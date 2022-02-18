25 Years Ago
Jan. 26, 1997-The Rapids girls Nordic ski team was second in the Grand Rapids Invitational and was led by Deb Ralston and Toni McKnight. The boys team was fourth.
Jan. 26, 1997-The Rapids girls gymnastics team beat Hibbing and accumulated 134.025 points. Missy Hughes of the Thunderhawks won the all-around.
Jan. 26, 1997-The Rapids wrestling team tipped Virginia 38-29 as Josh Goeden, Jason Lachowitzer, Luke Johnson, John Erickson and Wayne LaMont all recorded pins.
Jan. 26, 1997-Hibbing tipped the Rapids boys swimming team 98-88. Eric Sutherland, Jeremy Bundermann and Randy Lantinen all won individual events.
Jan. 26, 1997-In area girls basketball action, Deer River downed Littlefork-Big Falls 62-40 as Autumn Dahlberg scored 15 points. Bigfork beat Northome 53-44 led by Aarin Ortman’s 13 points. Northland-Remer stopped Pequot Lakes 62-52 as Mia Peterson had 21 points and Steph Bright had 18. Northland-Remer also beat Bigfork 47-26 as Peterson had 16 points. Diane Marthaler had 10 points for Bigfork. Nashwauk-Keewatin topped Hill City 55-21 as Sally Eckstrom scored 10 points.
Jan. 26, 1997-In area boys basketball play, Deer River topped Blackduck 78-52 as Steve Gilbert scored 18 points. The Chief Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig team downed Hill City as Bryan Wakonabo scored 20 points and Fabian Wind had 17. Joe Watkins scored 23 for the Hornets. Bigfork nipped Littlefork-Big Falls 55-52 as Paul Kocian scored 22 points. Deer River downed Northland-Remer 68-39 as Josh Tupper scored 13 points. Bigfork ripped Hill City 95-29 as Kocian and Zach Rahier both scored 20. Hibbing downed Greenway 68-54 as Jeff Doughty had 25 for the Raiders. Mesabi East thrashed Nashwauk-Keewatin 85-49 as Dan Randall had 23 points for the Spartans. Greenway beat Mr. Iron-Buhl 71-64 as Doughty scored 36 points and Tony Venditto added 15.
Jan. 29, 1997-The Grand Rapids boys basketball game against Hibbing got off to a bang. A bleacher in the gymnasium let loose just minutes before the tip-off, dropping seven people from Hibbing to the ground, about eight feet below. No one was injured.
Jan. 29, 1997-The Rapids boys basketball team improved to 14-0 with victories over Hibbing and Duluth Denfeld. Dusty Rychart, senior star forward, thrilled the crowd when he set the all-time scoring record for basketball at Grand Rapids High School.
Jan. 29, 1997-The Rapids wrestling team pasted Hibbing but suffered losses to powerful teams from St. Francis and Osseo.
Jan. 29, 1997-The Rapids girls basketball team lost to Little Falls 54-53 despite 14 points from the Thunderhawks’ Kim Toewe.
Jan. 29, 1997-The Rapids hockey team lost to Moorhead 9-2 with Reed Larson and Sam Johnson scoring the Rapids goals. The Thunderhawks also lost to Duluth East 5-2 despite goals from Marcus Peters and Larson.
Jan. 29, 1997-Hibbing tipped the Greenway hockey team 3-2. Matt Troumbly and Brian Schuster scored for the Raiders.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 27, 1972-The Rapids basketball team improved to 11-1 on the season with a 84-62 win over Deer River. Ross Petersen had 30 points for the Indians while Dale Heffron added 16. Doug Peterson had 16 points for the Warriors.
Jan. 27, 1972-The Deer River basketball team topped Bigfork 74-67. Dale Hedquist had 23 points and 21 rebounds for the Warriors while Doug Peterson scored 24. Dale Schall had 22 points for the Huskies and George Schindler added 15.
Jan. 27, 1972-The Rapids skiers won slalom, giant slalom, girls slalom and cross country in a four-team meet in Bemidji. Glen Erickson won individual honors in both slalom and giant slalom. Denise Yelle won the girls slalom and Mike Schack took first in cross country.
Jan. 27, 1972-The Itasca Community College hockey team took down Hibbing 8-4. Tom Tervo and Bob Prestidge both scored two goals while Tom Robillard, Butch Butler, Gene Gustason, and Ken Lawson all had one.
Jan. 27, 1972-Top players of the week for Rapids youth basketball were Steve Maasch, Greg Johnson, Jim Peterson, Craig Gilbertson, Richard Aune, Mike Portugue, Kevin Kellen, David Stanelle, Roger Bishop and Scott Sarkela.
Jan. 31, 1972-The Rapids ski team placed third in the IRC Meet. Casey Mahon of Rapids was first in individual standings in cross country.
