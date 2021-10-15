25 Years Ago
Sept. 29, 1996-The ICC football team defeated Hibbing 32-6. Mike Bergloff and Jon Hosmer both scored two touchdowns for the Vikings while Dave Anderson added one.
Sept. 29, 1996-The Rapids football team exploded for 14 points in the last five minutes to turn a 12-7 deficit into a 21-12 win over Duluth East. Jeff Wigfield scored two touchdowns for the Thunderhawks and Marcus Peters added the other on a kickoff return.
Sept. 29, 1996-In volleyball action, Deer River beat Chisholm 3-0 led by Kari Ott, Trisha Peterson and Nika Stayline. Northland-Remer stopped Nashwauk-Keewatin 3-0 as Mia Peterson, Chris Wake, Tracy Sawvel and Steph Bright led the way.
Sept. 29, 1996-In area football action, Deer River blanked Cherry 19-0 as Quinn Hastie rushed for 112 yards and three touchdowns. Cloquet tipped Greenway 29-20. Dan Fillbrandt scored a pair of touchdowns for the Raiders while Chris Olson tallied the other. Cromwell pounded Hill City 72-6 as Joe Watkins scored the lone Hornets touchdown. Bigfork pounded Orr 48-3 as Brian Johnson scored three touchdowns, Josh Powell had two and Mike Craig and Travis Beckman each scored once. Nashwauk-Keewatin defeated Chisholm 22-6 as G.J. Rajkovich had a pair of touchdowns for the Spartans while Kelly Griese scored the other.
Sept. 29, 1996-The Rapids girls swim team dominated Mesabi East 110-58. Winning individual events for the Thunderhawks were Nicole Reed, Jenny Pattison, Shyla Wilson, Michelle Ogle, and Stephanie Bobich.
Sept. 29, 1996-Bart Johnson of Grand Rapids is a member of Moorhead State University football team and is a tackle with the team.
Sept. 29, 1996-Al Rudquist of Grand Rapids and his partner, Gene Jensen, 68, of Brooklyn Park, placed second in the 19th annual Mississippi Canoe Classic with the race being conducted on the Mississippi River between Monticello and Coon Rapids.
Oct. 2, 1996-The Rapids football team downed Thief River Falls 20-13 as Jeff Wigfield scored all three touchdowns in the second quarter.
Oct. 2, 1996-The Rapids girls tennis team lost to Virginia 6-1. Securing the lone point for the Thunderhawks was the second doubles team of Jean Karkela and Kristel Glorvigen.
Oct. 2, 1996-The Rapids volleyball team defeated Greenway 3-0 led by Gina Zakariason, Aimee Ross, Andi Paul and Karen ZumMallen. Carissa Cochran led the Raiders.
Oct. 2, 1996-The Hill City volleyball team won its own tournament as it downed Northland-Remer for the championship.
Oct. 2, 1996-The Rapids girls were second and the boys placed third in the Hibbing Rotary Cross Country Invitational. The Thunderhawks’ Nathan Coleman, a freshman, won the boys race while Josh Edwards was fifth. For the girls, Rachel Sackett was third overall followed by Veronica Sackett, fifth, and BethAnn Ellingson, sixth.
Oct. 2, 1996-Two former area high school hockey stars have been sent down to the minor leagues by the New York Rangers. Former Grand Rapids High School and University of Minnesota star Jeff Nielsen and former Greenway High School and University of Minnesota star Ken Gernander were both sent down to Binghampton of the American Hockey League.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 30, 1971-The Rapids cross country team competed in a meet at International Falls. The Indians were led by a third-place finish from Ron Campbell. The junior varsity team placed first and was paced by Richard Wagner and Randy Ruppelius.
Oct. 4, 1971-The Rapids football team lost to Virginia 26-12. Dale Heffron scored both Indian touchdowns. Virginia was led by Tom Riordan, Tom Baumgartner and Ray Buria. In another game, Eveleth belted Greenway 38-14. Bigfork stopped Littlefork 20-2 as Rich Schindler, Ron Dauenbaugh, Duane Larson and Dale Schaal led the way.
Oct. 4, 1971-In the last trap shooting of the season, hitting 50 straight were Dick Sturk, Jerry Washburn, Marvin Mitchell and Bill Cook. In the tie-breaking match, Sturk won first place with 25 straight.
Oct. 4, 1971-Eugene Fachini of Chisholm won medals for high score in both the scope class and the iron sights at the Itasca Gun Club Turkey Shoot.
Oct. 4, 1971-Top bowlers in Grand Rapids leagues included LaVonne Johnson, Delores Merwin, Ruth Acheson, Chuck Dudley, Jean Hall, Phil Bowman, Lila Holm, Gen Jaeger and Pat Kilpatrick.
60 Years Ago
Sept. 28, 1961-Top bowlers in area men’s leagues were A. DeLuca, J. Yocus, C. Anderson, P. Libby and D. Black.
Oct. 2, 1961-Cold weather has halted the live fish tank at the Welcome House in Grand Rapids.
Oct. 2, 1961-Top bowlers in area bowling leagues were Myra Venna, Ev Kent, Dee Romans, Delores Parker, Ruth Acheson, and Pat Carlson.
Oct. 2, 1961-The Rapids football team crushed Chisholm 32-6. Ray Tomberlin caught two touchdown passes from Monson while Bill Lesar, Jerry Beier and Pat Patten all scored one.
