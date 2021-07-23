25 Years Ago
June 2, 1996-Senior Dan Shroyer of Rapids set a new section record in the pole vault by clearing 14-feet, 6-inches at the section meet. Senior Matt Schroeder also qualified for state in the high jump, clearing 6-3. Rob Hurst and Peter Bird also earned state berths. Aimee Ross, a freshman for the Thunderhawks, qualified for state in the long jump with a distance of 17-3.
June 2, 1996-Senior James Winberg became the first Grand Rapids High School boys tennis player to ever capture a Section 7AA singles championship when he defeated Chad Kolar of Hibbing-Chisholm. Greenway’s Joel Rygh finished in third place in the Section 7A Tournament.
June 2, 1996-The Rapids baseball team advanced to the Final Four of the Section 7AA Baseball Tournament with a 6-0 win over Duluth Denfeld. Marc Lane fired a two-hit shutout on the mound for the T’Hawks. Clint Gustafson, Ryan Longtin and Eric Welsch led the offense.
June 2, 1996-Kelly Flohaug, a Grand Rapids native, recently finished his four-year career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth by winning the individual region crown in Alpine ski racing.
June 2, 1996-Holly Porter of Bovey has been selected to play basketball in the Belgium International Tournament as a member of an Area Select team from Minnesota.
June 5, 1996-The Rapids baseball team earned its first trip to the state tournament since 1990, with a 4-1 win over St. Francis. Ryan Longtin was tough on the mound while Zach Gustafson provided some clutch hitting.
June 5, 1996-Tim Botsford, a 14-year veteran of the Grand Rapids football coaching staff and defensive coordinator for the varsity team for the past eight years, was named head football coach of Grand Rapids High School.
June 5, 1996-Local track and field athletes qualifying for state are Thor Johnson, Bigfork, shot put, Joe Olson, Deer River, pole vault, Disa Hillstrom, Northland-Remer, 800-meter run, and Melanie Hoheisel, Greenway, 300-meter hurdles.
50 Years Ago
June 3, 1971-Hibbing won the District 28 baseball championship with a 4-2 decision over Grand Rapids. Mike Johnson and Greg Aune drove in the Indian runs while Aune was losing pitcher. Enderle was winning pitcher for Hibbing. In the district semifinals, Rapids beat Greenway 3-2 in a tense nine-inning game. Brian McCauley pitched all nine innings to pick up the win while Ken Hupila’s triple in the ninth inning scored Mike King with the decisive run. Mike Gareri had three hits for the Raiders.
June 3, 1971-Recording perfect scores at the gun club were Bill Miller, Charles Warrath, Bill Cook, Gary Akre, Jerry Washburn, RickHunter, Bernard Chandler, Don Wendt, Mike Bunes, Bob Tok, Art Mariska and Marvin Mitchell.
June 7, 1971-Low scores at the Pokegama Men’s Golf League event were by M. Latimer, R. Forneris, Tim Bischoff, J.P. Hall, J. Gabrielson, S. Glomstad, T. Caucci and K. Ericson.
June 7, 1971-Men’s slowpitch softball teams sitting atop their divisions are Beezy’s, Ray’s Sport and Rainbow Inn in the East Division and Grand Rapids Federation of Teachers and Dutch Room in the West Divison. In the Women’s league, Clusiau’s Motor and Pan-O-Rama Homes are the top teams.
June 7, 1971-Moose Lake beat the Grand Rapids Red Sox baseball team 6-5. Ray Tomberlin had two hits for Rapids while Roger Anderson had the lone extra base hit.
60 Years Ago
June 1, 1961-The Itasca County Legion Junior baseball program will get underway. The six teams in the league are Bigfork, Coleraine, Keewatin, Nashwauk, Marble and Grand Rapids. Team managers are Tony Emanuel, Keewatin, Joe Cloutier, Coleraine, Jack Lakso, Bigfork, Gary Ahlgren, Marble, Russel Walwick, Nashwauk, and John Curran, Grand Rapids.
June 1, 1961-The Grand Rapids Braves, playoff champions of the Arrowhead Baseball League in 1960, will open the season. Dave Lesar is playing manager and star infielder Bob Streetar will not join the team until June 11 while Dale Slupe will miss the first two weeks. Other players are Dick Moore, John Ozbun, Jim Garberding, Don Anderson, Snooky Card, Butch Schroeder, Gary Lussier, Roger Anderson and Ron Tomberlin.
June 1, 1961-In county league baseball action, Goodland topped Keewatin 7-5 in 10 innings. Keith Becicka had two home runs while Bob Schmoll and Duder also had homers. Lawrence Lake tipped Balsam 5-4 led by Hecimovich, Dahline and Delich.
Deer River beat Pengilly 7-2 as Jardin, Shafer and Torkala led the way. Swatara downed Spang 7-3 led by Thompson, Oleheiser and Bauer. Palisade topped Waukenabo Lake 10-5.
June 5, 1961-The Grand Rapids Braves beat Chisholm 6-2 as Don Anderson and Lesar each had two hits and Roger Anderson had a home run. Card scored two runs. Scaia and Lindsey each had two hits for Chisholm.
June 5, 1961-Blandin’s softball team will play a doubleheader with the state championship Cloquet Wood Conversion team on June 10, in Grand Rapids. Cloquet is led by star hurlers Larry Anderson and Chuck Lindquist.
June 5, 1961-University of Minnesota baseball coach Dick Siebert will stage a baseball school for Grand Rapids area boys at the American Legion Recreation Area.
