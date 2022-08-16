25 Years Ago
June 15, 1997-The first Carol Ann Shudlick/Shannon Loeblein will be conducted at ICC. Shudlick is the University of Minnesota’s all-time leading scorer for both men and women, received the Wade Trophy as the nation’s top player, and was Big Ten Player of the Year in 1994. Loeblein is a former Ms. Basketball in Minnesota and the Gophers’ all-time best 3-point shooter.
June 15, 1997-Professional canoeist Al Rudquist of Grand Rapids began the season with a fourth place finish at the General Clinton Canoe Regatta in New York.
June 15, 1997-Beau Geisler, a defenseman for the Greenway hockey team, has been named to the Minnkota Select 16 hockey team that will participate in a national festival in Ann Arbor, Mich.
June 15, 1997-The Warba Knights baseball team lost to Cass Lake 7-2. Marc Lane and James Brubaker pitched for Warba in the loss.
June 15, 1997-Top scores in Wendigo Golf League action were posted by Mike Dolan, Randy Offre and , Jim Hagen, Frank Kern and Tom Fiala.
June 18, 1997-Winners in the men’s division of the Al Sandstrom Memorial Softball Tournament was the Dutch Room Outlaws from Grand Rapids. In women’s play, Stamson and Blair of Grand Rapids won the Class A division while Rendezvous II of Grand Rapids won the B division.
June 18, 1997-Christina Dake, a freshman softball player for ICC, has been named to the National Junior College Athletic Association Softball All-American Second Team.
June 18, 1997-Senior pitcher Abbie Feldt of the Greenway fastpitch softball team was named to the All-Area team.
June 18, 1997-Area players named to the Section 7A All-Region Softball Team are Abbie Feldt and Jackie Moran of Greenway, Jenny Gustafson of Nashwauk-Keewatin, and Melissa Villeneuve and Mary Luko of Deer River.
June 18, 1997-Making up the All-Northern Lakes Conference Baseball Team are Brian Gangl, G.J. Rajkovich and Luke Buescher of Nashwauk-Keewatin, Jason Thompson and Bill Mundt of Deer River, Adin Bailey of Hill City, Bobby Hell, Littlefork-Big Falls, and Aaron Pepin, Northland-Remer.
50 Years Ago
June 15, 1972-In action at the Grand Rapids Speedway, John Schultz won the Wreck-em-Rodeo while in Hobby Stock, heat winners were Jeff Batchke and Cory Schloesser, Roger Maki won the consolation race while Bill Shannon took the feature. In the Late Model class, Carl Lindquist and Chub Christy were heat winners while Lindquist won the feature.
June 15, 1972-In county league baseball play, Hill City defeated Splithand 9-7 with Kevin Boleman the winning pitcher. Bill Lesar and Ron Munger hit home runs for Splithand. Blackberry beat Inger 17-15 as Gary Sutherland hit two home runs and Mike Luoma added another. J. Bowstring had a homer for Inger.
June 15, 1972-Thirty outstanding teams competed in the first Grand Rapids Dutch Room Invitational Softball Tournament with Twins Bar of Duluth winning the crown in an 8-6 decision over Rustic Bar of Duluth.
June 15, 1972-Top fish in the Rapids Tackle Fishing Contest were entered by Ray DeGroat, Grand Rapids, 8-pound, 3-ounce walleye from Trout Lake; Thelma Long, Oregon, Ill., 16-pound northern pike from Spider Lake; and Don Holmes, Ball Club, 4-pound, 8-ounce largemouth bass from Willow Lake.
June 15, 1972-Low scores in the Pokegama Men’s Golf League were by L. Barle 32, J.P. Hall 37, and J. Gabrielson and P. Tveite, both with 38.
June 15, 1972-Shooting 25 x 25 at the Grand Rapids Gun Club were Jerry Miner, Earl Bouvette, Dan Jones, Hans Johnson, Clayton Rabey and Gary Akre.
June 19, 1972-Ken Hupila was 4-for-5 with a triple and a home run as the Rapids men’s baseball team pounded Marble 10-1. Brian McCauley was winning pitcher with a six-hitter. Len Mutchler had a home run while Greg Andrews had three hits and Don Tervo added two.
June 19, 1972-Minnesota’s deer herd has struggled through another in a long line of hard winters and appears to be making a comeback in many areas of the state, the DNR announced.
June 19, 1972-Hitting 25 straight targets at the Grand Rapids Gun Club were Jim Matheson, Stan Kantor, Bob Tok, Terry Wilkey, Darrell Lauber, Bill Cook, Dick Sturk, Duke Olson and Earl Peterson.
June 19, 1972-Low scores in league play at Pokegama Golf Course were M. Latimer, K. Ryan, R. South and W. Johnson, all with 38.
June 19, 1972-Jim Gabrielsen of Grand Rapids won the shortstop title at the Pokegama Country Club.
60 Years Ago
June 14, 1962-Hibbing beat the Grand Rapids Braves men’s baseball team 10-4 as the Braves committed 10 errors. Marion had a double and a home run for Hibbing. Ahlgren and Slupe led the Braves.
June 14, 1962-In fastpitch softball action, Air Force downed the Dutch Room 12-4 as O’Neil drove in five runs for Air Force. Durling had two doubles for Dutch Room. Blandin topped Bovey 6-2 as Hagy belted a long home run. Sandberg stayed atop the batting standings with three singles.
June 14, 1962-State championship winner Victory Bar of Hibbing will play Blandin in a softball game in Grand Rapids on June 16.
June 14, 1962-In county league baseball, Bovey retained first place in the Chippewa Forest League with a 6-5 win over Remer as Bob Marcella was winning pitcher. Nelson and Holum guided Balsam to a 9-4 victory over Dorholt and Ridlon of Cohasset. Errors and wild throws helped Trout Lake defeat LaPrairie 14-1. In East Itasca League action, Keewatin edged Deer River 5-4 with excellent battery work done by Russo and Bogdanovich and Schaar and Schaefer for Deer River. Two home runs by Bob Delich helped Dahline and George Delich gain an 11-3 win at Goodland. Two home runs by Don Shevich and a grand slam by Don Troumbly brightened a 14-4, protest victory of Taconite over Pengilly. Lakeland League play found Spang’s Oleheiser and Thompson gaining a 14-5 win over Waukenabo and Swatara hammering a 20-8 victory over Palisade.
June 14, 1962-Low scores in the women’s golf league were by Mrs. F.M. Jolin, 47, and Mrs. William G. King, 49.
June 14, 1962-The Rapids Legion Junior baseball team lost to Nashwauk 5-4. Richard Chopp was losing pitcher while Lolich and Schlander made up the Nashwauk battery. Mossier had two hits for Rapids while Bozich had three hits and Lolich added two for Nashwauk.
June 18, 1962-In American Legion baseball, Grand Rapids topped Marble 3-0 as Chopp hurled a five-hit shutout and Karkela, Cornell and Chopp all had two hits.
June 18, 1962-In county league baseball, Bob Marcella continued pitching championship ball to Bob Zuehlke and held Cohasset to two hits as Bovey continued unbeaten with a 4-0 win. Norm Sandberg and Ken Cullen led Bovey’s offense.
