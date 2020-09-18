10 Years Ago
Aug. 29, 2010-The Rapids volleyball team opened the season with a 3-1 win over Cloquet. The Thunderhawks were led by Jessi Corrick, Katie Sheetz, Kelly Niles, and Lindsy Mattson.
Aug. 29, 2010-The Rapids boys soccer team topped Chisago Lakes 1-0. Yuma Hirano scored the lone goal while Brice Becker recorded the shutout for the T’Hawks.
Aug. 29, 2010-The Rapids girls soccer team rolled over Eveleth-Gilbert 8-1. Bri Legler scored three goals for the Thunderhawks while Johannah Kohorst added two.
Aug. 29, 2010-The GRG girls tennis team beat Apple Valley but lost to Hibbing-Chisholm and Duluth East.
Sept. 1, 2010-The Rapids girls soccer team tied Heritage Christian Academy 2-2 as Kary Shepard and Bri Legler scored goals. Meanwhile, the boys soccer team improved to 3-0 with a 4-0 victory over Heritage Christian Academy. Christian Pearson, David Liebe, Tyler DeHut and Aaron Foss scored goals while Brice Becker recorded his second straight shutout.
Sept. 1, 2010-The Rapids volleyball team cruised past Duluth Central 3-0. Lindsy Mattson, Kelly Niles and Katie Sheetz led the way.
25 Years Ago
Aug. 27, 1995-Cara Randolph, a former area resident who now lives in Denver, Colo., has distinguished herself in the sport of personal watercraft racing, a form of racing on jet skis.
Aug. 27, 1995-Brothers Marty and Scott Glorvigen of Grand Rapids, will compete with the nation’s premier professional walleye anglers in a North American Walleye Anglers event in Kentucky.
Aug. 30, 1995-The Rapids girls tennis team won two of three matches. The Thunderhawks lost to Hibbing 7-0 and then split a pair of matches in the Grand Rapids Invitational.
Aug. 30, 1995-The 1995 Grand Rapids High School boys tennis team, which played last spring, has been named the Minnesota Class AA State Academic Team Champions with a 3.86 grade point average.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 31, 1970-Wild rice harvesters reported comparatively slim pickings as the season opened Aug. 29.
Aug. 31, 1970-Low scores for Pokegama Men’s Club golf were by O. Braun, 36, T. Caucci, 37, and R. Forneris, J.P. Hall and R. Fox, all with 38.
Aug. 31, 1970-Highway patrolman Kerm Matyas fired rounds of 38-35-37 for his third consecutive Pokegama Men’s Club golf championship. Dick Carlson was second while Lou Barle finished third.
Aug. 31, 1970-Robbie LIndquist won the girls V-8 powderpuff in Grand Rapids. In regular race action, Loren Sauter and Bill Matzdorf were feature race winners.
Sept. 3, 1970-Directors of the 4,000-member Northern Minnesota Sportsmen’s Club will determine within the next week if it is “economically practical to seek an injunction to prevent the Conservation department from opening deer season in northern Minnesota this year.”
Sept. 3, 1970-Grand Rapids will field a team which should be “interesting, fun to watch and pretty versatile,” predicts football coach Noble Hall. John King will quarterback a backfield of Paul Miltich, Earl Burnson and Dale Heffron.
