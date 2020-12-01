10 Years Ago
Nov. 7, 2010-The Rapids football team lost to Bemidji 33-18 in the section championship game. Patrick Flaherty, Tyrel Cournoyer and Matt Dorholt scored the Thunderhawk touchdowns.
Nov. 7, 2010-The Rapids football team will be placed into the Central Lakes Conference beginning in 2012.
Nov. 7, 2010-Morgan Illikainen of the Grand Rapids-Greenway girls hockey team announced that she will continue her hockey career with the Dartmouth Big Green.
Nov. 10, 2010-Grand Rapids senior Christian Pearson was named Minnesota All-State First Team, while junior Tyler DeHut was named Minnesota All-State Honorable Mention.
Nov. 10, 2010-The ICC volleyball team is seeded fourth in the national volleyball tournament and the Vikings are ranked sixth in the nation.
Nov. 10, 2010-Freshman Erin Baker of Grand Rapids High School placed 36th in the state Class AA Cross Country Meet.
25 Years Ago
Nov. 5, 1995-The Rapids volleyball team clinched the Section 7AA title with a win over Proctor. It is the first ever trip to state for the volleyball team. The T’Hawks were led by Jackie Blair, Amie Knutson, Gina Zakariasen and Heidi Madsen.
Nov. 5, 1995-The Northland-Remer volleyball team advanced to the finals of the Section 7A Volleyball Tournament with a rousing comeback win over Crosby-Ironton. Sarah Welk, Wendy Slagle and Mia Peterson led the way.
Nov. 5, 1995-The Deer River football team kept its hold on Class B football as it beat Aitkin 21-14 to earn a trip to state. Joe Olson scored a pair of touchdowns for the Warriors while Mike Fairbanks scored one.
Nov. 8, 1995-Hermantown defeated Northland-Remer for the Section 7A volleyball championship. Wendy Slagle, Sarah Welk and Steph Bright led the Lady Eagles.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 9, 1970-Morgan Park flashed a variety of weapons to overcome a 21-6 first-half lead for Grand Rapids and win its second straight Prep Super Bowl title 28-21. Dale Heffron scored two touchdowns for the Indians while Earl Burnson scored the other.
Nov. 12, 1970-Predictions call for a “generally spotty” two-day deer season in Itasca County.
Nov. 12, 1970-Five members of the Grand Rapids championship football team have been named to the Iron Range All-Conference Team. They are guard Steve Welliver, center John Chatley, quarterback John King, and Earl Burnson and Paul Miltich on defense. Receiving honorable mention were Dale Heffron, Larry Curtis, Mike Johnson and Dave McCulough. Greenway’s Bob Partanen was named to the First Team while Raiders receiving honorable mention were Butch Travica, Bart Trebnick and Dan Strand.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.