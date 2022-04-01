25 Years Ago
March 2, 1997-Grand Rapids musher Dan Bergerson finished off a successful season of sled dog racing as he captured first in both the U.P. Midnight Run in Michigan and the Madelin Island Sled Dog Race.
March 2, 1997-The Rapids boys basketball team improved to 18-1 as it ripped Little Falls 77-46. Eric Engesser led the way with 14 points.
March 2, 1997-In girls basketball playoff action, Cook beat Nashwauk-Keewatin 72-26 despite eight points from Sally Eckstrom of the Spartans. Aitkin topped Greenway 59-35 as Tiffany Hill had nine points for the Raiders. Pequot Lakes topped Deer River 72-60 despite 12 points from the Warriors’ Tara Novak and Sarah Ojanen. Breckenridge beat Northland-Remer 49-39 despite 10 points from the Eagles’ Mia Peterson.
March 2, 1997-The Locker Room Rink Rats from Coleraine won the Grand Rapids Recreation Department boot hockey tournament. Members of the team include Scott Newton, Rob Cogswell, Steve Maki, Rocky Goggleye, Jim Breen, Doug Cogswell, Ron Gangl, Mike Vekich, Pete Giving, Dale Giving, Tom Savaloja, Gabe Troumbly, Jeff Nyberg and Mike Kalisch.
March 2, 1997-Greenway graduate Kelly Stephens, a forward for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire hockey team, was named the team’s Player of the Week.
March 6, 1997-The ICC hockey team finished second in the nation. Leading the way for the Vikings were Dave Murray, Travis Obrycki, Steve Maki, D.J. Hill, Darren Kennedy and Jason Beyer,
March 6, 1997-The Rapids girls basketball team advanced to the finals of the Section 8AAAA Girls Basketball Tournament with a tight 36-33 win over St. Cloud Tech. Jenny MacKay led the Thunderhawks with 13 points.
March 6, 1997-In playoff boys basketball action, Nashwauk-Keewatin lost to Toivola-Meadowlands 56-52 despite 19 points from the Spartans’ Tom Salmi. Crosby-Ironton defeated Deer River 61-40 as Scott Brown had 16 points for the Warriors.
March 6, 1997-The Rapids 19U girls hockey team defeated Proctor for the state championship. Members of the team are Shyla Wilson, Becky Neitzke, Nissa McDonald, Katie Perrott, Stacy Troumbly, Christina Patterson, Kara Smiley, Jessica Vonderlieth, Tiffany Petermeier, Hollie Sjostrand, Kelly Sherman, Jessica Clark, Nicole Birch, Cory Ivanca, Jenny Rothstein and Keely Bastle. Coaches are Dan Petermeier and Paul Clafton and the team is sponsored by Tom Clusiau’s Sales and Service.
March 6, 1997-Dwight Ballou of the ICC wrestling team finished third in the nation and earned All-American honors.
March 6, 1997-Aaron Miskovich of Grand Rapids and Adam Hauser of Greenway were named to the All-State Hockey First Team. Other First Team members include Johny Pohl of Red Wing, Matt Leimbeck of Rochester Mayo, Dan Carlson, Edina, Dylan Mills, Duluth East, and Marc Ranfrantz, Rochester Mayo. Receiving honorable mention were Paul Koski and Brian Schuster of Greenway.
March 6, 1997-Ben Dixon of the Rapids wrestling team placed fifth at the state tournament.
March 6, 1997-The Sawmill Inn Peewee A hockey team is off to the state tournament. Members of the team include Chris Norby, Leif Knutson, Nick Hiipakka, Steve Wagner, Dave Neitzke, Walt Frizzell, Alex Goligoski, Brian Wickstrom, Bryan Nikkel, Mike LaZalla, Andy Lick, Luke Prokop, Brandon Hager, Mike Glorvigen, Andy Parr, Gene Grell and Scott Wopata. The team is coached by Tom Lagergren and Todd Peart.
March 6, 1997-The Rapids boys basketball team completed its most successful regular season ever as it downed Bemidji 55-49 to complete the regular season with a 21-1 record. Dusty Rychart had 25 points while Eric Engesser added 20. The T’Hawks also beat Proctor 65-40 as Rychart scored 19 and Ryan Burke added 16, and they beat Brainerd 67-62 behind 30 points from Rychart.
March 6, 1997-Josh Bobich, a member of the Rapids Nordic ski team, has been named the recipient of the AAA Award for Region 7AA.
March 6, 1997-The VFW Bantam A team from Rapids clinched the region title. Members of the team include Grant Clafton, Matt Almquist, Nathan Reilley, Tyler Hiipakka, Brent Reilley, Mike Dagel, Zach Nelson, Matt Johnson, Ryan Sutherland, Matt Miskovich, Ryan Davies, Mike Doyle, Ryan Dekich, Randy Greniger, Lewie Kellin, and Judd Welliver. Coaches are Doug and Dave Christy.
