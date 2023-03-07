25 Years Ago
March 1, 1998-Rapids sophomore 112-pound wrestler Chris Thompson advanced to the semifinals of the state wrestling tournament. Thunderhawk sophomore Phil Hendrickson lost in the opening round.
March 1, 1998-The ICC hockey team beat Rainy River 6-3.
March 1, 1998-The Greenway girls basketball team advanced to the quarterfinals of the Section 7AA Tournament with a 63-57 upset win over Deer River. Kendra Roberts scored 29 points for the Raiders and Jenny Gustafson added 19. Sarah Ojanen had 25 points for the Warriors. Nashwauk-Keewatin advanced with a 64-41 win over Toivola-Meadowlands as Belinda Clauson scored 16 and Jenny Eichorn added 15. Bigfork then ended the Spartans’ season with a 56-29 win as Kayla Scrivner scored 12 points.
March 1, 1998-The ICC women’s basketball team finished 8-13 for the season but ended with wins over ranked Central Lakes and Northland. Megan Hieb led the conference in rebounding and was third in scoring. Andi Paul also was among the scoring leaders.
March 1, 1998-Winners in the women’s city bowling tournament were the Ray’s Sport and Cycle team in Class B of Sue Thorson, Ione Beyer, Gloria Christy, Marlene Pierzina and Lisa Sigfrinius. The Coca-Cola team won Class A and consisted of Laura Longrie, Judy Hopkins, Denise Pendzimas, Peggy Olson and Darlene Morrow. Krista Chamberlain took first in Actual All-Events while Julie Randolph and Doreen Otten won the doubles title. Jan LaPlant took first in singles.
March 1, 1998-The Rapids boys basketball team beat Proctor 70-49 as Eric Engesser scored 17 points.
March 1, 1998-In area boys basketball action, Bigfork tipped Greenway 84-79 as Justin Dauenbaugh scored 29 points while Brian Johnson and Zach Rahier both scored 21. Jeff Doughty had 24 points for the Raiders while Aaron Stolp added 15. Littlefork-Big Falls downed Deer River 60-44 despite 15 points from Jess Huju of the Warriors. Nashwauk-Keewatin slipped past Deer River 48-47 as Chris Kaml scored 13 points.
March 4, 1998-Chris Thompson, sophomore for the Rapids wrestling team, placed sixth in the state meet.
March 4, 1998-The Rapids girls basketball team advanced to the Section 8AAAA championship game with a 61-42 win over Moorhead as Kim Toewe scored 25 points.
March 4, 1998-The Rapids boys swimming and diving team placed third in the section meet and will send senior Randy Lantinen to state in the 100-yard breaststroke.
March 4, 1998-Jake Huebsch, a sophomore from Farmington, Minn., and a member of the ICC wrestling team, took seventh place at the National Junior College Wrestling Tournament in North Dakota and was named an All-American.
March 4, 1998-The ICC hockey team finished third in the region tournament.
March 4, 1998-In the Grand Rapids Men’s Bowling Association Tournament, Harry Rasley of Deer River won the singles competition while Bob Valtinson and Dainy Anderson of Grand Rapids won the doubles.
March 4, 1998-The Bigfork girls basketball team lost to Cherry 45-35 to be eliminated from postseason. Greenway lost to Aitkin 55-48 to be eliminated despite 24 points from the Raiders’ Kendra Roberts.
50 Years Ago
March 1, 1973-The Itasca hockey team beat Rainy River twice and is ready to defend its state title.
March 1, 1973-Murphy School won the elementary school basketball championship as it tipped Riverview School led by Mike Dowling, Brad Johnson and Robert Kleven. Jim Cagle led Riverview.
March 1, 1973-The Rapids basketball team lost to Brainerd 76-69. Mick Lucia had 23 points for the Indians while Alan Waller added 15.
March 1, 1973-Doug Christy of Rapids was the leading scorer in the Iron Range Conference this year with 46 points. He was followed by Chuck Delich, Eveleth, 45, and Donny Madson, Grand Rapids, 44, Steve Carlson, Virginia, 43, Marl Falcone, Chisholm, 40, Paul Brown, International Falls, 39, Joe Micheletti, Hibbing, 36, Dave Brown, International Falls, 33, Dave Joelson, Virginia, 32, and John Ek, Eveleth, and Jack Croswell, Aurora-Hoyt Lakes, both with 29.
