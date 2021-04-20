25 Years Ago
March 17, 1996-Duluth East defeated the Rapids boys basketball team 57-44 to win the Section 7AA championship at Milaca. Dusty Rychart led the T’Hawks with 17 points.
March 17, 1996-The late Karen Tomberlin, former Greenway High School coach and educator, is among 10 individuals who were selected for induction into the Minnesota State High School League Hall of Fame.
March 17, 1996-The Arbo Kings are the champions of the Grand Rapids City Boot Hockey Tournament. The Kings defeated the Locker Room from Coleraine 7-4 in the finals.
March 17, 1996-Arrowhead Land was the Grand Rapids Recreation and Park Department Women’s Volleyball League regular season and tournament champion. It will compete in the Class B state tournament. Members of the team are Kathy Bounds, Betsy McBride, Connie Pender, Sara Roth, Joline Leone, Leslie Kangas and Beth Joki.
March 20, 1996-Local players participating in the Great 68 High School Hockey Festival are Luke Schipper, Craig Pierce and Mike Christensen of Grand Rapids and D.J. Hill of Greenway.
March 20, 1996-Two Grand Rapids High School hockey players have been named to the Duluth News-Tribune All-Area Hockey Team First Team while two players from Greenway have been named to the Second Team. Named from Grand Rapids to the First Team are senior defenseman Craig Pierce and junior center Aaron Miskovich. Other First Team members are Dave Spehar, Duluth East, Chris Locker, Duluth East, Dylan Mills, Duluth East, and Tom Pink, Superior, Wis. Greenway players on the Second Team are sophomore goalie Adam Hauser and senior winger D.J. Hill. Other members of the Second Team are Cullen Flaherty, Duluth East, Mark Gunderson, Duluth Denfeld, Pat Gundersen, Duluth East, and Tom Nelson, Superior.
March 20, 1996-Area players named to the Subsection 28 Boys Basketball All-Tournament Team are Josh Lamppa, Neil Chiabotti and Noah Rounds of champion Bigfork, and Joe Olson, Deer River.
50 Years Ago
March 18, 1971-Five members of the Grand Rapids High School gymnastics team will compete in the state tournament at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. They are Bill Bennett, Dave Zaffke, Bruce Anderson, Jim Wilson and Mark Fulton.
March 18, 1971-Coach Dan Dilworth’s Itasca State Junior College hockey team will play in a tourney at International Falls. The Vikings’ first line consists of Mike “Sluggo” Meade, Dale Flinck and Bill “Cotton” Guyer while the second line is made up of Gene Gustason, Dave Clafton and Kevin Roth. The third line consists of Tom Tervo, Mike Selmser and Bob Prestidge. Defensemen are Dave Prestidge, Ed Bogle, Tom Stanley and Rocky Anderson. Lyn Swarthout is goalie.
March 18, 1971-Two Harbors finally ended Greenway’s basketball season with a 61-52 win in the Region B Class A semifinals. Dan Skorich scored 17 points for the Raiders in the loss.
March 18, 1971-John Yurrick topped all shooters at the Itasca Gun Club. Other top shooters were Dick Bunker, Keith Austin, Art Mariska, Bob Kemp, Bruce Lotti and Judy Kemp.
March 23, 1971-Norman “Snooky” Card, coach of the Staples High School wrestling team and a former Grand Rapids High School football, basketball and baseball star, will be guest speaker when the Grand Rapids wrestling team is honored.
March 23, 1971-A big winner in snowmobile racing this year was Paul Dick of Grand Rapids who manhandled an Arctic Cat single-cylinder 338 Hirth Puma to a total of 43 trophies in Minnesota competition this season.
March 23, 1971-The Rapids Bantam hockey team lost to Mounds View 3-2 in the state tournament. Dave Madson and Erin Roth scored for Rapids.
60 Years Ago
March 16, 1961-Top bowlers in local leagues include Marie James, Ruth Polovina, P. Libby, W. McClintick, Lucy Marsh, G. Ehrhorn and Wanda Smith.
March 20, 1961-Minneapolis Viking professional football general manager Bert Rose and coach Norm Van Brocklin will meet with local businessmen and football fans at a breakfast meeting in Grand Rapids.
March 20, 1961-The Rapids gymnastics team competed in the state tournament in St. Paul. Sophomore Allen Curran of the Indians was sixth on the horse and sophomore Dean Radueg was seventh on the mats.
March 20, 1961-Jerry Johnson was the high scorer with 774 at the Grand Rapids Archery Club event.