50 Years Ago
March 2, 1972-The Rapids hockey team beat Pete LoPresti and Eveleth 5-3. Mike Newton scored twice for the Indians while Wayne Madson, Doug Christy and Jim Stacklie all added a goal.
March 2, 1972-Ski jumper Jim Maki of Coleraine placed first in Class B at Westby, Wis., and he placed first the following week in Iron Mountain, Mich. Ha also placed first in tournaments in Fond du Lac and Coleraine.
March 2, 1972-Brainerd defeated the Rapids basketball team 78l-67 for the Indians’ second loss of the season. Dale Heffron had 20 points for Rapids while Ross Petersen added 18.
March 2, 1972-The Rapids hockey team pounded Morgan Park 11-1 as Wane Madson and Jim Stacklie scored hat tricks.
March 6, 1972-The Rapids hockey team lost to International Falls 5-1 in the Region 7 championship game. Doug Christy scored the lone Indians goal.
March 6, 1972-Ken Lawson scored four times in the third period to lead the Itasca Junior College hockey team to a state championship with an 11-2 whipping of Rainy River. Lawson was named MVP of the tournament while the Vikings’ Ed Chopp was named the top defenseman and Vern Nelson the top goaltender.
March 6, 1972-The Rapids hockey team earned its first-ever trip to the state tournament through the back door as Region 3 representative with a 4-1 win over East Grand Forks. Greg Stanley, Mike Newton, Doug Christy and Jim Stacklie scored the Indian goals and Dan Benzie was solid in the nets.
60 Years Ago
(There were pages missing in the March 1, 1962 edition).
March 1, 1962-The Mickey’s Cafe women’s bowling team took second at the second annual Range Lanes Women’s Invitational Handicap Bowling Tournament in Crosby. Members of the team are Mrs. Carl Manginen, Mrs. Leslie Warren, Mrs. A.R. Passard, Mrs. William Whirley and Mrs. Harold Jetland. In singles, Mrs. Eugene Fleming placed first.
March 1, 1962-East-end hockey teams won titles in every division of the Village VFW Hockey Competition. In the Peewee game, Christy had three goals for the winners while Bowman scoring the winning goal. Dishon had three goals for the losing team. In the Pony game, Ron Rassmussen had three goals while Riordan and Barker also stood out. In Cadet action, Chopp scored three goals to lead the winners.
March 1, 1962-Bigfork pulled the first upset of the District 28 Basketball Tournament with a 47-43 win over Nashwauk. Randy Rajala had 16 points for the Huskies while Steve Lolich had 22 points for Nashwauk. Greenway defeated Hill City 57-49 as Rich Hecomovich scored 24 points and Larry Unger scored 20. Bill Terebayza had 16 points for the Hornets.
March 1, 1962-Marble Twin Lakers captured the county basketball league tournament with a 111-66 victory over the Dutch Room of Grand Rapids. Marble will represent the district in the state tournament. An All-Star team was selected to play the champions in a preparatory game for the state event. Athletes are Delich and Hill of Lawrence Lake, Gustafson and Snyder of Bigfork, Mischke and Ron Card of Erickson Gas, Statema, Moore and Dahl of the Dutch Room, O’Neil and Lee of Air Force, and Benson and Quitney of Grand Rapids Teachers.
March 1, 1962-The Grand Rapids Bruins beat Crookston 9-8 and Taconite humbled Hibbing 4-2 for the right to enter the state amateur hockey tournament in Minneapolis. A two-game playoff will be held between the two teams for the Arrowhead League crown. Jack Williams scored in overtime to lead the Bruins to victory. Bob Bymark and Terry Holum both had two goals for Rapids.
March 5, 1962-The Greenway Bantam hockey team claimed the state championship. Robert Tok and Richard Antonovich were co-captains of the team.
March 5, 1962-Jim Beier at 154 pounds and Jerry Beier at 165 won individual state championships for the Rapids wrestling team. The squad finished in fourth place. Don Kuusinen placed fourth for the Indians.
March 5, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were Joan Horne, Wally Herschbach, Delores Morgan, Maxine Rajala, Marie James, Wanda Smith, Cy Peterson, P. Houwman, Evelyn Columbus, and Dee Romans.
March 5, 1962-The Taconite Hornets breezed to a 9-3 victory in the first of two championship playoff games with the Grand Rapids Bruins before a crowd of 1,100 in Coleraine.
March 5, 1962-Members of the Forest Lake Grade School champion basketball team are John Powers, Robert Camilli, Robert Bentz, Greg Cornell, Tony Young, Keith Newstrom, Dean Cheney, Richard Rushmeyer, John Freeman, Jerry Voltz, Dennis Swelland, and John Randall. Coach is Ken Mike.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.