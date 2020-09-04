10 Years Ago
Aug. 15, 2010-Ski jumper Hana Schrock, 9, brought home a gold and silver medal at the Springer Tournament at the Utah Olympic Park in Park City, Utah.
Aug. 15, 2010-Grady Anderson was the overall winner of the Tall Timber Days 5K Race in a time of 16 minutes and seconds. Kelsey Magnuson was the top female finisher in a time of 19:07..
Aug. 18, 2010-Captain Phil Carlson of Grand Rapids caught a monster halibut that was 430 pounds and 91.5 inches long, close to an Alaskan record.
Aug. 18, 2010-The Ottawa Senators announced that the club has named Kurt Kleinendorst, a Grand Rapids native, as head coach of its American Hockey League affiliate, the Binghamton Senators.
25 Years Ago
Aug. 13, 1995-The Itasca Junior Little League baseball team had a storybook season come to an end by placing second in the Regional Junior Little League Tournament in Milwaukee, Wis. The local team played four games which included the top teams from Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota. Members of the team, coached by Gene Eklin and Sam Gebhart, are Nathan Moran, Matt Fiala, Jared Eklin, Mike Doyle, Casey Rutherford, Phil Holte, Nathan Coleman, Todd Snow, Tim Gillson, Randy Greniger, Ryan Sutherland, Derek Johnson, and Mike Gebhart.
Aug. 13, 1995-The Pokegama Golf Course Junior girls team captured the state championship at the Minnesota Golf Association Junior Championships in Cambridge. The three-member Grand Rapids team was made up of Kelly Kirwin, Christina Ley and Jodi Pollard. The Pokegama boys team placed fourth and consisted of Mike Christensen, Dan Schipper, Jeff Wagner and Zach Dagel.
Aug. 13, 1995-Joel Goeden and Chris Moen of Grand Rapids gained All-American honors at the prestigious Junior National Greco-Roman Championships at Fargo, N.D. Moen was fourth at 168 pounds while Goeden was third at 178 pounds.
Aug. 13, 1995-In his first season of shooting competitively, Adam Cook of Deer River has been successful in all three of the major shoots he has attended this summer.
Aug. 13, 1995-The Mike’s of Bovey baseball team was eliminated from the Region 13C Baseball Tournament by losing two consecutive games at Marble. Mike’s lost 6-2 to the Cass Lake Reds and then was thumped 13-7 by the Swatara Skeeters.
Aug. 16, 1995-A ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the new Alborn Trail, which travels 41 miles from Pengilly to Alborn, was conducted in Pengilly.
Aug. 16, 1995-Dignitaries present at the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic at Pokegama Golf Course were Ted Brill, Cal Marvin, Dave Langevin, Roger Christian, Connie Pleban, Billy Christian, John Mayasich, Herb Brooks, Tom Micheletti, Walter Bush and Don Clark.
Aug. 16, 1995-The Outlaws, sponsored by Arrow Sport and the 4th Street Station, became champions of the 21-team district tournament in Hibbing. Leading the way were Jeff Arvenson, Kelly Flohaug, Chad Holm, Brian Hanson, Vernon Schroeder, Craig Perat
see history, a10
history
from page 9a
alo, Chuck Schafer, Jon Scherf, Scott Johnson, and Duane Kilde.
Aug. 16, 1995-Aaron Miskovich, who will be a junior this fall at Grand Rapids High School, is back from Japan after recently competing for the U.S. Select 17 hockey team in the world championships tournament.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 17, 1970-Low scorer for the week in Pokegama Men’s Golf Club competition was Kermit Matyas with a 35. Other top scores were by T. Caucci, 36, A. Kosak, J. Christianson and R. Carlson, all with 38, and B. Shaw and J. Kosak, both with 39.
Aug. 17, 1970-The Grand Rapids Eagles baseball team smashed Babbitt 14-1 in playoff action. Rich Ollila was winning pitcher while Don Anderson hit three home runs. In addition, both Bob Streetar and Len Mutchler had two home runs..
Aug. 17, 1970-Gene Peroceschi of Hibbing was a double winner in the Super Stock class at the Grand Rapids Speedway.
Aug. 17, 1970-Mrs. Ted Pennala in a close match defeated Mrs. A.J. Kaatiala for the Pokegama Women’s Golf Association 1970 tournament championship.
Aug. 20, 1970-Save Minnesota Deer declared that “we think it is regrettable that there is a deer season in Itasca County this year.” David C. Shaw, president of the group which promoted legislation for deer habitat improvement, said that there should be legislative action to allow the Conservation Department to restrict the number of hunters in areas where hunting pressure is a factor in a declining deer herd.
Aug. 20, 1970-Shooters getting perfect 25s at the Grand Rapids Gun Club were Jim Luthen, Gary Akre, Dick Sturk, Ken O’Konek, Clayton Rabey, Earl Hinegardner, Marvin Mitchell, Walt Smith and Brad Aimonetti.
Aug. 20, 1970-In fastpitch softball action, Lee’s North Star beat Village Inn while Ray’s Sport and Cycle topped the Merchants.
