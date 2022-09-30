25 Years Ago
Aug. 10, 1997-Randy Wiinanen was the overall male winner and Cortney Wildung was the female winner in the YMCA/Tall Timber Days 10 K run in Grand Rapids.
Aug. 10, 1997-Dan Cruser of Crosby and Todd Ellison of Minneapolis were the overall winners in the Tall Timber Days Canoe Race which was held on the Mississippi River in Grand Rapids.
Aug. 10, 1997-It was Brett Matzdorf Night and the racing community rallied around in support of Brett and his family in his fight against Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
Aug. 10, 1997-The Marble Mallards came from the loser’s bracket to earn the No. 1 seed from the Arrowhead Baseball League in the state Class B tournament. Members of the Mallards team are Travis Anderson, Brett Holum, Eric Gangl, Mike Vekich, R.J. Herdman, Vince Gangl, Greg Tulla, Justin Lamppa, Bill Miskovich, Jamie Gilbert, Jamie Steinberg, Jerry Gernander, Scott Bachmann and Ray Santelli.
Aug. 10, 1997-Members of the Grand Rapids Running Rebels which earned the No. 2 seed from the Arrowhead Baseball League in the state Class B tournament are Kevin Titus, Mark Hanson, Jeff Wigfield, Terry Hamar, Dan Persons, Ryan Longtin, Dan Piilola, Zach Gustafson, Guy Clairmont Jr., Gary Dick, Eric Simonson, Bill Kinnunen, Kevin Persons and Travis Holte.
Aug. 13, 1997-Many hockey players, coaches and dignitaries were on hand for the annual U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame golf outing at Pokegama Golf Course. Some of those present included Neal Broten, Ted Brill, Herb Brooks, Phil Housley, Joel Otto, Mike Peluso, Joe Dziedzik, Paul Broten, Shawn Chambers, Scot Kleinendorst, Joe Micheletti, Neal Sheehy, Dave Christian, Bob Mason, Doug Palazarri, Pat Micheletti, Chris Marinucci, Jeff Nielsen and Kelly Fairchild.
Aug. 13, 1997-Winners in the Blue Book Fishing Contest were Gregory Apitz, Bigfork, 7-7 walleye from Surprise Lake, Cedric H. Wood, Cohasset, 18-10 northern from Bass Lake, Bob Byrd, Shawnee, Kan., 1-8 crappie from Little Sand Lake, Bruce Watson, Wisconsin Rapids. Wis., 1-3 sunfish from Bass Lake, Jacob Chandler, Cedar Falls, Iowa, 3-12 smallmouth bass from Sand Lake, Dorothy Green, Green Valley, Ill., 4-14 largemouth bass from Crooked Lake, and Ken Jensrud, Mound, Minn., 24-0 muskie from Deer Lake.
Aug. 13, 1997-The winning team in the Gross Division of the local Oldsmobile Scramble golf tournament was made up of Mike Chandler, Butch Bakken, Jack Hokkanen and Brian Vergin.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 10, 1972-In a boys tennis tournament in Grand Rapids, Jim Hagen was champion while Jim Bischoff was second, Paul Dieckmann, third, and Tom Bischoff was fourth. In the Women’s Division, Becky Marok was first, Pat Gilsvik, second, and Jewel Lee, third. In the Girls Division, Maren Smith was champion, Julie Boelter, second, and Sandy Benzie, third.
Aug. 10, 1972-Winners during the county fair races were Ed Shaughnessy, Jim Robinson, Jeff Bachke, Bill Matzdorf, Bill Shannon, Carl Lindquist, and Gary Grierson.
Aug. 14, 1972-Conservation officers found a dead mother bear, a dead adult male and four lively cubs trying to nurse from their dead mother at the Cutfoot Sioux dump. A man who was skinning out the male bear at the dump will be charged.
Aug. 14, 1972-Winners in racing action were Jerry Scott, Ed Shaughnessy, Steve Carron, Rudy Aho, Bob Knight, Carl Lindquist and Bill Shannon.
