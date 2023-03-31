25 Years Ago
March 15, 1998-St. Cloud Tech defeated the Rapids boys basketball team 71-49 in section semifinal action at Hibbing. Mark Zeige led the Thunderhawks with 13 points.
March 18, 1998-The Rapids boys and girls track and field teams opened their season in an indoor event at Bemidji. Rachel Sackett won the 400 dash for the girls while Rob Hurst won the 55-meter hurdles for the boys.
March 18, 1998-The Rapids eighth grade girls basketball team won the MSF state championship at Buffalo, Minn. Members of the team are Jenni O’Brien, Jessica Goeden, Sally Edwards, Veronica Sackett, Laura Olson, Lisa Wagenbach, Katie Reilley, Ashley Borg, Kaley Kosak and Jessica Sutherland. Coach is Matt Keller.
March 18, 1998-Senior Mia Peterson of Northland-Remer High School, the all-time leading scorer for the Lady Eagles, has been named to the Minnesota State Girls Basketball Coaches Association Class A All-State Team. She scored 1,628 points during her career.
March 18, 1998-Two area hockey players have been named to the All-Area Boys Hockey Team. Named to the team are Brian Schuster of Greenway to the First Team and Andrew Downing of Grand Rapids to the Second Team. Rounding out the First Team are Adam Coole, Duluth East, who was Player of the Year, Nick Angell, Duluth East, Patrick Finnegan, Duluth East, Gabe Taggart of Duluth East, Rheese Carlson of Duluth East. Also on the Second Team are Jon Francisco, Hermantown, Chad Kolar, Hibbing, Jeff Dolinsek, Eveleth-Gilbert, Dan Heitzman, Eveleth-Gilbert, Pete Samargia, Eveleth-Gilbert, and Chris Oppel, Hermantown.
March 18, 1998-The Itasca Rifle Team traveled to Superior, Wis., and lost by the score of 1,934 to 1,894. Mike Theis, John Yurrick and Bill Lein were the top shooters.
50 Years Ago
March 15, 1973-Duluth East will play Duluth Denfeld for the Region B Class AA championship in basketball.
March 15, 1973-All five Grand Rapids graduating seniors from the hockey team were named either to the active or honorary North All Star team which will participate in the Minnesota Amateur Hockey Association’s Tournament of Champions at the Met Sports Center in Bloomington. Named to the 19-member North Team from Rapids are centers Donny Madson and Greg Stanley, winger Doug Christy and defenseman Mike Denzel. Defenseman Kelly Cahill was named to the honorary team. Jim White of Greenway was named to the team.
March 15, 1973-Baseball coach Bob Streetar made a plea for “equal rights” for his program at a school board meeting.
March 15, 1973-In youth basketball playoffs, in the NBA the Sonics beat the Bullets 29-24 as Lyle Shuey scored 15 points. Richard Aune led the Bullets. In the ABA, the Brewers beat the Bucs 31-23 to win the title. Mark Mutchler and Mark Randall led the Brewers.
March 15, 1973-District 28 champion Chisholm won its first game Region 7 Tournament over Orr 67-58 as Tim Casey scored 14 points.
March 15, 1973-The Rapids basketball team lost to Duluth East 67-57 to see its season come to an end. Mick Lucia had 17 points for the Indians. Marko Mrkonich scored 25 for the Greyhounds.
March 19, 1973-The Rapids gymnastics team finished its season at the state meet. Bill Bennett qualified for the championship round in tumbling.
60 Years Ago
March 14, 1963-Members of the Grand Rapids Loan Pony champions hockey team in Grand Rapids are Bob Rassmussen, Fred Ferraro, Mike Jensen, Jim Rothstein, Don Racine, Bob Ryan, Steve Welliver, Frank Ferraro, Jim Hoolihan, Tom Frid, Jon Martineau, Dan Skelly, Tom Clusiau, Bill Downing, Peder Gaalaas and Edward Marvin. Coach is Tom Silvis.
March 14, 1963-Members of the State Bank Peewee hockey team that was champion of the Rapids league are Richard Kortekaas, Daryl Councilman, Tom Demarais, Dale Flinck, Mike Russell, Bob Hernesman, Ed Chopp, Paul Jacobson, Jon Stacklie, Mike Sherman, Steven Lieske, Thomas Barker, David Barker and Frank Arnold.
March 14, 1963-Members of the Bantam League champion Rotarian team in Grand Rapids are Ron Hafar, Lyn Swarthout, Bill Kirwin, Paul Tabaka, Richard Tervo, Eugene Bennett, Bradley Hafar, Mike Berg, Glen Trembath, and Joseph Carson. Coach is Ron Wolters.
March 18, 1963-Top bowlers in area leagues were Maxine Rajala, Lois Polzin, P. Quitney, Leon Jensen, Rita Baker, H. Mattson, Kathy Wagner, Rose Tok, Marge Fleming, C. Barker, and N. Korpi.
March 18, 1963-Cloquet belted Chisago City 83-57 to win the Region 7 basketball championship. Aurora-Hoyt Lakes beat Nashwauk-Keewatin 57-53 for the consolation championship despite 18 points from the Spartans’ DeJarlais.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.