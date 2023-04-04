25 Years Ago
March 22, 1998-Ted Brill of Grand Rapids has been selected as head coach of the Itasca Community College hockey team. Brill succeeds John Rothstein, coach of the ICC program since it began in 1985.
March 22, 1998-The Greenway Bantam A hockey team, on the season, is off to the state tournament.
March 22, 1998-Kelly L. Hain joined the Ruttger’s Sugar Lake Lodge Sugarbrooke Golf Club as director of golf.
March 25, 1998-Junior Kim Toewe of the Rapids girls basketball team was named the Girls Basketball Player of the Year in the tri-state area. Named to the First Team along with Toewe is Mia Peterson of Northland-Remer.
March 25, 1998-Grand Rapids native Jeremy Goeden, wrestling for Northern Illinois, took seventh place in the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championship at Cleveland State University.
March 25, 1998-Local wrestlers named to the All-Area Team are Chris Thompson, Grand Rapids, 112 pounds, Shane Feltus, Deer River/Northland, 119, Jesse Barnacle, Deer River/Northland, 135, Judd Evans, Deer River/Northland, 140, Philip Hendrickson, Grand Rapids, 160, and Jake Jinks, Grand Rapids, 189.
50 Years Ago
March 22, 1973-The Rapids VFW Bantam hockey team beat Silver Bay 13-4 in the first game of the Hoyt Lakes Invitational as Pete DeCenzo scored four goals while Don Lucia and Dave Akre each had the hat trick. Rapids then beat International Falls 7-5 as DeCenzo and Lucia scored hat tricks. Rapids beat Hoyt Lakes 6-1 in the championship game as Al Cleveland scored twice.
March 22, 1973-Top bowlers in area leagues were Joyce Kennedy, Chuck Dudley, Blanche Bowman, T. Sturk, H. Carlson, and Etta Jane Flohaug.
March 22, 1973-Named to the All-Iron Range Basketball Team are Joe Pollard and Alan Waller of Grand Rapids.
March 26, 1973-Bob “Whitey” Anderson, who has been helping with the Greenway wrestling program this year, was honored when the Wrestling and Fans Club conducted its annual potluck supper.
March 26, 1973-The Minnesota Arrowhead Association announced its opposition to the agreement between the Minnesota DNR and the Leech Lake Chippewa Band of Indians regarding special fishing and hunting rights.
60 Years Ago
March 21, 1963-The Coleraine Bantams hockey team defeated Taconite 3-2 in overtime to win the District 316 title as Jim MacNeil scored twice including the overtime goal and Tom Stebe added another. Gary Lawson and Mike Adams scored for Taconite. In the Peewee finale, Taconite downed Calumet 5-4 as Mike Meade scored the hat trick and Cotton Guyer scored twice. Mike Antonovich scored all four Calumet goals. In the Small Fry division, Bobby Lynch scored five times in leading Calumet past Taconite 5-3. Pat Adams scored the hat trick for Taconite.
March 21, 1963-Bob Libbey of Grand Rapids has been named as a forward to the Iron Range Conference All-Conference Team. Others named are McNulty and Talus, Aurora-Hoyt Lake forwards, center Al Williams and guard John Nelson of Virginia, forward Gerald Emery, International Falls, guard Pete Kinney, Hibbing, guard Bob Sinko, Chisholm, center Pete Berrini, Ely, and guard Pete Palazzari, Eveleth.
March 21, 1963-Top bowlers in area leagues were Dolores Parker, R. Hinnenkamp, John McArdle, Jean Hall, and Maxine Rajala.
March 25, 1963-A total of 25,500 hunters took 15,300 deer for an estimated success ratio of 60 percent in 1961, in Itasca County.
March 25, 1963-Top bowlers in area leagues were Ruth Martin, Rose Tok, Dolores Morgan, Dolores Parker, Marion Jinks, Pat Ferraro, and Bill Wirtanen.
March 25, 1963-Al Legore’s score of 776 was high in a Grand Rapids Archery Club shoot.
