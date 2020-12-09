10 Years Ago
Nov. 14, 2010-Freshman Solveig Viren of the Rapids girls swimming team set two section records and two Hibbing pool records and one long-standing Grand Rapids High School record in the Section 7A preliminaries.
Nov. 14, 2010-The ICC wrestling team opened the season at the Rochester open. Casey Williams of the Vikings claimed a championship.
Nov. 17, 2010-The Rapids girls swimming and diving team finished second in the Section 7A meet. Qualifying for state for the T’Hawks were Morgan Justus, Nicole Pardinas, Sydney Schlauderaff, Solveig Viren, Stef Rebro and Lyndsay Leingang.
Nov. 17, 2010-The best volleyball season in ICC history came to an end for the Vikings with a fourth place finish in the national tournament. Ashley Collman was named to the All-Tournament team.
Nov. 10, 2010-The ICC volleyball team is seeded fourth in the national volleyball tournament and the Vikings are ranked sixth in the nation.
25 Years Ago
Nov. 12, 1995-The Rapids volleyball team finished fourth in its first-ever state tournament..
Nov. 12, 1995-The Deer River football team exacted revenge on Becker in an 18-14 victory in the quarterfinals of the state Class B Football Tournament. Mike Fairbanks, Quinn Hastie and Joe Olson scored touchdowns for the Warriors.
Nov. 15, 1995-Duluth East won the section swim team title. The Rapids team placed eighth and did not qualify a swimmer for state.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 16, 1970-Minnesota’s controversial two-day deer season ended with early reports indicating comparatively few deer were taken.
Nov. 19, 1970-A two-day deer season designed to curtail the kill while allowing ardent hunters a chance to get into the woods apparently accomplished those aims. A telephone survey indicates about 18 percent success in this area.
Nov. 19, 1970-The Rapids basketball team returns three starters from last year in Ron Gauthier, John King and Paul Miltich. Others who will see action include Dale Heffron, Ross Peterson, George Jacobson, John Erickson and Reid Amborn.
Nov. 19, 1970-The Rapids wrestling team welcomed more than 60 candidates for the team. Big John Chatley will captain the team withe other veteran wrestlers including Dave Burt, Rich Clayton, Ken Whitted and Curt Johnson.
