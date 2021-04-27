25 Years Ago
March 31, 1996-Craig Pierce, senior defenseman for the Grand Rapids High School hockey team, has been chosen to represent the state of Minnesota in the Chicago Showcase.
March 31, 1996-Senior guard Mason Pender and junior forward Dusty Rychart have been named to the Iron Range Conference Boys Basketball All-Conference Team. Senior guard Dan Braaten was named from Greenway.
March 31, 1996-Named to the Northern Lakes Conference All-Conference Boys Basketball Team from champion Bigfork are senior Neil Chiabotti, senior Josh Lamppa and junior Noah Rounds. Picked from Northland-Remer is sophomore Aaron Jackson while senior Dan Braaten was named from Greenway. Senior Jason Garr of Nashwauk-Keewatin and senior Eric Craine of Hill City were also named.
March 31, 1996-Named to the Northern Lakes Conference All-Conference Girls Basketball Team are senior Sarah Welk, sophomore Mia Peterson and junior Stephanie Bright of Northland-Remer, senior Stephanie Gross and junior Diane Marhaler of Bigfork, sophomore Sarah Ojanen and junior Kari Ott of Deer River, sophomore Tiffany Hill of Nashwauk-Keewatin, and senior Leah Mattfield, Greenway.
March 31, 1996-Four members of the Iron Range Conference champion Rapids hockey team were named to the IRC All-Conference Hockey Team. They are senior defenseman Craig Pierce, senior goalie Luke Schipper, junior forward Aaron Miskovich and senior forward Mike Christensen. Selected from Greenway are sophomore goalie Adam Hauser, sophomore forward Brian Schuster and senior forward D.J. Hill.
March 31, 1996-Freshman Kim Toewe is the lone Rapids girls basketball player to be named to the IRC Girls All-Conference Basketball Team.
April 3, 1996-The Rapids hockey team was the state academic champion with a GPA of 3.86.
April 3, 1996-Dusty Rychart of Grand Rapids and Josh Lamppa of Bigfork have been named to the All-Area Boys Basketball Team.
50 Years Ago
April 1, 1971-Former Grand Rapids High School wrestlers honored after their careers at Itasca State Junior College were Jack Burt, Jerry Snetsinger and Tom Brock.
April 1, 1971-Selected from Grand Rapids for the All-District 28 Basketball Team are George Jacobson, Paul Miltich and John King. Paul Zagar and Bob Partanen represent Greenway and Dale Hedquist was named from Deer River. Others honored are Tom Ronchetti, Gary Mesich and Richard Stark of Hibbing and Mark Kochevar and Pat Mlaker, Chisholm.
April 1, 1971-Glen Sonmor, head hockey coach at the University of Minnesota, will be the speaker at the annual Grand Rapids Sports Boosters Club Lettermen’s Banquet.
April 5, 1971-Fat-wheeled trail bikes manufactured by two Bigfork men stole a great deal of attention at the annual Jaycees Sports, Travel and Home Show. Bud Burman and TOm Smith are the partners in BudTomCo which manufactures the two-wheeled or three-wheeled bikes.
April 5, 1971-Eight deer have been killed by dogs in this area in the last week.
April 5, 1971-John Chatley, outstanding Grand Rapids athlete, has signed a letter of intent at the University of North Dakota. The 6-6, 235-pound Chatley is slated to play interior line in college.
60 Years Ago
March 30, 1961-The highest points by a Grand Rapids Archery Club member for the week was by Al Legore.
March 30, 1961-The Rapids baseball and track teams are waiting for milder weather.
March 30, 1961-In spite of the rainy weather, a large crowd attended the Deer-Moose Lake Trap Shoot. Winning hams were Vern Kentoph, Milton Drotts, Jim Johnson, Jim Luthen and Erven Becker.
April 3, 1961-Forest Lake won the grade school basketball championship by defeating Cohasset 28-22. Kenneth Mike was the coach. A total of 31 boys participated in basketball activities at Forest Lake.
April 3, 1961-Top bowlers in local leagues were Joe Yocus, B. Puro, Dolores Parker, Doray Frid, Shirley Miner, R. Hinnenkamp, Larry Allard, B. Bowman and A. DeLuca.
