25 Years Ago
June 30, 1996-Virginia’s Pi Peterson won the 14th annual Pokegama Women’s Golf Association Invitational. Joan Richardson of Grand Rapids was second.
June 30, 1996-Bob Kuschel and Travis Holte of the Rapids baseball team were named to the First Bank All-Tournament Baseball Team for their performances in the recently-completed state tournament.
June 30, 1996-Ninety boys basketball players in grades 2-9 participated in the seventh annual Grand Rapids Basketball Camp.
July 3, 1996-The Rapids Legion baseball team won the Grand Rapids Invitational in dramatic fashion when it defeated Northfield 6-5. Guy Clairmont singled in Jeff Wigfield with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Marc Lane was winning pitcher.
July 3, 1996-Joel Goeden of Grand Rapids is a member of Team Minnesota’s Junior Greco squad for USA Wrestling’s Asics Tiger Junior Nationals at Fargo, N.D.
July 3, 1996-Michelle Simmens of the Rapids softball team was named to the All-Area team.
50 Years Ago
July 1, 1971-Two driving teams from Explorer Post of Coleraine, competing in a road rally for the first time, captured first and second places in the 121-mile rally. Taking first place was driver Joe Haverkost, navigator Pat McMullen and observer John Heikkila. The second place team consisted of driver Terry Groshong, observer Tim Cass and navigator Dan Tarbuck.
July 1, 1971-Sue Barle of Coleraine has won her second straight Detroit Women’s Golf Association stroke play championship at the Beach Grove Country Club in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. She teaches school win Warren, Mich.
July 1, 1971-In county league baseball action, Spang swamped Swatara 23-5. Jack Burt was winning pitcher and Don Burt hit a home run. Clark Bailey was losing pitcher. Floodwood beat Warba 6-3 as Kevin Ringhofer was winning pitcher and Brad Billick took the loss. Blackberry tipped Splithand 2-1 as Gary Sutherland was winning pitcher and James Paul took the loss.
July 1, 1971-Clusiau’s is in first in the Grand Rapids Women’s Slow Pitch Softball League while Moose Club is in second. In men’s standings in the East Division, Rainbow is first followed by Ray’s Sport and Cycle. In the West Division, Dutch Room is in first followed by Leisure Hills.
July 5, 1971-Steve Carron was the eventual winner of a heat after five restarts in the Super Stock class at the Grand Rapids Speedway. Steve Buria won the other heat and Carron won the feature. Tom Carpenter won the first six-cylinder heat while Dan Clusiau won the second. The consolation win went to Bob Dethloff and Bill Matzdorf won the feature.
60 Years Ago
(Ed. note: Pages were missing from the June 29 edition.)
June 29, 1961-The Grand Rapids Braves ripped Hibbing 14-3 in five innings as Dick Moore scattered seven hits to get the win. Streetar had three hits with a home run while Sisler also had three hits. Bill Lesar and Moore both had two hits.
June 29, 1961-Tom Zwiener fired a round of 33 to top all golfers in league play at Pokegama Golf Course.
June 29, 1961-The Rapids Legion baseball team beat previously undefeated Coleraine 9-5. Ray Tomberlin had three hits for Rapids while Nellis added two. Chopp was winning pitcher. Wilson and Lothrop both had two hits for Coleraine.
June 29, 1961-In fastpitch softball, Bovey beat Blandin’s 13-11 as Ploof was winning pitcher and Whitted took the loss. Nashwauk downed the Dutch Room 7-1 as Sundvall was the winning pitcher and Gusse took the loss.
July 3, 1961-In Legion baseball action, Rapids pounded Nashwauk 12-1 as Rod Johnson was winning pitcher. Chopp had three hits for Rapids while Tomberlin, Lesar, Libbey and Johnson all had two hits. Coleraine beat Marble 7-2 as Jack Predovich and Jim Barle combined to pitch a no-hitter. Larry Unger was losing pitcher. Predovich and Barle each had two hits and Fondrulia had two RBIs.
