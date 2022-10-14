25 Years Ago
Sept. 7, 1997-The Rapids volleyball team, in search of its third straight section championship, lost to tough Hibbing in three games. Aimee Ross and Karen ZumAllen led the Thunderhawks.
Sept. 7, 1997-In its inaugural game at the high school level, the Rapids boys soccer team downed Hibbing 3-1. Edmar Carvalho, a foreign exchange student from Brazil, has the distinction of scoring the first varsity goal. Also scoring for Rapids were Ryan Lahti and Tim Clafton. Matt Carlson was in the nets.
Sept. 7, 1997-Senior tailback Rob Hurst scored on two long touchdown runs in the fourth quarter overcame a deficit to beat Bemidji 20-13.
Sept. 7, 1997-Hibbing tipped the Rapids girls soccer team 1-0 in its first ever varsity game.
Sept. 7, 1997-In area volleyball action, Deer River downed McGregor 3-0 led by Ronnie Brown, Nika Stayline and Angie Seelye. Greenway topped Chisholm 3-1 and was led by Rachel Kyllander, Dani Gross and Holly Saccoman.
Sept. 7, 1997-Goaltender Adam Hauser of Bovey is a member of the U.S. National Under 18 Red Hockey Team. He elected to play for the national team in lieu of his senior season at Greenway High School.
Sept. 7, 1997-In area football play, Deer River ripped Mt. Iron-Buhl 61-0. Justin Isaacs, Quinn Hastie and Paul Erola. Cook County beat Nashwauk-Keewatin 56-0. Babbitt-Embarrass stopped Bigfork 45-7 as Josh Powell had the Huskies’ only touchdown. Hill City topped LaPorte 28-14 as Micky Hilton scored two touchdowns and Richie Kingsley and Steve St. Martin each had one. Greenway blanked Eveleth-Gilbert 34-0.
Sept. 7, 1997-Winners in the area fishing contest for the week were Matt Cheney, Grand Rapids, 6-9 largemouth bass from Smith Lake, Richard Winn, Greensboro, N.C., 9-2 walleye from Spider Lake, Mark Ostby, Eden Prairie, 15-3 northern from Little Sugar Lake, Jim Parker, Fowler, Ind., 1-8 crappie from Little Sand Lake, Alan Dale Seeley, Grand Rapids, 1-3 sunfish from Blue Lake, and Jeremy Michels, Grand Rapids, 4-2 smallmouth bass from Deer Lake.
Sept. 10, 1997-The Rapids volleyball team beat Cloquet 3-0. Aimee Ross, Karen ZumAllen and Jenna Webb led the way.
Sept. 10, 1997-Minnesota West defeated the Itasca football team on a late touchdown pass. Clint Zimpel, Randy Kaminski and Dave Anderson led the Vikings.
Sept. 10, 1997-The Rapids boys soccer team tied Duluth Marshall 1-1 as Matt Bothma scored the lone T’Hawk goal.
Sept. 10, 1997-In a cross country invitational in Bemidji, the Rapids girls team was first and the boys team placed third. Veronica Sackett of the Thunderhawks won the girls race while Rachel Sackett, Ann Marie Gorath, Stephanie Scally and Louise Miltich all finished in the top 10. In the boys race, Rapids’ Nathan Coleman was third while Josh Edwards also finished in the top 10.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 7, 1972-Larry Kaczor of Bigfork won the all-around trophy at the first Cherry Area Fair and Rodeo, taking first in both bareback and bull riding.
Sept. 7, 1972-Winners in the last racing action in Grand Rapids for the season were Larry Rosette, John Schultz, Jeff Bachke, Steve Carron, Bill Shannon and Pam Knight in the Powder Puff race.
Sept. 7, 1972-Hitting 50 straight at the Grand Rapids Gun Club were Jerry Washburn and Art Mariska.
Sept. 11, 1972-The Moorhead State freshman team tipped Itasca State Junior College 28-27 in football action. Dale Gillson scored two touchdowns for the Vikings while Bill Daigle and Charlie Warrath each had one.
Sept. 11, 1972-The Rapids cross country team placed seventh out of 15 teams at an invitational in Superior, Wis. The Indians’ Ron Campbell placed third in the race.
Sept. 11, 1972-Winners in the local fishing contest for the week were Mrs. F.J. Hullett, Northfield, 9-4 walleye from Big Cutfoot Sioux Lake, Mrs. Ronald Poole, Eveleth, 14-12 northern from Sand Lake, Barry Hastings, Brownwood, Texas, 29-14 muskie from Big Winnie, Scott Holmes, Stretor, Ill., 5-2 largemouth bass from the Mississippi River, Jim LaPlant, Grand Rapids, 5-6 smallmouth bass from Pokegama Lake, Steve Neveau, Chicago, 2-9 crappie from Birds Eye Lake, and Irvin Stram, Grand Rapids, 6-2 rainbow trout from Erskine Lake.
Sept. 11, 1972-Eveleth defeated the Rapids football team 30-13. Don “Rock” Doyle returned a fumble for a touchdown while Al Waller broke free on an 85-yard touchdown run for Rapids.
Sept. 11, 1972-In football action, Aurora-Hoyt Lakes blanked Greenway 21-0. Deer River ran over Buhl 41-7. Steve Rodriquez scored three touchdowns for the Warriors while Randy Harwood had two.
60 Years Ago
Sept. 6, 1962-Big fish entered in the local fishing contest were by Mrs. Montgomery Clark, Emmons, Minn., 41-0 muskie from Leech Lake, Warren Bridges, Federal Dam, 14-8 northern from Leech Lake, and Swen Maki, Hibbing, 7-6 walleye from King Lake.
Sept. 6, 1962-Winners in the final stock car races of the season were Bob Percy, Gene Erven, Roger Kackley, and Wayne Roberts.
Sept. 6, 1962-In football action, Bigfork downed Babbitt 32-12 as Dennis Gross and Floyd Johnson led the way. Newly-formed Nashwauk-Keewatin beat Deer River 14-0.
Sept. 6, 1962-East End Tavern won the championship of the Fun For All Softball League. Players on the championship team include Tim Sullivan, Wayne Schumacher, Mike Meier, Bill Olson, Paul Smith, Jim Miller, Terry Holum, Larry Holum, Ray Hernesman, Jim Hernesman, Frank Anderson, Denny Haglee, Bob Pertlicek, Jerry Jahn and Charlie Bongo.
Sept. 6, 1962-Taconite’s rampaging East Itasca League champions set what is reportedly an all-time state baseball tournament with three home runs in a single inning while humbling unbeaten St. Cloud Moose 19-2. Hitting home runs in the inning were John Kearney, Jim Stoll and Keith Tok. Gary Ahlgren had three hits and Dick Moore of Cohasset was the winning pitcher.
Sept. 10, 1962-Taconite lost a pair of tight ball games to be eliminated from the state baseball tournament. It lost to Springfield 2-1 and to Little Falls 2-1.
Sept. 10, 1962-Paul Schendel ran for two touchdowns to lead the Rapids football team to a 13-0 victory over Aurora-Hoyt Lakes.
