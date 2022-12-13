25 Years Ago
Nov. 23, 1997-Plans are in place for the Minnesota Shooting Sports Education Center to be located just east of the Grand Rapids Gun Club, it was announced.
Nov. 23, 1997-The Rapids girls hockey team won its first-ever game over Eveleth-Gilbert 7-1. Freshman Tawni Hauser scored the hat trick while freshman Lisa Medved scored two goals.
Nov. 23, 1997-Local biathletes BethAnn Ellingson and Jared Eklin are expected to compete in the Junior World Championship Trials for those 19 and under in January at Camp Ripley, Minn.
Nov. 23, 1997-Setter Lori Unger, a Greenway graduate, has wrapped up her senior season and her career with the University of North Dakota volleyball team. She ranks third on the all-time list with 2,922 career assists.
Nov. 26, 1997-The Rapids girls basketball team opened with a 68-38 win over Cloquet. Shannon Warner led the Thunderhawks with 17 points while Kim Toewe scored 15 and Jenna Webb added 13.
Nov. 26, 1997-Junior Aimee Ross of Grand Rapids and senior Mia Peterson of Northland-Remer have been named to the All-Area Volleyball Team.
Nov. 26, 1997-Leading the ICC hockey team this season are returning sophomores Steve Maki, Ted Anderson, R.J. Herdman and Nate Ervasti.
Nov. 26, 1997-In area girls basketball games, Bigfork beat Cotton 62-43 as Kayla Serivnes scored 14 points. Hibbing downed Greenway 76-27 despite nine points from the Raiders’ Kendra Roberts. Pillager topped Hill City 35-32 as Erion Opheim scored 12 points.
Nov. 26, 1997-Paul Erola, a stalwart performer in past seasons for the Deer River High School football team, has been named to the Minnesota Class AA All-State Academic Football Team.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 23, 1972-Forwards returning for coach Gus Hendrickson’s Grand Rapids High School hockey team that finished second in the state last season are John Rothstein, Doug Christy, Don Madson, Mike Johnson, Denny Doyle and Greg Stanley.
Nov. 23, 1972-Greenway wrestling coach Len Brown has six starters returning from last season. They are co-captains Ricky Luoma and Dan Kessler, along with Rocky Luoma, Wayne Vann, Doug Green and Mike McMullen.
Nov. 27, 1972-Defensemen on the Grand Rapids High School hockey team this season are Bill Baker, Mike Denzel, Tim McDonald and Kelly Cahill.
Nov. 27, 1972-In the Iron Range Conference Jamboree at Virginia, Rapids and Eveleth skated to a 2-2 tie as Doug Christy and Tim McDonald scored the Indian goals. Greenway and Virginia skated to a 0-0 tie.
60 Years Ago
Nov. 22, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were D. Armstrong, D. Luca, John Dimich, and Bill Wirtanen.
Nov. 22, 1962-No figures are available of the success of the recent nine-day deer season, but preliminary estimates call it “good.”
Nov. 26, 1962-Pat Patten of Grand Rapids and Jim Barle of Greenway were named to the All-State Football Team.
Nov. 26, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were Toby LeDoux, June Lofstrom, Dolores Parker, Ruth Acheson, Maxine Rajala, G. Kessler, Leo Nellis, Dolores Morgan, Joyce Berg, R. Kosel, Rose Tok and J. Rahne.
Nov. 26, 1962-Ten lettermen are among the 51 candidates for positions on coach Skip Nalan’s Grand Rapids High School wrestling team. Lettermen are Duane Hoard, Frank Anderson, John Johnson, captain Don Kuusinen, John Nelson, Jon Tinquist, Jim Kamman, Pat Stram, Marv Mortenson and Don Fitzgerald.
