25 Years Ago
Feb. 16, 1997-Millie Andrie, 63, who lives on Deer Lake, became the first person living outside of the Twin Cities area in the 38 years of the National Senior Citizen Bowling Tournament to qualify.
Feb. 16, 1997-The Rapids girls basketball team lost to Duluth Central 41-26. Heidi Madsen led the T’Hawks with six points.
Feb. 16, 1997-Mia Peterson, a guard for the Northland-Remer girls basketball team, scored her 1,000th career point.
Feb. 16, 1997-In girls basketball play, Northland-Remer ripped Hill City 73-13 as Mia Peterson scored 26 points. Deer River topped Greenway 65-61 as Sarah Ojanen had 21 points; Kendra Roberts had 16 for the Raiders.
Feb. 19, 1997-The Rapids boys basketball team defeated Chisholm 66-47 to claim its first Iron Range Conference championship since 1978. Dusty Rychart had 25 points for the Thunderhawks while Eric Engesser had 20. Rapids also downed International Falls 84-34 as Rychart scored 31 and Engesser added 18.
Feb. 19, 1997-The ICC wrestling team whipped Rochester 33-19 as the Vikings used a fall from Dwight Ballou and a key win by Jason Hahn to pace its victory.
Feb. 19, 1997-The Rapids Nordic skiers had a good showing at the state meet. A relay team consisting of Josh Bobich, Tim McMullin, Simon Lick and Jared Eklin was disqualified for using improper technique. Three individuals from the girls team competed with BethAnn Ellingson placing 20th and Deb Ralston 23rd in the freestyle race and Toni McKnight 22nd in the classic race.
Feb. 19, 1997-Three young ski jumpers competing for the Itasca Ski and Outing Club earned places in Junior Olympics ski jumping competition. They are all 17 years old and include John Patnaude, Coleraine, John Herschbach, Bovey, and Dan Miller. Grand Rapids.
Feb. 19, 1997-The Rapids wrestling team turned in a strong performance at the Section 7AAA Team Wrestling Tournament as it knocked off state-ranked Anoka in the first round and then pushed another ranked team, Cambridge, to the brink of elimination before losing by the narrowest of margins.
Feb. 19, 1997-The ICC hockey team earned a berth in the national tournament with a 5-4 overtime victory over Rainy River as Andy McKeon scored the game winner.
Feb. 19, 1997-The Rapids hockey team lost to Roseau 6-4 despite goals from Jake Downing, Andrew Downing, Mike Miskovich and Marcus Peters. Rapids also lost to Warroad 6-5 in overtime. Joe Melquist had two goals while Mitch Kellin, Dan Schipper and Miskovich all had one.
Feb. 19, 1997-Rapids’ Andy Haarklau finished 23rd at the state Alpine ski meet.
Feb. 19, 1997-In boys basketball action, Northland-Remer beat Nashwauk-Keewatin 63-42 as Jeff Pepin scored 14 points; Dan Randall had 14 for the Spartans. LaPorte beat Hill City 75-41 as Joe Watkins scored 13 for the Hornets. Bigfork downed Deer River 71-50 for its 10th straight win as Brian Johnson nailed seven 3-pointers and scored 30 points. Steve Gilbert scored 20 for the Warriors while Scott Brown had 15. Chisholm ripped Greenway 91-50 as Jeff Doughty scored 16 for the Raiders.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 17, 1972-The Itasca college wrestling team will send nine wrestlers to the state tournament. They are Tom Ritchie, Jay Columbus, Tom Goeden, Dick Clayton, Larry Kern, Dave Burt, Dick Green, Bob Johnson and Harold Lemler.
Feb. 17, 1972-The Itasca hockey team pounded Hibbing twice by the scores of 19-4 and 17-3. The Lawson line comprised of Ken Lawson, Dale Flinck and Tom Robillard led the way.
Feb. 17, 1972-Top players in Rapids youth basketball were Jim Peterson, Steve Iwasko, Steve Maasch, Greg Johnson, Larry Goodrie, David Stanelle, Wade Wilson, Mike Portugue, Jeff Wagner and Randy Olson.
Feb. 17, 1972-Mt. Iron defeated the Bigfork High School basketball team 89-58. Ron Dauenbaugh led the Huskies with 14 points.
Feb. 17, 1972-Gary Sargent scored in overtime to lead Bemidji past the Rapids hockey team 6-5. Mike Newton had the hat trick for the Indians while John Rothstein and Jim Stacklie each had a goal.
Feb. 17, 1972-Steve Welliver, winner of 11 varsity letters at Grand Rapids High School, is a member of the Bowling Green State University hockey team.
