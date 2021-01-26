25 Years Ago
Dec. 31, 1995-The Rapids girls Alpine ski team placed first in the Brainerd Invite while the boys team was third. Sarah Soltys of the T’Hawks was first overall in the girls’ competition while Sarah Christy was third. Ryan Longtin led the boys team with a seventh place finish.
Dec. 31, 1995-The Rapids hockey team beat Osseo 6-3 as Joe Melquist scored twice and they also whipped Grand Forks Central 4-2 as Reed Larson led the way.
Dec. 31, 1995-The Rapids girls basketball team lost to Park Center 64-51 but then beat the Minnesota Academy for the Deaf 62-53.
Dec. 31, 1995-The Rapids boys basketball team beat Chisago Lakes 58-53 as Mason Pender scored 18 points. The Thunderhawks also downed Fort William 65-44 as Dusty Rychart scored 27 points.
Dec. 31, 1995-The Greenway hockey team ripped St. Paul Sibley 6-2 as D.J. Hill scored twice.
Dec. 31, 1995-The nation’s fifth-ranked Division I wrestling program visits Grand Rapids as the Minnesota Golden Gophers meet the University of North Dakota as part of a promotional showcase event for wrestling in the state of Minnesota.
Jan. 3, 1996-The Rapids wrestling team finished second to Bemidji in the Nalan Invitational. Jon Lachowitzer of the T’Hawks was named the Outstanding Wrestler. Joel Goeden of Rapids also captured an individual title.
Jan. 3, 1996-The Rapids girls Nordic ski team upset Duluth East at the Brainerd/French Rapids Invite. Deb Ralston was Rapids’ top skier in sixth place while BethAnn Ellingson was eighth. The boys team was fifth with Paul Eckert placing 20th.
Jan. 3, 1996-The Rapids hockey team made it a clean sweep in the Iron Range Classic with a 5-1 win over Lakeville. Aaron Miskovich recorded a hat trick for the Thunderhawks.
Jan. 3, 1996-Cloquet beat the Rapids boys basketball team 60-43. Mason Pender led the T’Hawks with 11 points.
Jan. 3, 1996-In area boys basketball action, Tower-Soudan beat Deer River 68-61 despite 26 points from Mike Cowan and 22 from Joe Olson for the Warriors. Cook beat Greenway 58-51 as Ryan Wright had 12 points for the Raiders. In the Floodwood Tournament, Hill City lost to Cotton 73-58 despite 24 points from the Hornets’ Mitch Watkins and 19 from Eric Crane. The Hornets then beat Babbitt-Embarrass 61-59 as Watkins scored 23 points. In the Hibbing Tournament, Hibbing beat Nashwauk-Keewatin 93-43 as Jason Garr had 20 points for the Spartans. Sauk Rapids stopped Bigfork 58-54 as Josh Lamppa had 14 points for the Huskies. Bigfork beat International Falls 78-49 as Noah Rounds and Josh Powell both scored 19 points and it downed Virginia 64-42 as Lamppa scored 27 points.
Jan. 3, 1996-In girls basketball action, Hibbing downed Bigfork 51-27, but the Huskies rebounded with a 38-36 win over Cambridge led by Diane Marthaler with 15 points.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 4, 1971-Ken Tinquist, former Grand Rapids High School standout, is making believers out of North Dakota State University wrestling opponents. He is labeled by his coach as the “best all-around wrestler he has ever coached.”
Jan. 4, 1971-The Itasca hockey team lost to Rainy River 7-4.
Jan. 4, 1971-The Rapids basketball team beat Deer River 88-59 as Ross Peterson scored 20 points and John King and Paul Miltich both scored 19. Dale Hedquist had 15 for the Warriors.
60 Years Ago
Jan. 2, 1961-Tom Slechta speared a 35-pound, 8-ounce northern pike in Bass Lake. It’s the largest northern reported by a spearer or angler in this area.
Jan. 2, 1961-Coach Myron Roswold’s fast-improving hockey team lost to Hibbing 1-0 and defeated Cloquet 2-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.