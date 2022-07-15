25 Years Ago
May 11, 1997-The ICC softball team swept a doubleheader from Northland. Leading the way for the Vikings were Carrie Soderman, Christina Dake, Michelle Simmens, Amanda Longtin and Tara Heikkenen.
May 11, 1997-Itasca Freestyle Wrestling Club champions from the Regional Qualifier Tournament at Royalton are Quincy Osborn, Caleb Carlson and Josh Goeden. Phil Hendrickson was second and Chris Thompson placed third.
May 11, 1997-Kyle Roskoski took second in the Men’s C Division at the Minnesota State Singles Racquetball Tournament. Other local placers were Royal Slack and Bret Wagner.
May 11, 1997-The Northland-Remer girls team and the Deer River boys team were winners at the Northern Lakes Conference Meet.
May 11, 1997-In area baseball action, Roseau beat Deer River 8-2 despite three hits from the Warriors’ Kevin Fairbanks. Roseau also beat Nashwauk-Keewatin 7-2. The Spartans downed International Falls 11-4 as Justin Felty was winning pitcher and Eric Tessman and G.J. Rajkovich each had two hits. Greenway topped Duluth East 3-2 as Mike Stupar doubled in the winning run in the 13th inning. Adam Johnson and Mark Gibeau pitched for the Raiders. The Raiders also beat Chisholm 12-3 as Ted Yoder was winning pitcher and Perry Smiley had a grand slam home run. Greenway also downed Hill City 12-2 as Ryan Wright was winning pitcher and Josh Miskovich, Stupar and Smiley all had two hits. Nashwauk-Keewatin downed Chisholm 9-7 as Rajkovich was winning pitcher and Eric Gangl had three hits with a home run. Deer River topped Floodwood 3-1 as Fairbanks was winning pitcher and Lars Peterson had two hits.
May 11, 1997-In area softball play, Deer River beat Mt, Iron-Buhl 12-2 as Melissa Villeneuve was winning pitcher and Elissa Grossell and Mary Luko both had two hits. Deer River pounded Floodwood 15-1 as Janelle Piri was winning pitcher and Luko homered and drove in five runs. Hill City split a doubleheader from Carlton-Wrenshall. The Hornets also topped Pequot Lakes 19-17 as Tifany Villebro was winning pitcher and Alaina Burt was 5-for-5 with two triples and Diane Leonard had a home run. Greenway pounded Hill City 11-1 as Abbie Feldt pitched a five-hitter. Amy Johnson and Jill Barle both had three RBIs.
May 14, 1997-The Rapids softball team lost four one-run games and lost the services of star senior shortstop Heidi Madsen for the season with a broken collarbone.
May 14, 1997-The ICC baseball team placed second in the Region XIII Tournament. It won three times but lost to three-time champion Madison Tech to finish second. Standing out for the Vikings were Roger Wuertz, Clint Gustafson, Dale Dingman, Ryan Longtin, Jon Cleveland and Scott Marquardt.
May 14, 1997-The Rapids baseball team defeated Greenway 8-4. Gary Dick had a home run and three RBIs for the Thunderhawks while Mike Honkanen and Danny Persons also had good games and Marc Lane was the winning pitcher while Ted Yoder took the loss. Dave Nikkel drove in the winning run.
May 14, 1997-The Rapids girls track and field team was fourth at the region True Team meet. The T’Hawks’ Veronica Sackett was first in the two-mile run, Aimee Ross won the triple jump, high jump and long jump.
50 Years Ago
May 11, 1972-The Rapids baseball team defeated Chisholm 8-7 as Mick Lucia was winning pitcher and Mike King had a home run. Lucia, Mike Johnson and Greg Schreader all had two hits. The Indians lost to Hibbing 2-0 as Jim Sandelin was winning pitcher and Brian McCauley took the loss. Rick Tintor had a home run for the Bluejackets.
May 11, 1972-The Rapids track and field team was second to International Falls in a triangular in Hibbing. Winning events for the Indians were Al Waller in both hurdling events and Ron Campbell was first in the mile run.
May 11, 1972-State champions from the Grand Rapids Rangers Judo School were Cheryl Guerard. Nancy Jaeger, Larry Bendix, Lenny Hill and Greg Jordan.
May 11, 1972-Sports director Marsh Nelson of KDAL-TV will be the chief speaker at the annual athletic banquet sponsored by the Bigfork Lions Club.
May 15, 1972-The Rapids baseball team tipped Nashwauk-Keewatin 2-1 as Brian McCauley was winning pitcher and Mick Lucia drove in the winning run.
May 15, 1972-The Rapids track and field team placed second in the Taconite Classic at Hoyt Lakes. Al Waller, Pat Wiswell and Carl Schirmer stood out.
60 Years Ago
May 10, 1962-Hibbing won a four-team golf meet at Swan Lake. Kinney of Hibbing was medalist while Zagar of Greenway was second. Top golfers for Rapids were Bill Carlson and Don Fraser.
May 10, 1962-Nashwauk pounded the Rapids baseball team 15-4 as Pat Patten was losing pitcher. Rapids also lost to Virginia 14-2 as Bill Lesar was losing pitcher.
May 14, 1962-The Rapids golf team competed in meets in Bemidji and Virginia. Top golfers for the Indians were Bill Carlson, Don Fraser and Terry McArdle.
May 14, 1962-The Rapids track and field team placed third in an Iron Range Conference meet at Hibbing. Paul Schendel won the broad jump while Bill Beasley was third, and Tom Rajala tied for first in the pole vault.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.