10 Years Ago
Sept. 19, 2010-Duluth East tipped Rapids 3-2 in volleyball. Lindsy Mattson, Kaitlyn Olson and Kelly Niles led the T’Hawks.
Sept. 19, 2010-The Rapids cross country team competed in the Lucky Lindy Invite in Little Falls. The girls team was 10th and was led by Morgan Illikainen who was 33rd. The bos team was 15th with Colin Cottingham the top runner in 48th place.
Sept. 19, 2010-The Rapids girls soccer team lost to Bemidji 3-1. Morgan Bruns was solid in the nets for the Thunderhawks.
Sept. 19, 2010-The ICC volleyball team stayed perfect in conference play by beating Fond du Lac 3-0. Tesslyn Callander, Randa Glazier, Ashley Collman and Jessica Dvergsten led the way.
Sept. 19, 2010-The Rapids girls swim team lost to Bemidji and Perham-New York Mills in dual meets.
Sept. 22, 2010-The Rapids girls cross country team was first in the J.A. Curran Invite while the boys team was second. Morgan Illikainen won the girls race while Zac Skelly was second in the boys race.
Sept. 22, 2010-The Rapids girls soccer team beat Proctor 2-1 on a late goal by Kary Sheppard.
Sept. 22, 2010-The GRG girls tennis team crushed Cloquet 7-0.
Sept. 22, 2010-The 10th-ranked Rapids football team lost to Detroit Lakes 27-6. Quarterbak Austin Pohlen hit Matt Dorholt with a touchdown pass for the Thunderhawks’ lone score.
Sept. 22, 2010-In area football action, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin lost to Hermantown 6-0. Deer River blanked Aitkin 7-0 as Damon Benham scored the lone touchdown. Hill City lost to Cromwell 32-6 as Tim Benson scored the lone Hornet touchdown.
Sept. 22, 2010-The ICC football team lost to Central Lakes 28-0.
Sept. 22, 2010-The Rapids boys soccer team tied Rogers and lost to White Bear Lake. Brice Becker was solid in the nets while Christian Pearson had the lone goal.
25 Years Ago
Sept. 17, 1995-The Rapids girls cross country team was second at the Mesabi East Invite as Rachel Sackett was the top Thunderhawk in ninth place. The Rapids boys team finished back in the pack and was led by Josh Bobich.
Sept. 17, 1995-Jeff Ericson won first place in the Pokegama Men’s Club Championship. Steve Forneris was second.
Sept. 17, 1995-Joan Richardson won the Championship Flight at the Pokegama Women’s Club Championship.
Sept. 17, 1995-The Rapids volleyball team beat Proctor 3-1. It was led by Hillary Edwards, Jackie Blair, Gina Zakariasen and Amie Knutson.
Sept. 17, 1995-In area football action, Deer River blanked Cook County 25-0 as Mike Fairbanks scored two touchdowns and added a touchdown pass for the Warriors. Hermantown shut out Greenway 27-0. Nashwauk-Keewatin stopped Chisholm 28-8 as D.J. Rajkovich scored three touchdowns while Brian Gangl scored the other. AlBrook pounded Bigfork 46-6 as Josh Powell scored the lone Huskies touchdown.
Sept. 20, 1995-The Rapids girls swimming team destroyed Proctor 117-53.
Sept. 20, 1995-St. Paul Johnson used a devastating ground attack to hand the Rapids football team its first loss, 29-7. Travis Holte scored the lone Thunderhawk touchdown.
Sept. 20, 1995-The Rapids volleyball team beat International Falls 3-1 as Amanda Decker and Heidi Madsen led the way.
Sept. 20, 1995-The Rapids girls tennis team was sixth at the Hibbing Invitational. The T’Hawks’ third doubles team of Sarah Soltys and Christina Ley was first.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 21, 1970-The Rapids football team outlasted Hibbing 14-7 to improve to 3-0. Dale Heffron and Earl Burnson scored the Indian touchdowns.
Sept. 21, 1970-The Greenway football team lost to Chisholm 10-6. Bob Partanen had the lone Raider touchdown. Bigfork tied Isle 14-14. Mark Prather and Ron Dauenbaugh scored the Huskies touchdowns.
Sept. 21, 1970-Mesaba dumped the IJC football team 28-0.
Sept. 24, 1970-A limited number of reserved seat tickets for the Grand Rapids football game at Greenway will be available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.