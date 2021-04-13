25 Years Ago
March 10, 1996-The Bigfork boys basketball team claimed the District 28A title with a 44-41 win over Chisholm. Noah Rounds had 16 points for the Huskies.
March 10, 1996-For the second year in a row, the Northland-Remer Lady Eagles advanced to the semifinals of the Section 7A Girls Basketball Tournament only to be defeated for the right to advance to the title game. Northland lost to Barnum 61-53 despite 19 points from Tracie Knapp and 18 from Mia Peterson.
March 10, 1996-Four area high school senior hockey players have been named to play in the Minnesota Great 68 High School Hockey Festival which was formerly known as the All-Star Maroon and Gold Series. They are goaltender Luke Schipper, defenseman Craig Pierce and forward Mike Christensen of Grand Rapids and forward D.J. Hill of Greenway.
March 10, 1996-The Rapids Junior Midget A hockey team earned a berth in the state tournament.
March 10, 1996-Named to the All-Section 7 Swimming Team from Rapids were Jeremy Bundermann, Marty Lantinen, Ryan Rothlisberger and Brian Dick.
March 10, 1996-Sarah Soltys of Grand Rapids has been named to the Minnesota All-State Alpine Ski Team.
March 13, 1996-The Rapids boys basketball team used a stifling defense to subdue Duluth Central by a 59-45 score to advance to the Section 7AA championship game. Mason Pender had 20 points for the Thunderhawks. It is the first section championship game appearance for Grand Rapids since 1972.
March 13, 1996-Don Lucia, a Grand Rapids native and head men’s hockey coach at Colorado College, has been named as the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Coach of the Year.
March 13, 1996-Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Coleraine has selected Gordon Skaar of Wyoming, Minn., as its first golf professional.
March 13, 1996-Greenway High School hockey coach Pat Guyer and Mike Randolph of Duluth East have been named Section 7AA Hockey Coaches of the Year.
March 13, 1996-The Bigfork boys basketball team finished its season at 23-2 as it fell to Cromwell 63-60 in the Section 7A championship game. Paul Kocian led the Huskies with 14 points.
50 Years Ago
March 11, 1971-Paul Town scored in the final seconds to give Duluth Denfeld a hard-earned 82-80 victory over Grand Rapids in the first round of the Region B Class AA Basketball Tournament. Paul Miltich and John King both scored 21 points for the Indians while George Jacobson added 15.
March 11, 1971-Greenway brought Hill City’s tournament hopes to an abrupt halt with a crushing 69-37 victory to claim the District 28 basketball crown. Paul Zagar had 17 points and Bob Partanen scored 16 for the Raiders while Dale Gillson had 10 for the Hornets. In previous games in the tournament, Nashwauk-Keewatin beat Buhl 60-58 for the consolation crown as Bob Bolf scored 18 points. Greenway beat Buhl 73-72 in two overtimes as Partanen scored 27 points and Zagar added 16. Hill City topped Nashwauk-Keewatin 63-61 as Gillson had 19 points and Paul McNeil had 17 for the Hornets. Mark Koprivec had 16 points for the Spartans.
March 11, 1971-Hill City’s surprising Hornets, runners up to Greenway for the District 28 basketball championship, placed Paul McNeil, Jim Barratto and Pete O’Fallon on the All-Tournament team. Greenway placed Bob Partanen and Paul Zagar. Other members are Pat Mlaker of Chisholm, Bob Bolf of Nashwauk-Keewatin and Dale Everett and Pete LaMoureau of Buhl.
March 15, 1971-Former Greenway hockey player Orrin Mangseth, now coach of the Eagle River hockey team in Wisconsin, coached the team to the state consolation championship.
60 Years Ago
March 9, 1961-The Deer River basketball team eliminated Hibbing from the District 28 Tournament by a 41-27 score as Terry Lindgren scored 19 points. Grand Rapids stopped Bigfork 74-55 as Ray Tomberlin scored 22 points. Jere Mossier scored 18 and Glen Harder added 15. Tim Bischoff had 21 points for the Huskies and John Gustafson added 18. Keewatin upset Nashwauk 53-49 while Chisholm pounded Greenway 99-62. Mickey Bonovich had 23 points for the Raiders.
March 9, 1961-Top bowlers in local leagues included R. O’Neill, L. Borsheim, Norma Bartell, Delores Romans, A. McDowell, Wanda Wilson, Maxine Rajala, Mary Williams, Jim Murphy, Ev Kent, Larry Allard, and Wanda Smith.
March 9, 1961-Coleraine skiers performed well at the 51st annual ski jumping tournament at Mt. Itasca in Coleraine. Taking second were Ray Haverkost and Dick Sobtzak. Gene Wilson was fourth in the Veterans Division while Jerry Drewes was fourth in the Junior Division. Bob Riley was fifth in the Veterans Division.
March 13, 1961-Al Legore with a core of 758 was top man at the Grand Rapids Archery Club weekly event.
March 13, 1961-Chisholm staged an incredible shooting performance to defeat a good Grand Rapids team 85-67 in tournament action. Ron Tomberlin had 21 points for the Indians while Ray Tomberlin tallied 18 and Jere Mossier had 16.
March 13, 1961-Itasca County athletes on the District 28 All-Tournament Basketball Team are Ray Tomberlin and Ron Tomberlin of Grand Rapids, Mickey Bonovich of Greenway and Ty Bischoff of Bigfork.