March 1, 1973-Ken Whitted, Ron Campbell and Dan Jinks of the Rapids wrestling team will compete at state.
March 1, 1973-In NBA playoff action, the Bullets beat the Celtics as a Richard Aune basket with five seconds left was the winner. Aune finished with 25 points while David Stanelle had 21 for the Celtics. The Sonics beat the Lakers 35-28 led by Lyle Shuey and Mark Wagner. In the ABA, the team of the week members were Robert Kleven, Scott Sarkela, Mark Randall, Mike Dowling and Fred Anderson.
March 1, 1973-Receiving awards at the Itasca Gun Club were Bill Picht, Terry Wilkey and John Yurrick.
March 1, 1973-Orr overpowered the Bigfork basketball team 80-42 despite 14 points from Larry Kaczor of the Huskies.
March 1, 1973-Former Rapids and Itasca wrestler Jack Burt is 16-1 on the season as a member of the Cornell wrestling team.
March 5, 1973-The Itasca hockey team beat Rainy River 11-6 to finish third in the state as Kevin Singpiel and Bill McBride led the way.
March 5, 1973-Ken Whitted of the Rapids wrestling team finished third in the state tournament.
March 5, 1973-Deer River, Greenway and Nashwauk-Keewatin won opening-round games in the District 28 Basketball Tournament. Deer River beat Bigfork 70-51 as Steve Preble scored 20 points. Greenway smothered Buhl 88-46 as Dave Dimich scored 25 points. Dave Salstrand and Dave Bevacqua led the Spartans over Hill City.
60 Years Ago
Feb. 28, 1963-Appointment of Jerome Janecek as area game manager at Grand Rapids has been announced.
Feb. 28, 1963-The Rapids Peewee hockey team lost to Duluth Chester Park 4-1. Jon Stacklie had the Rapids goal while Lynn Swarthout was outstanding in the nets.
Feb. 28, 1963-Top bowlers in area leagues were Merle Bymark, C. Nakwas, Dick Pugh, A. Mattson, Jim Corcoran, Jean Hall, Dolores Morgan, L. Jensen, Doray Frid, Dennis Ingle, Marge Yeschick, Marge Fleming, B. Wirtanen and F. Hake.
Feb. 28, 1963-The Taconite Hornets will attempt to defend their state championship when the state Senior A Hockey Tournament will be conducted in Coleraine.
Feb. 28, 1963-Effie defeated Bigfork 47-20 for the District 316 junior high basketball championship.
Feb. 28, 1963-Winners of stock car races on Pokegama Lake were Gene Erven, Bob Percy, Chub Christy and Ray Matzdorf.
Feb. 28, 1963-In Rapids youth hockey, Itasca Heating beat Rapids Feed 2-0 on goals from Dishon and Tregillis. Bowman’s goal gave Mager’s Music a 1-0 win over Lions. Magers then beat Itasca Heating 4-2 as Dave Christy scored twice. Firemen overwhelmed Leitch 7-1 as Don Lieske scored four goals. Rotary Peewees beat Anderson Glass 2-1 as Tabaka scored twice.
March 4, 1963-The Minneapolis Bungalows won the “battle of the brothers” with the Taconite Hornets 8-4 to win the state Senior A championship in Coleraine. With the five Alm brothers from Minneapolis and the four Troumbly brothers of Taconite, the two teams waged a hectic battle. Richard Hess scored twice for the Hornets while Jim Troumbly and George Gustason also scored.
March 4, 1963-Chisholm’s eighth grade basketball team defeated Rapids 44-40. Glen Payment had 26 points for Rapids. The ninth grade team lost to Chisholm 58-52 as Broberg scored 23 for Rapids.
March 4, 1963-Frank Anderson and John Nelson of the Rapids wrestling team both placed third in the state tournament while Jim Kamman was fourth.
March 4, 1963-The Rapids Bantam hockey team beat Duluth Lincoln 1-0 on a goal from Howe. The Rapids Peewee team won 6-0 as Jim Desnoyers scored two goals and Darryl Councilman, Rich Tervo, Paul Tabaka and Jim Stacklie also scored.
