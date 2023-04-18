25 Years Ago
April 5, 1998-John Rothstein, the only hockey coach in the recent history of the Itasca Community College program, retired.
April 5, 1998-Bemidji tipped the Rapids boys tennis team in the opener 4-3. Getting wins for the Thunderhawks were Andrew Downing and Casey Wright in singles and the first doubles team of Rich Benner and Marty Lantinen.
April 5, 1998-Three players from the Iron Range Conference champion Rapids boys basketball team were named All-Conference. They are senior Ryan Burke, junior Eric Engesser and junior Mark Zeige. Senior Jeff Doughty was named from Greenway.
April 8, 1998-Nashwauk-Keewatin tipped the Rapids softball team 8l-7 in the opener. Kate Braun was winning pitcher for the Spartans. Shyla Wilson, Abby Guertin and Sarah Krile all had two hits for the Thunderhawks with Krile scoring three runs.
April 8, 1998-Named to the Iron Range Conference All-Conference Girls Basketball Team from Rapids were Kim Toewe, Shannon Warner and Jenna Webb, all juniors.
April 8, 1998-Justin Dauenbaugh of the Bigfork boys basketball team was named the Iron Range area’s top player. Other athletes named to the First Team are Jim Herberg, Ely, Barry Gornick, Chisholm, Eric Engesser, Grand Rapids, and Garrett Lamppa, Tower-Soudan. Greenway’s Jeff Doughy and Bigfork’s Josh Powell were named to the Second Team while Mark Zeige of Grand Rapids was named to the Third Team.
50 Years Ago
April 9, 1973-A state convention of the Minnesota division of the Izaak Walton League approved a wide variety of resolutions at Quadna Mountain Lodge in Hill City including a call for “accelerating the development of fish and wildlife habitat.”
April 9, 1973-The Grand Rapids state champion Rainbows tied, lost and won its three games in the national tournament at Superior, Wis. Long Island of New York won the championship with a 6-5 win over Nattick, Mass. Grand Rapids and Superior tied 2-2 in the opening game as Jerry Oakley and Gary DeGrio scored for Rapids. Rapids lost its second game to eventual champion Long Island 5-3 and defeated Nattick 3-1.
April 9, 1973-Doug Christy, star Rapids hockey player, has signed a letter of intent with the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He scored 31 goals this season.
April 9, 1973-Veteran educator, reporter and civic leader Morey Miner was honored as the Presbyterian Sportsman of the Year.
April 12, 1973-Minnesota DNR announces it will plant 1.5 million trout and salmon in state lakes and streams this year.
April 12, 1973-Staff director Terry Schercliffe announced the addition of two prominent hockey school coaches of the Iron Range to the staff of the West Range Summer Hockey School faculty to be conducted in Coleraine. Shercliffe, head coach at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, said Dave Hendrickson of Virginia and Bill McKenzie of Eveleth will join the team.
April 12, 1973-The Rapids junior varsity track and field team placed first in an eight-team meet. Taking first place finishes for the Indians were Jim Olson, Rick Kleven, Randy Bailey, and Jody Crowe. Randy Harwood, Wohlrabe, and Rodriguez of Deer River took firsts while Dimich won an event for Greenway.
60 Years Ago
April 4, 1963-An average seventh grader in physical education class at the junior high can do twice as many push-ups today than he could last fall. Instructor Glen Swenson, head of “Operation Arm Strength,” says the average seventh grader can do 22 push-ups and the average eighth grader can do 26.
April 4, 1963-Top bowlers in area leagues were B. Benzing, Rose Tok, Maxine Rajala, Ed Magnuson, Don Zipperian, Chet Anderson, Dolores Parker, and E. Jokinen.
April 4, 1963-Eighty-three candidates for the Rapids track and field team are working out daily under the direction of coach Mike Nielsen. Returning veterans include Paul Schendel, Bill Beasley, Wayne Cole, Bill Varani, Dick Ferrell, Rasmussen, Thielke, Mizner, Wakefield, Sackett, Demarais, Toivonen, Danger, Mitchell, Kirsch and Nielsen.
April 4, 1963-A bill has been introduced into the state Legislature which would set the season on ruffed grouse between the dates of Oct. 1 and Oct. 28.
April 8, 1963-Coach John Curran’s baseball team will open against Hibbing on April 17.
April 8, 1963-Top bowlers in area leagues were W. Wirtanen, Dolores Parker, Will Swanson, B. Gaydosh, Bernice Motto, R. Crowe, Rose Ojala, June Lofstrom, R. Prozak, C. Taylor, Judy Rahne, B. Nordskog, Wally Herschbach, and Shaloy Manginen.