Aug. 14, 1972-The Pan-O-Rama/Dutch Room softball team captured both the Grand Rapids league and division championships. Members of the team include Mike Stupar, Dan Ervin, Dave Anderson, Don Anderson, Dennis Madden, Denny Johnson, Lynn Wilson, Roger Anderson, Len Mutchler, Denny Schaar, Bob Hagy, Mickey Sonaglia and Doyle Hartje.
Aug. 14, 1972-The East Cadet team defeated Southeast 3-2 to win the championship in the village baseball tournament. Members of the team coached by Ed Hietala are Steve Anderson, Lee Theis, Brett Wick, Dave Olson, Steve Iwasko, Jim Doyle, Doug Larsen, Kevin Kellin, Gary DeGrio, Scott Kleinendorst and Steve Riehle.
Aug. 14, 1972-The Moose Club is the city women’s slowpitch softball champion. Members of the team include Jan Loscheider, Mickey Rogers, Char Cone, Becky Tagtgren, Jan Bies, Kathy Newman, Char Racine, JoAnn Frick, Joan Richardson, Ruth Robinson, Raejean Alreck, Jeanne McFarland, Katie Roy, Gerry Olson, Cindy Racine and Susie Stupar. Manager is Bob Frick.
Aug. 14, 1972-Joan Richardson of Grand Rapids won the championship of the Ladies Arrowhead Invitational Golf Tournament at Ridgeview Country Club.
Aug. 14, 1972-Low scores in a local golf league were posted by K. Ericson, K. Culp, K. Nyberg, W. Kirsch, Gabrielson, J. South, R. Lopez and V. Erickson.
Aug. 14, 1972-Spaulding’s Bait and Tackle, located near Grand Rapids, has been named Big Fish headquarters in the world’s largest fishing contest sponsored by the St. Paul Dispatch and Pioneer Press newspapers.
60 Years Ago
Aug. 9, 1962-Skiers at the new Sugar Hills, Inc., development southwest of Grand Rapids may add a half-million dollars to the area’s economy annually, Chamber of Commerce members were told.
Aug. 9, 1962-Two anglers from Parkersburg, Iowa, paid $100 and costs each for having 40 northern pike in their possession.
Aug. 9, 1962-Winners in the Rapids Tackle Shop Fishing Contest were James Bogart, East Peoria, Ill., 17-2 northern from Leech Lake, Leo Bolter, Pierz, 34-0 muskie from Leech Lake, Mark Hardin, Franklin, Ind., 6-12 walleye from Island Lake, Ed Lachland, Independence, Mo., 6-4 black bass from Jack the Horse Lake, and Vern Wilson, 4-0 smallmouth bass from Deer Lake.
Aug. 9, 1962-Blandin and Bovey have earned berths in the final round of the Grand Rapids Softball Association Playoffs. Bovey rallied past Air Force 11-10 while Blandin whitewashed Dutch Room 12-0.
Aug. 9, 1962-Winners in county fair stock car racing were Bob Percy and Don Matzdorf.
Aug. 9, 1962-Trout Lake defeated Remer 6-3 to earn the right to enter the Region 13 and Itasca County Baseball Tournament. Trout Lake won the league playoffs with Madsen, Quitney and Card as battery. In the second round, Taconite beat Keewatin and will enter the East Itasca League finals against Lawrence Lake, which beat Pengilly 5-4. Spang is also in the tournament. Trout Lake won the county title last year.
Aug. 9, 1962-Low scores for a women’s golf league at Pokegama Country Club were by Joan Richardson, Sue Barle, Mrs. F.M. Jolin, Gerri Mornes, Mrs. Theodore Pennala and Mrs. Richard Erskine.
Aug. 9, 1962-About 400 boys attended a Minnesota Twins camp in Grand Rapids led by Angelo Giuliani, Bill Kane and John Mauer.
Aug. 9, 1962-Minnesota deer hunters had the best season in history last year with 106,763 deer being taken by firearms hunters and another 490 being bagged by archers.
Aug. 13, 1962-A total of 250,031 Minnesota residents set a new record for deer hunters last year.
