bymark thinks it is the first time Grand Rapids has won over a Taconite team. Old timers, however, vaguely remember a similar upset back in the 1940s. Bill Briski and Gary Bordeau both had the hat trick for the Bruins while Bymark, Bob Johnson, Jack Williams and Bob DeGrio all had one. Jim and Don Troumbly each had two goals for the Hornets.