Jan. 31, 1972-The Rapids gymnastics team beat Moorhead 105.25 to 81.30. Standing out for the Indians were Bruce Anderson, Jim Johnson, Dave Zaffke, Bill Bennett, and Jim Wilson.
Jan. 31, 1972-The Rapids wrestling team defeated Crosby-Ironton and Brainerd to improve to 10-1 on the season. Crowned king and queen of the Wrestling Fans Club were Mrs. Gene Brehmer and Bob Baker, both of Cohasset.
Jan. 31, 1972-The Rapids hockey team beat Hibbing 5-4 as Jim Stacklie scored with 1:14 left. Mike Newton had two goals while Wayne Madson and Greg Stanley both had one. The Indians also pounded Ely 11-0 as Newton had the hat trick.
Jan. 31, 1972-The Nashwauk-Keewatin basketball team beat Bigfork 60-55 as Bob Bolf scored 16 points. George Schindler had 18 for Bigfork.
Jan. 31, 1972-The Rapids basketball team took down Virginia 83-58. Chip Wagner had 22 points for the Indians while Dale Heffron had 20 and Ross Petersen added 17. Pat Foschi had 16 for the Blue Devils.
60 Years Ago
Jan. 25, 1962-In Grand Rapids youth hockey, in the Cadet Division Kiwanis beat Leitch Sheet Metal 2-0 on goals from Kevin Kent and Ed Harwood. Firemen beat Grand Rapids Loan 4-1 as Chopp had two goals and an assist. In the Pony Division, Eagles beat Rotary 3-1 as Ronnie Rassmussen scored twice. Grand Rapids State Bank beat Clay’s 3-1 as Stacklie scored two goals. In the Pee Wee Division, Itasca Heating/Rapids Electric topped Lions 3-1 as Mike Rassmussen had two goals. Mager’s Music downed Rapids Flour and Feed 7-1 as David Christy scored five goals.
Jan. 25, 1962-The Grand Rapids Bruins hockey team lost to Hibbing 6-5. The team has added Bill Olson, former Grand Rapids High School and Itasca Junior College gridder and hockey player.
Jan. 25, 1962-Ely bowlers won the team championship at an Eighth District American Legion Tournament in Grand Rapids.
Jan. 25, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were by Marjorie Bass, C. Jelinek, W. Herschbach, E. Jokinen, Bill Wirtanen, and Z. Kukuk.
Jan. 25, 1962-Dates for the Itasca County Basketball League Tournament were set for Feb. 24-25.
Jan. 25, 1962-The Rapids wrestling team downed Greenway 35-13. Getting wins for the Indians were Morency, Hoard, Kuusinen, O’Brien, Rajala, Graff, Jerry Beier, Jim Beier, and Fitzgerald. Winning matches for the Raiders were Saarela, Ritter and Wilson. Rapids also beat Park Rapids 35-11.
Jan. 25, 1962-Former Grand Rapids star athlete Jim Malmquist was hired away from Texas Lutheran College to be the new athletic director and football coach at Augustana College in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Jan. 29, 1962-Virginia tipped the Rapids basketball team 71-69 in overtime. Urick had 24 points for the Blue Devils while Ray Tomberlin had 27 for the Indians and Jere Mossier added 15. The Indians also beat Bigfork 54-47 as John Martinetto scored 16 points. Eliason had 14 for the Huskies.
Jan. 29, 1962-Coach Tom Mahto of Deer River has entered a team of seven in the Region 6 Golden Gloves Tournament at Hibbing. In 1945, the coach won the Allied Olympic featherweight title in Rome and the Golden Gloves championship in 1939, 1940 and 1941. Members of the team include Dave Cronin, Cal Tervo, Ernest Bebeau, Tom Mayo, Doug Oothoudt, Robert King and Robert Jenkins.
Jan. 29, 1962-The consecutive dual match win string of the Rapids wrestling team was snapped at 29 when Brainerd topped the Indians 24-20. Winning bouts for Rapids were Don Kuusinen, John Johnson, Tom Rajala, Jerry Beier, and Jim Beier.
Jan. 29, 1962-The Rapids hockey team downed Babbitt 4-1. Gary Patten had two goals for the Indians while Jim Tulek and John Costello both had one. Rapids lost to Virginia 5-4. Patten scored the hat trick while Charles Christy also scored for Rapids.
Jan. 29, 1962-Nashwauk will bring a seasoned group of boxers to the Region 6 Golden Gloves Tournament at Hibbing. Members include Vern Parvi, Pete Parvi, Jack Benolken, Elroy Landela, Kenneth Smart Jr., Richard Bailey, Gary Darland, and Darlan Smart. Coach is Arnie Heyblom.
