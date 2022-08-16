25 Years Ago

June 15, 1997-The first Carol Ann Shudlick/Shannon Loeblein will be conducted at ICC. Shudlick is the University of Minnesota’s all-time leading scorer for both men and women, received the Wade Trophy as the nation’s top player, and was Big Ten Player of the Year in 1994. Loeblein is a former Ms. Basketball in Minnesota and the Gophers’ all-time best 3-point shooter.

