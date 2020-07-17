10 Years Ago
July 4, 2010-The Rapids Legion baseball team beat Moose Lake 7-3 as Jake Bischoff was winning pitcher while Patrick Moore and Andrew Geislinger combined for five of Rapids’ 10 hits.
July 4, 2010-Deer River beat Marble 6-0 in Legion baseball as Travis Kane was winning pitcher while Eythan Stangland and Tyler Erzar led the offense. Marble beat Cook County 8-7 as Jaden Gangl was winning pitcher and Cody Schoonover led the offense.
July 4, 2010-The Minnesota Mounted Shooters conducted its seventh annual ‘State Shoot” at the Itasca County Fairgrounds..
July 4, 2010-Leah Grozdanich was first in the Championship Flight of the Pokegama Women’s Invitational. She was followed by Amy Patenaude, Debbie Showalter and Barb Hanson.
July 4, 2010-The Rapids 14U girls fastpitch softball team won the consolation title at the Ashley Abrahamson Memorial Tournament in Cloquet. Rapids was led by Megan Pehrson, Lexi Koerbitz, Hannah Stoffel, Abbie Geislinger, Haley Ross, Mariah Stojevich, MacKenzie Dumm and Lindsay Frazier.
July 4, 2010-Bemdiji State University men’s track and field student-athlete Zac Preble, a Greenway High School graduate, has been named to the ESPN the Magazine/College Sports Information Directors of America College Division Academic All-America Track and Field and Cross Country Second Team.
July 7, 2010-The Rapids baseball team clubbed Hibbing 17-2. Jordan Koepp, Andrew Geislinger, Zach Dick and Tyrel Cournoyer all homered for Rapids.
July 7, 2010-Kelly Kirwin and Jeff Ericson of Grand Rapids teamed to take third in the MGA Mixed Team Championship at Owatonna Country Club.
July 7, 2010-The Minnesota Ice Dogs won the AAA Pepsi Club title. Members of the team from Grand Rapids include Travis Underwood, Nick Koerbitz, Nate Mondry, Patrick Flaherty, Jordan Stejskal and Matt Soderberg.
25 Years Ago
July 2, 1995-The Minnesota DNR announced that the Minnesota Shooting Sports Center will be located at Sugar Hills.
July 2, 1995-Joan Richardson of Grand Rapids fired a 74 to win the 13th annual Pokegama Women’s Golf Association Invitational.
July 2, 1995-Center Kirk Nielsen of Grand Rapids, a member of the Harvard University men’s hockey team, has been selected to compete at the 1995 U.S. Olympic Festival.
July 2, 1995-Winning feature races at the Grand Rapids Speedway were Jerry Messner, Dave Gibeau, Bill Matzdorf and Bob Kintner.
July 2, 1995-The Rapids Legion baseball team ripped Marble 10-0 in five innings. Chris Brown pitched the shutout while Dan Piilola and Clint Gustafson led the offense.
.
July 5, 1995-The Rapids U19 boys soccer team is 1-5-3 for the season. In its win, it was led by Steve Arbour, Mike Eiden and Josh Bobich. The U16 boys team beat Duluth East with Gabe Virkus and Peter Silvis scoring.
50 Years Ago
July 6, 1970-With pitcher Don Olson named most valuable player, Sport Page Bar of Superior breezed to the championship of the fastpitch softball tournament in Grand Rapids.
July 6, 1970-Low scores for the men’s golf league at Pokegama Golf Course were O. Braun, 35, Gabrielson, Fleming, L. Barle, T. Caucci, all with 36, and K. Ericson, 37.
July 6, 1970-The Grand Rapids Eagles baseball team defeated Virginia 16-3, Grand Rapids’ Ron Gauthier and Sam Gebhart was forced to play for the shorthanded Virginia team.
July 6, 1970-The Rapids Legion baseball team tipped Chisholm 11-10. Marty Epperly, Ken Hupila, Ron Gauthier and Chip Wagner all had two hits.
July 6, 1970-Tom Carpenter,and Steve Buria took feature wins at the Grand Rapids Speedway while Wally Fox on the hobby time trials.
July 9, 1970-Jeffrey Gibson of Grand Rapids won a gold medal in the slalom at a two-week ski school at Red Lodge, Mont., last month.
July 9, 1970-The Rapids Legion baseball team hammered Aitkin 18-14 as Chip Wagner scored four runs while John King scored three.
July 9, 1970-The Rapids Eagles baseball team pounded Moose Lake 19-1. Bob LaCroix scored four runs while Tom Epperly, Ken Hupila and Roger Anderson all scored three runs. Rich Ollila pitched the distance to get the win.