Feb. 17, 1972-The Rapids ski team, under the guidance of coach Norm Knuttila, will compete in the state meet. The Indians will be led by Glen Erickson, Peder Gaalaas, Mark Yelle, Casey Mahon and Jeff Carter.
Feb. 21, 1972-The Rapids basketball team whipped Chisholm 78-66 as Mick Lucia scored 24 points, Chip Wagner, 17, and Ross Petersen, 16.
Feb. 21, 1972-The Bigfork basketball team beat Biwabik 63-59 as Dale Schaal scored 15 points.
Feb. 21, 1972-Paced by Glen Erickson’s second place in the slalom, the Rapids ski team made a strong showing in state competition.
Feb. 21, 1972-Rainy River beat the Itasca hockey team 15-12.
Feb. 21, 1972-Grand Rapids won its fifth Region 7 championship in a row with Curt Johnson, Ken Whitted, Duffy Lentz and Mike Lynch grabbing individual honors to qualify for the state tournament. Besides the four Indians, other region champs are Gordon Betters, Hibbing, John Onken, Pine City, Roger Kolbow, Forest Lake, Ken Anderson, Forest Lake, Roger Bowbotham, Forest Lake, Wayne Hamilton, Forest Lake, Bob Farden, Virginia, and John Holler, International Falls.
60 Years Ago
Feb. 15, 1962-In Rapids youth hockey, Firemen defeated Kiwanis 7-3 with Ed Chopp scoring all seven goals. Kevin Hoolihan had two goals for Kiwanis. Grand Rapids Loan beat Leitch Sheet Metal 6-0 as Welliver scored four goals. State Bank beat Rotary 8-2 as Tim Reardon and Jon Stacklie both had hat tricks. Clay’s Service beat Eagles 1-0 as Kent Anderson scored the lone goal. Lions upset Mager’s Music as Trembath, Kirwin and Hafer scored for the winners. Rapids Flour and Feed downed Itasca Heating-Rapids Electric 4-3 as Downing had two goals.
Feb. 15, 1962-Greenway won a Bantam tournament in Coleraine, defeating Eveleth 4-3 in the championship game. Earning All-Star rank for Greenway in the tournament were Bob Tok, Richard Antonovich, Richard Metzer and J. Marcella. Other All-Stars were Randy MacDonnell and Ricky Akre of Grand Rapids, Keith Brown, Tony Kotnik and Charles Demm of Eveleth, Tim Miller and Roy Ralston of Virginia, and Lee Pontinen of Gilbert.
Feb. 15, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were F. Hake, Ida Polaski, Ron Forneris, C. Manginen, D. Black, and Kukuk.
Feb. 15, 1962-The Minnesota Conservation Department figures indicate a 55 percent increase in the moose population during the past year with an estimated 5,911 moose in an 8,400-square mile area.
Feb. 19, 1962-The Rapids basketball team beat Hill City 78-45 as Ray Tomberlin scored 23 points and Paul Schendel added 18. Will Terebayza had 21 points for Hill City while Gary Kivela added 16. The Indians also ran past Greenway 67-41 as Tomberlin had 19 points and Schendel scored 16. Larry Unger led Greenway with 10 points.
Feb. 19, 1962-The Rapids wrestling team beat Greenway 36-16 as Morency, Jim Snetsinger, Don Kuusinen, Johnson, Rajala, Jim Kamman. Jim Beier and Marv Mortenson took wins. Taking wins for the Raiders were Ritter, Wilson, Marinoff and Stultsman.
Feb. 19, 1962-The Greenway hockey team lost to International Falls 3-2 in the finals of the Region 7 Tournament mas Keith Christiansen scored the winning goal. Bob Zuehlke and Mike Tok scored for the Raiders. Goalies Mike Curran of the Falls and John Lothrop of Greenway were outstanding. A hard shot by Zuehlke hit Curran in the final moments, hitting him in the jaw. But Greenway still earned its first-ever berth in the state tournament as it will be given the Region 3 berth.
Feb. 19, 1962-In Rapids youth hockey, Mager’s Music won the Peewee crown as it beat Itasca Heating 3-2 as Christy, Hernesman and Bowman scored for the winners. Rapids Flour and Feed beat Lions 5-2 as Howe and Downing both scored twice. Clay’s Service beat Rotary 1-0 as Acheson scored the only goal. State Bank beat the Eagles 2-1 as Hernesman and Reardon scored.
Feb. 19, 1962-At a Grand Rapids Archery Club event, high shooters were Gene Fleming, Eldon Bartell, Jim LaPlant, Con Hanson and Cecil Wilson.
Feb. 19, 1962-Four members of the Grand Rapids Women’s Bowling Association hold life membership in the famous 600 Club. They are Mrs. James P. Hall, Mrs. Donald R. Acheson, Mrs. A.I. Rajala, and Mrs. Robert Bowman.
