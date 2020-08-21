10 Years Ago
July 25, 2010-The Rapids Legion baseball team beat Cloquet 9-4 and Hermantown 7-6 in postseason play. Mike Olson was winning pitcher against Cloquet and Kyle Kleinendorst got the save. Patrick Moore, Tyrel Cournoyer, Kleinendorst, Zach Dick and Jake Bischoff led the offense. Against Hermantown, Olson was winning pitcher in relief while Cournoyer and Dick led the offense.
July 25, 2010-Grand Rapids track star Jenna Gillson was named the All-Iron Range Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
July 25, 2010-The Itasca 13-14 year old Junior team captured the Junior League Minnesota District 4 championship. Members of the team include Dakoda Brazerol, Jackson Gessell, Kenny Hasbargen, Levi How, Alex Illikainen, Noah Johnson, Ben LaDoux, Eli Manqni, Avery Peterson, Brandon Peterson, Patrick Rajala, Coleton Ross, and Hunter Shepard. Coaches are Darrell Hasbargen, Tim Mangni, Terry Peterson and Mark Shepard.
July 25, 2010-The Deer River Legion baseball team beat Esko in postseason play 6-5. Jack Carter was winning pitcher and Lance Latvala delivered the game-winning hit.
July 25, 2010-Chisholm defeated Marble 11-5 in postseason play. Al Troumbly was losing pitcher as Chisholm ripped three home runs.
July 25, 2010-The Rapids 14U fastpitch softball team placed second in a tournament in Bemidji. It was led by Megan Pehrson, Hannah Stoffel, MacKenzie Dumm, Olivia Brist, Lydia Noble, Abby Geislinger, Jordyn DeGuiseppi, Hannah Haag, Kayla Barrett and Lindsey Frazier.
July 28, 2010-The Rapids Legion baseball team’s bid for a fourth straight District 8 title fell short as it lost to Duluth Lakeview 6-5. It also beat Cloquet 9-6. Standing out for the local team were Patrick Moore, Zach Dick, Kyle Kleinendorst, and Tyrel Cournoyer and Liebe.
July 28, 2010-Deer River’s Legion baseball team lost to Chisholm 10-9 to be eliminated.
July 28, 2010-The Rapids 18U fastpitch softball team lost two of three games at state, falling to Carlton and Greenway.
25 Years Ago
July 23, 1995-The Rapids American Legion baseball team won three games, defeating Bemidji in a single contest and then sweeping Duluth Central in a doubleheader. Rapids beat Bemidji 10-5 as Guy Clairmont had three hits and three RBIs and Andy Haanpaa had two hits and four RBIs. Chris Hanson was winning pitcher. Rapids beat Duluth 5-1 in the opener as Mark Hanson was winning pitcher. Ryan Longtin was winning pitcher in the second game.
July 23, 1995-The Mike’s of Bovey baseball team lost to Warba 10-9. Tim McCauley and Gary Baumgardner both had three hits for Warba and Mike Stram was winning pitcher. Jason Hron had four singles for Mike’s while Marc Lane ripped a grand slam home run.
July 23, 1995-Grand Rapids wrestler Luke Johnson received All-American status by placing high in the Roman-Greco portion of the USA Wrestling Cadet National Greco and Freestyle Championships at Lincoln, Neb.
July 26, 1995-The Itasca Little League Junior team trailed Hibbing 12-4 with two outs in the seventh inning of the district championship game. But in an improbable turn of events, Rapids clawed and scratched for nine runs with two outs to pull off the
miraculous comeback and allow the team to play in the state championship game. Rapids then used another great comeback to defeat Duluth Lake Park 9-8 and will now advance to Milwaukee, Wis., for tournament action there. Heroes for Itasca were Todd Snow, Ryan Sutherland, Jared Eklin and Mike Gebhart.
July 26, 1995-Kelly Kirwin of Grand Rapids – who will be a senior this fall at Grand Rapids High School – grabbed a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Minnesota Women’s Golf Association’s Junior Golf Tournament at Stillwater Country Club in Stillwater.
July 26, 1995-Professional canoe racer Al Rudquist of Grand Rapids, along with his partner, Tim Triebold of Marinette, Wis., placed third in the Spike’s Challenge.
July 26, 1995-Mike Christensen, a senior-to-be at Grand Rapids High School, shot consecutive rounds of 66 to hold a six-stroke lead entering the final round of the 92nd Minnesota Stater Amateur Golf Tournament in Alexandria.
July 26, 1995-In Legion baseball, Rapids lost to Hibbing 9-7. Marc Dugas had a home run for Rapids while Andy Haanpaa had two doubles.
July 26, 1995-Racing is in Brett Matzdorf’s blood. That’s why he will marry his fiancee, Anita Doyle, during the intermission of the racing show to be held at the Hibbing Raceway on July 29.
50 Years Ago
July 27, 1970-The Rapids Junior American Legion baseball team beat Aitkin 6-5 and Marble 7-2. Lynn Wilson, the leadoff hitter, scored three runs including the game winner in the seventh inning. Against Marble, John King and Ken Hupila both had two hits for Rapids while Joe Miskovich had two hits for Marble.
July 27, 1970-Low scores in the league at Pokegama Golf Course were by J.P. Hall, 35, J. Gabrielson, K. Ericson and P. Tveite, all with 37, B. Shaw and E. Fleming, both with 38, and R. Vergin and K. Matyas, both with 39.
July 27, 1970-Warba crunched Floodwood 13-7 in Central Itasca League baseball play while LaPrairie topped Spang 5-2 and Swatara blanked Splithand 4-0. In Central Forest League action, Pengilly beat Goodland 10-4 and Inger downed Blackberry 13-2.
July 30, 1970-The village slowpitch softball championship was captured by the Dutch Room team by defeating Bob’s Tavern 15-4 in the final game. Dutch Room went through the entire season schedule and league playoff without a defeat and finished 17-0. The Dutch Room now advances to the state tournament.
July 30, 1970-Ray’s Sport and Cycle, eliminated from last week’s fastpitch softball tournament at Hoyt Lakes, will compete in the Hibbing Invitational. Ray’s lost to a tough Curley’s Bar of Duluth in Hoyt Lakes 2-1.
