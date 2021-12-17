25 Years Ago
Dec. 1, 1996-Several area high school coaches are planning preseason meetings to discuss substance use policies, following the recommendations of a national trainer for student-athlete programs.
Dec. 1, 1996-Three area figure skaters competed at the Granite City Figure Skating Classic in St. Cloud. They are Ashley Gager, Kaija Gager and Kayla Lightfoot.
Dec. 4, 1996-In a surprising one-sided score, the Rapids wrestling team opened the season with a 49-18 win over Hibbing. Winning matches for the Thunderhawks were Jeremy Hanson, Josh Goeden, Roy Peterson, Phil Hendrickson, Luke Johnson, John Erickson, Ben Dixon, Chad Lachowitzer and Chris Thompson.
Dec. 4, 1996-The Rapids hockey team turned in an impressive in its season opener in Virginia with an 8-2 victory. Josh Edwards recorded the hat trick while Joe Melquist had two goals and Jeff Wigfield, Mitch Kellin and Justin Tobeck all had one. Steve Arbour kicked out 12 shots in the nets.
Dec. 4, 1996-The Greenway hockey team pounded Duluth Denfeld 8-2. Beau Geisler and Josh Miskovich both had two goals for the Raiders.
Dec. 4, 1996-The Rapids girls basketball team whipped Eveleth-Gilbert 57-23. Kim Toewe scored 19 points for the T’Hawks.
Dec. 4, 1996-The Rapids girls gymnastics team tumbled past Virginia 127.05 to 82.40. Missy Hughes, Andrea Hassel and Ellie Lewis led the way.
Dec. 4, 1996-In area boys basketball action, Ely ripped Nashwauk-Keewatin 107-51 as Tom Salmi had 16 points for the Spartans. Greenway topped Eveleth-Gilbert 63-56 as Jeff Doughty scored 21 points. Littlefork-Big Falls nipped Hill City 74-64 as Adin Bailey and Joe Watkins both had 18 points for the Hornets. Bigfork pounded Mt. Iron-Buhl 72-39 as Paul Kocian scored 16 points and Zach Rahier added 15.
Dec. 4, 1996-Several local athletes have been named to the All-Area Football Team. They are junior Quinn Hastie of Deer River, and senior Dan Fillbrandt of Greenway were named to the First Team. Selected for the Second Team are senior Ben Dixon of Grand Rapids, senior Justin Felty of Nashwauk-Keewatin, and sophomore Adam Johnson of Greenway.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 2, 1971-Grand Rapids will host the official snowmobile, ski and winter sports opening for Minnesota on Dec. 17-19.
Dec. 2, 1971-The Rapids basketball team ran past Greenway 107-68. Ross Peterson exploded for 38 points while Dale Heffron scored 20, Chip Wagner, 16, and Mick Lucia added 15. John Tveite scored 15 points for the Raiders.
Dec. 2, 1971-In area basketball action, Hill City beat Nashwauk-Keewatin 58-48 as Jim Baratto scored 21 points and Pete O’Fallon added 18. Mark Koprivec and Bob Bolf both had 15 points for the Spartans. Northome edged Bigfork 53-52 as Ron Dauenbaugh scored 16 for the Huskies.
Dec. 2, 1971-Center Mike Antonovich of the University of Minnesota, former All-State hockey star with Greenway High School, will be key to the Gophers hockey team’s success this season.
Dec. 2, 1971-Top bowlers in area leagues were Lavonne Johnson, Elsie Castle, Pete Houwman, Elaine Larson, Joan Anderson, L. Wagner, Ed Yattaw, L. Jenson and Etta Jane Flohaug.
Dec. 6, 1971-Bigfork topped Greenway in basketball action 73-65. Les Jensen and Ron Daughenbaugh both scored 17 points for the Huskies while Mike Kaczor added 15. John Tveite scored 19 for the Raiders.
Dec. 6, 1971-The Rapids basketball team downed Nashwauk-Keewatin 83-53. Ross Peterson scored 34 points for the Indians while Dale Heffron added 15. Mark Koprivec had 31 points for the Spartans.
Dec. 6, 1971-Eveleth and goalie Pete LoPresti defeated Greenway 6-3 in hockey action.
Dec. 6, 1971-The Rapids hockey team ripped Aurora-Hoyt Lakes 13-4. Jim Stacklie had four goals while Mike Newton added three for the Indians.
Dec. 6, 1971-The host Fridley team won the team title in a tension-packed eight-team tournament at Fridley. Ken Whitted and John Whitted won championships for Grand Rapids while Curt Johnson and Stan Hoard were runner-ups.
60 Years Ago
(Ed. Note: There was not a Nov. 30, 1961 edition available.)
Dec. 4, 1961-Top bowlers in area leagues were Evelyn Columbus, Cy Peterson, Marlene Berg, Delores Morgan, Dee Romans and Doray Frid.
Dec. 4, 1961-The Rapids basketball team overpowered Ely 70-33 in season-opening action. Ray Tomberlin scored 27 points in the win. Annerer had 20 points for Ely.
Dec. 4, 1961-The Rapids wrestling team opened defense of its section championship with a 29-17 victory over Aitkin. Winning matches for the Indians were Duane Hoard, Frank Anderson, John Johnson, Jim Kamman, Gary Luoma, Jim Beier and Marvin Mortenson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.