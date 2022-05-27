25 Years Ago
April 13, 1997-The Itasca Community College baseball team beat Ellsworth College 6-3 in its season opener as Roger Wuertz was winning pitcher and James Brubaker, Keith Anderson and Dan Piilola led the offense.
April 13, 1997-Tim Ahcan, a Grand Rapids native, was a member of the Minneapolis Green Mill J-Wings hockey team which defeated the Detroit Raiders 3-1 recently at the Senior U.S. National Tournament in FondDuLac, Wis.
April 16, 1997-Freshman Kelly Kirwin of Grand Rapids, a freshman on the Wake Forest University women’s golf team, started the season by playing in the Duke Spring Invitational where she finished 35th.
April 16, 1997-Grand Rapids curlers Carol Crippa and Karen Bailey came within a stone’s throw of winning the championship event of the U.S. Women’s Curling Association Bonspiel, losing on the last rock in the event which was conducted in Milwaukee, Wis.
April 16, 1997-Greenway won the boys’ competition and Deer River won the girls’ team competition in the Deer River Frozen Tundra Meet.
April 16, 1997-The Hill City softball team beat Cromwell 12-11 as Diane Leonard was winning pitcher and Erion Opheim led the offense. The Hornet baseball team lost to Cromwell 11-9 despite a grand slam home run by the Hornets’ Randy Hilton.
50 Years Ago
April 13, 1972-Top bowlers in area leagues were Diane Corcoran, Gerry Lowe, Pat Bailey, Al Sharbonda0 and Etta Jane Flohaug.
April 13, 1972-Three Grand Rapids Junior bowlers, winners in the local competition, will compete in the state tournament in Minneapolis. They are Cary Casio, Dan Ross and Eileen Erickson.
April 13, 1972-Former Grand Rapids High School and Itasca State Junior College wrestler Tom Brock earned a varsity letter at the University of Minnesota-Morris.
April 13, 1972-A Grand Rapids basketball team lost a 41-36 overtime decision to Bagley in the AWANA Boys Club Regional Tournament at Cass Lake. Jim Peterson and Brian Anderson of Grand Rapids were named to the all-tournament team.
April 17, 1972-Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Lonnie Warwick will speak at the Grand Rapids Sports Boosters Club Lettermen’s Banquet at the Rainbow Gold Room.
April 17, 1972-Top area bowlers in leagues were Ruth Acheson, Joan Anderson, and Warren Kirsch.
April 17, 1972-Coach Mike Nielsen’s Grand Rapids High School track and field team placed fifth out of 16 teams at the Packy Pacquett Meet at Superior, Wis. Distances were unusual because events were held indoors. Al Waller finished second in the 40-yard high hurdles and third in the 40-yard low hurdles for the Indians. Ron Campbell was second in the mile and Pat Wiswell was second in the pole vault. Joe Pollard and Curt Ruschmeyer shared fifth place in the high jump.
60 Years Ago
April 12, 1962-Husky Tom Drazenovich, Nashwauk High School’s All-State fullback, has been named to the Sporting News and the Wigwam Wisemen of America All-American High School Football Team. Drazenovich scored 160 points last fall for the Colts and made a total of 378 in three seasons to earn recognition as one of the top prospects in the state. He will leave May 12 by jet plane for Dallas, Texas, for five days of practice before a game in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tom plans to attend the University of Minnesota where he hopes to achieve his boyhood dream of playing for the Gophers.
April 12, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were Emogean Cheney, Robert Hagy, Leona Hannula, L. Michels, W. Puro, F. Gurard, R. Mohler, J. Goodale, and L. Jensen.
April 16, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were Charlotte Dudley, P. Libbey, J. Rosato, Carolyn Jondreau, Gerry King, Jane Forneris, Wanda Smith, Gloria Brink, R. Hollom, B. Bowman, and T. Sturk.
April 16, 1962-Robert E. Legore, a 1957 graduate of Grand Rapids High School, serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Cowell at the Long Beach Naval Base in California, is a member of the “Untouchables” flag football team and is recognized as the top team in the area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.